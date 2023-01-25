Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child.

The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.

Two of the four casualties are likely to make it, and there were four total.

Vianeth Ramos, 19, and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Xavier Esquivel, were named as the fatal victims. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Esquivel's sister to help with burial expenses, Ramos was expecting, and the couple had been dating since middle school.

Esquivel's sister Desiree Nicole stated, "They both would have been graduating high school this year, but regrettably it is not going to happen."

Esquivel's other sister, Valeria Stokes, told News 4 San Antonio that the couple was inseparable. She claimed that both he and she would never be seen together without the other.

Police were "not entirely sure," according to McManus on Sunday, of the shooting's purpose. At least 20 bullets, according to him, were fired at the victims' car.

He criticized the murder, calling it "senseless" and "crazy."

Justice is what Esquivel's family is praying for.

“We just want whoever did this to my baby brother and to Vianeth and that unborn baby to come forward and just do what’s right,” said Stokes. “It’s only humane for them to be able to own up to what they did wrong.”

