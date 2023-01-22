At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami park

At least eight people — including two juveniles — were injured Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities.

Details are still emerging from the incident, which occurred in an area of Little River Park, located northwest of downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Police public information officer, Angel Rodriguez, said the victims consisted of six adults and two juveniles. At least six people were listed in critical condition, including a 16-year-old who was airlifted to a hospital.

“My officers are on the scene of another tragic shooting involving juveniles,” wrote MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III on Twitter. “This type of gun violence has to end. We must work together as a community.”

Rodriguez said the shooting occurred when two people walked up to the park, drew weapons, and “started shooting into the crowd.” He added that the two suspected gunmen approached a crowd near the basketball courts and fled on foot, according to the Miami Herald. Authorities said it was still “too early to determine any motive.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

