In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.

Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged.

Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.

Around 10:30 p.m., Carlin McDaniel shot himself in the head with a gun he found at a residence in the 19000 block of Oakfield, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After being brought to a hospital, he passed away.

"Another kid was shot. Another couple of days of transient indignation. Another chance to make real change was passed over. How many more times do we need until the outrage becomes significant and lasting? Please let me know, someone. Can something at least be done about dangerous gun storage? Since more than six years ago, I have been requesting, "explained Kym Worthy, the prosecutor.

Pritchett was reportedly drinking and playing video games on a different floor of the house when the shooting took place, according to Detroit police. At the time, McDaniel was with a 7-year-old.

While an investigation is still ongoing, the community is in shock and afraid to leave their houses.

