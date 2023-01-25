'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?

The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.

What should a lone father do?

When my mother worked for Walmart, that was precisely the issue a client had to deal with. The man made the choice to take the youngster into the men's room and carefully position her between the urinals and the door as he entered a stall.

The small child was noticed by a Walmart employee who was on his way to the urinal. He enquired as to her whereabouts.

The young daughter pointed to the stall door and said she was waiting for her father to finish "in there."

The Walmart employee made the decision to wait outside the bathroom door to prevent anybody else from using it before the young girl and her father exited. It was, in his opinion, the finest response to the issue at hand.

My mother asked her coworker what was going on when she noticed him standing outside the restroom and just staring at the door.

My mother felt that he had handled things in the best possible way for all parties involved when he recounted the circumstances about the young girl and her father inside the restroom.

The male Walmart employee and my mother were waiting for the customer when he emerged from the restroom with the young girl.

