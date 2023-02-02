A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested

After 12 years on the run, the FBI caught a father who was wanted for the murders of his two teenage daughters in 2008.

A statement from the FBI says that 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said was taken into custody without any trouble on Wednesday in Justin, Texas. Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, both went to Lewisville High School. They both died, and he was wanted for killing them.

Since 2014, when he killed his two children in a taxi in Irving, Texas, Said had been on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. The police said the deaths were "honor killings" because the women had been dating non-Muslim boys. This made the suspect very angry.

The girls thought they were going to eat with their taxi driver father when the shootings happened. Sara was able to call 911 after the shots were fired. The Washington Post says that when she called 911, she begged for help and said that her father was the one who shot.

"Help," Sarah said. "I'm dying. Oh my God. "Stop that!"

After the 911 call didn't tell them where the girls were, it took a while for the police to find them. Someone from a nearby Omni hotel found the girls' bodies around 7:30 p.m. and called 911.

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey says that even after 12 years of disappointments and dead ends, the search for their killer has never stopped. Today's arrest of Yaser Said "brings us closer to making sure they get justice,"

