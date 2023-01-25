Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.

Authorities say a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was fatally struck by a car shortly after reportedly being raped by at least two men and left to wander the streets.

According to officials, four suspects have been accused in relation to the East Baton Rouge incident on January 15 that took place before LSU student Madison Brooks passed away.

According to probable cause affidavits, Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old minor are each accused with one count of third-degree rape.

According to the allegations, Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, are each accused of one count of principal to third-degree rape.

According to the website of the Louisiana State Legislature, third-degree rape is defined as a rape that occurs without the victim's consent and in which the victim is "incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act due to a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim's incapacity."

The affidavit states that when Brooks left Reggie's Bar on Bob Pettit Boulevard, close to the LSU campus, in the early hours of January 15, her blood alcohol level was close to four times the legal limit.

Apparently, she also tested positive for THC. She and the four suspects, according to the affidavit, drank at the bar.

According to the affidavit, Carver admitted to the police that he didn't know Brooks and had never seen her before.

He claimed that the victim walked with them as they left the bar for the evening, according to the affidavit.

Original Story