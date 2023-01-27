7-Year-Old Boy Dies Struggling For Air After Being Left To Die In A Cold Bath By His Father's Girlfriend.

A Florida lady was charged with child negligence after reportedly leaving the 7-year-old kid of her boyfriend in a chilly bath for 12 hours prior to his death.

According to reports, a woman subsequently identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher called 911 to report that her boyfriend's 7-year-old kid Kyrie Gordon was "Unresponsive."

According to police, Kyrie left the youngster in cold water for 12 hours prior to his death. Shantay checked on Kyrie many times overnight and noticed if he was unconscious before waiting until morning to contact 911.

Shantay first recognized that she should have sought assistance for the kid, but she was unable to explain why she delayed. Upon her arrest, police have interrogated her and described Shantay Belcher as having "no guilt and no remorse whatsoever."

According to arrest papers, Kyrie was sleeping on the floor of his bedroom at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Shantay Belcher reportedly failed to awaken him and left him on the floor.

According to reports, Shantay contacted her boyfriend at 8:00 a.m. to inform him that his baby was not 'breathing' Shantay reportedly dialed 911 immediately after the arrival of the boy's father.

Shantay Belcher has a history of involvement with the Department of Children and Families; however, police have not confirmed this claim.

According to the police, Shantay might face more charges based on the charges and the autopsy. Currently, the inquiry into the matter is ongoing. We will notify you as soon as fresh information on the case becomes available.

