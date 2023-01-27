A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."

On February 14, 2018, Sydney Aiello was in class at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman started shooting.

CBS News says that the teen lived through the mass shooting, but 17 of her classmates died, including one of her best friends, Meadow Pollack.

But Aiello killed herself on Sunday when she was 19 years old, her mother told the news site.

Cara Aiello said that her daughter was just recently diagnosed with PTSD (PTSD). She also felt bad about having lived through the mass shooting.

The teen just finished high school and started college classes, but her mother said she had trouble going because she was afraid to be in school buildings.

Aiello is a nice girl, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her. It says :

Sydney wrote her story for 19 years. During that time, she was a loved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She made every room she went into brighter. She filled her days with cheerleading, yoga, and making other people's days better. Sydney wanted to be a doctor and help people who were sick or hurt.

Aiello's mother said that her daughter didn't ask for help before she killed herself. She hopes that telling her story will make people more aware.

Ryan Petty, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting, told CBS:

"It breaks my heart that another Stoneman Douglas student has died. I would tell parents to ask questions right away and not wait.

He added:

Some important questions to ask are: Do you wish you were dead and didn't have to wake up? Second, have you ever thought about killing yourself?

The Mayo Clinic says that PTSD is shown by emotional pain, reliving the traumatic event, having nightmares, and remembering things that you don't want to remember. If you or someone you care about has been sick for more than a month, you should see a doctor.

If you are having thoughts of killing yourself, you can call 1-800-273-8255 to reach The National Suicide Hotline.

