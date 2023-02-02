Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked.

27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.

She appears to be attempting to enter (the credit union). Sadly, he shoots her, according to Police Chief Orlando Rolon. You can tell she was taken aback by what was taking place.

Ofori , 35, was detained at his residence on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department at a press conference that was reported on by the Orlando Sentinel.

The Sentinel quotes Detective Matthew Rogers as saying, "The background story and previous encounters with them, be it through our calls for service should there have been any or any prior problems between them, will be identified at a later point."

Rogers added that the divorce proceedings between the pair were ongoing at the time of the shooting.

The Navy Federal Credit Union declared after the shooting that it will assist law enforcement.

According to the police, a team member was killed this morning following an incident of violence outside our Millenia location by a man she knew, the statement adds. "Our thoughts are with the family of our team member. Safety for our team members and members is our top priority. We'll see to it that everyone on the branch team has the assistance they require throughout this period. The Orlando Police Department can supply any additional information.