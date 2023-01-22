Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers

Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.

When the shooter, Ronald Ray Mosley, had his back turned, the overnight team leader fled the room and dialed 911, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin told reporters.

Bolin claimed that after shooting a woman, the shooter fled the room.

According to Bolin, the team leader returned to treat the wounded woman after observing the shooter exit the meeting's break area.

The chief claimed that she assisted the victim into another room, locked the door, turned out the lights, and they hid. The shooter went back to the break room after that.

Bolin stated, "We would probably have a dead victim today instead of one that's living. I have no question that he was going back to finish what he started.

Officials displayed hazy body camera footage of the shooter being engaged by police inside the store and the ensuing shootout during Friday's press conference.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters during a briefing Thursday night that the suspect fired multiple rounds at the officers before they were able to shoot him.

The police chief claimed that the shooter's house afterwards yielded a suicide note.

Bolin declared, "He clearly planned to die last night. It's really painful to hear that someone is in that situation, and it also gets you angry.

Diana Moers, the prosecuting attorney for Vanderburgh County, reported that the shooter was present in court on Thursday. Because he was seeking treatment through a mental health court and had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of battery in a case involving his coworkers, Moers said, he had to check in with the police around every two weeks.

The prosecutor stated that she was unable to disclose what condition the shooter was being treated for.

