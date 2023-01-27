Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.

When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.

Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.

When Chy-Niece saw that Officer Jenkins had stopped her, she was scared. She started looking through her glove box for her insurance and registration papers.

As soon as he was close enough, Officer Jenkins told her not to worry, though. He had only pulled her over to tell her that her brake light was broken.

"As he got closer to the car, I started getting my things together. He stopped me and said, "Don't bother getting anything out. I just wanted to let you know that your brake lights are out," Thacker wrote on her Facebook page.

At that point, Thacker felt like Officer Jenkins was someone she could trust. Since all he was trying to do was make sure she was safe on the road, she decided to vent to him.

She told him that she had just replaced her brake lights in July and was worried that this would mean her car's wiring would need to be checked again, which would cost her more money.

"He gave me a concerned look and told me to open the trunk. He looked at and tapped the lights in the trunk, but they didn't turn on. So he told me to open the hood to check the relay box and then asked me to get out to check the other one," she wrote.

Original Story