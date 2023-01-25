Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his car

Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday.

The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.

Sheriffs estimate that he passed away around 9:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that a dog belonging to the owner of the pickup truck stepped on the rifle and set it off.

The passenger was hit by the fired round and passed away from his injuries on the scene.

Sheriffs withheld the man's name, but many on social media made fun of his wounds.

A friend stood up for him.

To all the comedians and weapon experts there, he wrote, "This boy was my friend, having been best friends with his dad for over 20+ years."

"These remarks are offensive."

I am personally familiar with this family and cannot express to you how badly their hearts are breaking right now. Disgrace to you.

Pet shootings are uncommon but not unheard of.

A 32-year-old man was reportedly shot and murdered by his own dog in Turkey in November when the dog stood on a shotgun's trigger and fired at the victim.

According to Newsweek, Ozgur Gevrekoglu was slain while out hunting with his friend in the Kizlan Plateau in the Samsun Province of Turkey, as reported by the newspaper Turkiye.

The dog's paw brushed the loaded rifle while the owner was loading his dog into the car, and the rifle fired a few shots at Gevrekoglu.

After the event, he was rushed to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

