Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, someone called the Richmond Police Department to report a case of road rage in the Lakeside neighborhood (RPD).

When the police first got to the scene, they saw an SUV that looked like a Ford Escape moving back and forth very quickly. They soon found out that a dead man was on the ground under the SUV.

The driver was so angry that the police had to use force to get her to stop.

Lt. Craig Smith, a representative for the RPD, said that Samantha Warrens, who is 28 years old, was angry and yelled insults while she was being arrested.

"The police tried to explain her rights to her, but all she could do was yell at her dead husband and tell him to go to hell."

Lt. Smith says that Ms. Warren's grandmother came out of the house in her underwear while she was being arrested and still upset to explain everything.

She told the police that the girl had seen her grandmother and her grandmother's husband naked together when she got home from work earlier than usual.

Even if this is one of the worst cases of adultery I've ever heard of, she shouldn't have acted the way she did. She needs to learn how to pick better partners and deal with her anger.

Eric Leonard, Ms. Warrens' 30-year-old husband, was taken to the VCU Medical Center, where staff members say his condition is serious but stable.

Original Article