The Albuquerque Police Department finally made an arrest of a New Mexico lady this morning in what may have been the most severe case of stalking ever documented in the history of the nation.

The 28-year-old woman allegedly made a whopping 77 639 calls to her ex-boyfriend in one week and also sent him 1937 emails, 41 229 texts, 217 singing messages, and 647 letters during that time.

Linda Murphy, who has a history of obsessive-compulsive behavior, would have taken the end of her three-week romance with William Ryans very severely.

She is charged with dialing his home, work, and cell phones simultaneously from up to three different phones, as well as faxing him 144 times.

To stay up, the woman would have consumed massive amounts of energy drinks and amphetamines, going without sleep for a week, and making nonstop, round-the-clock calls to her ex.

According to the plaintiff's attorney, J.D. James Kilroy, "My client is sincerely relieved that Ms. Murphy is now behind bars."

"For more than a week, he hasn't been able to sleep, work, or in any other way take pleasure in life. It was about time the harassment stopped because he was having trouble thinking straight and was on the verge of melancholy.

All that is needed at this point is for Ms. Murphy to receive the necessary medical care, and for the law to prevent her from approaching my client.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in state court in Albuquerque tomorrow, and most experts believe the judge will request a psychological assessment of the woman to evaluate whether or not she can endure a trial.

