Houston, TX

Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.

San Herald

Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree.

Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here)

The Harris County Sheriff does not "smell anything fishy" and believes the death was a suicide based on the facts.

After the School called the Sheriff's office around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the investigation began.

“Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications indicate the individual hung himself,” the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "There is no foul play," they emphasized. "Cause of death is awaiting autopsy," they concluded.

Surprisingly, this is the third example following two black males found hanging on a tree 45 miles distant in California last week.

Malcolm Harsch, 38, and Robert Fuller, 24, died.

Fuller's body was found hanging in a Palmdale tree, prompting an inquiry. The FBI and California Attorney General will investigate Fuller's case, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday. The autopsy initially ruled suicide. The Twitterati didn't seem convinced by the news and launched their own rebellion—#JusticeforRobertFuller trended worldwide, suggesting Fuller's death may not have been a suicide.

Malcolm was found dead in Victorville, California. Again, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies don't suspect foul play, but they're still investigating the cause of death.

The FBI stated, “The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.”

Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you or someone you know is suicidal. “Save a life—everyone is worth living.”

