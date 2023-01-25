Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.

On Tuesday, five inmates—Kelly McSean, 52; Dakota Pace, 26; Aaron Sebastian, 30; Michael Wilkins; and LuJuan Tucker, 37—escaped from the Farmington correctional facility. On Saturday, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department declared: "All escaped prisoners have been discovered and apprehended as of this morning. Wilkins was apprehended in Missouri, while Pace, Tucker, McSean, and Sebastian were discovered in Ohio many hours later. Until all prisoners are brought back to the detention facility, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department will continue to cooperate with the United States Marshals Service."

According to the sheriff's office, it is thought that they entered the jail's rooftop through a "plumbing chase," which is a room in a structure where plumbing and other pipes are housed, and then they descended to the ground. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the guys managed to force open a locked cell door and enter the jail while making their way to the building's roof, according to the sheriff's office.

On January 20 at around 9:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol officers from the Hamilton Post pulled over a Scion TC after spotting a traffic infraction on the state Route 4 Bypass near state Route 129 in Fairfield Township, according to WLWT.

It was later discovered that the people inside the Scion were inmates who had escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri. The vehicle left the scene as troopers were speaking with them, sparking a manhunt. In Liberty Township, the Scion came to a stop on Brooke Hill Court close to Willow Brook Drive. The four occupants then fled on foot, and troopers swiftly apprehended two suspects.

