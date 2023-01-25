'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.

Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.

"The entire picture is there. the grownups, kids, and animals, "William McManus, the chief of police in San Antonio, stated during a press conference on Thursday. There aren't enough words to express how ugly it is, to say the least.

Police had been called to a San Antonio home earlier that morning to check on someone's welfare. Officers arrived and immediately detected a carbon monoxide odor, which McManus claimed "sort of blew everybody back out the door."

Officers also discovered a note warning visitors not to enter the house, which McManus characterized as "extremely cryptic" and full of "military jargon." Authorities searched the house for bombs because of concern that it might be wired with explosives but discovered none.

Instead, they discovered a deceased family inside a little SUV. According to McManus, the parents were in their 30s and the kids were 11 months to 4 years old. The car also contained the family's two animals.

McManus stated that the family's deaths were "not an accident," without specifically addressing whether a murder-suicide caused them. He wouldn't say who the family was, but he did say they were connected to the military. They had moved into the home, he claimed, in January.

The family is believed to have died Wednesday night. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.