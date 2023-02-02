Milana Li, 13, was killed, and a teen boy has been charged with first-degree murder.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Milana Li, whose body was found in a shallow stream.

Daniel Ryan Gore came to court from the Washington County Juvenile Court through a video link. Prosecutors said they were going to treat him like an adult in court.

The boy is being kept in jail without a bond. On June 3, he will be back in court.

On Friday, when the teen went to court, he didn't say anything.

Deputy District Attorney Dustin Staten asked the judge to keep secret an affidavit called "probable cause" that explains why Gore was arrested.

The police haven't said in public how Li died or if the teens knew each other. Li went missing on May 8 after she left the apartment she shared with her family to go for a walk. On May 9, her family told the police that she was missing.

The next day, her body was found in a park about a mile from her house.

Staten said in court that the teen boy had been in trouble with the law since 2020, when he and another teen tried to set a movie theater on fire. Gore and another person tried to damage and steal from a movie theater twice more.

In these cases, the prosecutor said, the teen has been charged with second-degree arson, criminal mischief, and second-degree theft.

Li and her family moved from Kazakhstan to Oregon three years ago. Relatives said that the girl lit up a room when she walked in and always had a smile on her face.

During the hearing on Friday, the child's mother, Assel Li, stood up and asked the judge not to let Gore go.

She said, "I feel like my family won't be safe if he's out, and I think it's dangerous for him to be out in the community." "I also have a small girl child. She’s 5.”

