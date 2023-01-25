Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.

Apparently, the state hasn’t witnessed any execution since Gary Ray Bowles was put to death in June 2019, and also marks the longest time frame when it hadn’t been executed since the year 1983. Ron Desantis, a Republican governor, who came to power for the second time this month, has criticized a Broward County jury’s decision not to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death for killing 17 students and faculty at a Parkland high school.

“We need to do some reforms to be better serving victims of crimes and the families of victims of crimes and not always bend over backward to do everything we need to for the perpetrators of crimes,” he then said. He signed the last execution in September 2019 for James Dailey, a convict of the 1985 murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio. However, the record shows that the execution was delayed by the courts and never rescheduled. As per the record, by October 2022, 18 death sentences were given last year, and two of them were made in Florida.

Recent Florida governors who signed death warrants

