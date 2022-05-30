Bike Lane Business Review- Updated

By SDBR Publications

From Encinitas to Coronado to North Park, proposals to create dedicated lanes for bicyclists have often hit the skids or significantly shifted to accommodate critics.

Still, a handful of bike-lane blueprints have recently overcome such opposition and have recently been installed including the controversial bike lanes on 30th street in North Park. Which removed 75% of the street's parking.

The primary objection to bike lanes is that these pathways take an economic toll on businesses. These opponents argue that any parking spots lost to bike lanes will translate to fewer customers for local eateries, bookstores and other retail shops.

So we did a little research. We took a sampling of 100 businesses ranging from coffee shops, restaurants and clothing merchants. We felt the best example would be the year of 2021 which included sales from January-May 31st (Post Covid Growth) and June 1st -December 31st (Removal of Parking).

Here is what we found.

*North Park Business Commerce San Diego Business Review

Jason Theo a cashier at Sicilian Thing Pizza said “The bike lanes are badly hurting business, it started the day they took the parking spots out”.

Martin Kruman who lives a couple of streets down.

"The cars that were normally on 30th Street are now trying to find spaces in neighboring streets. So the impact is backing everything up," Kruman said.

Cameron King of Forbes magazine writes. "The amount of parking you have available is directly going to affect how much you’re able to earn"

Kevin McCoy from USA Today writes: " 63% of the nearly 6,000 U.S. drivers surveyed reported they avoided driving to shopping sites, airports, leisure or sports centers, and other destinations due to parking challenges"

Which leads to the next issue.

Neighbors report seeing the same cars driving around the neighborhood 3 to 4 times looking for somewhere to park. Research has shown this to be bad for the environment and could cause many future health problems. When neighborhoods have uptick in slow moving traffic it creates pollution clouds that produces 3 times more emissions due to the lack of movement in the air.

Motorists spend an average of 17 hours a year searching for spots on streets, in lots, or in garages, according to a report issued By Bob Pishue an INRIX transportation analyst. He goes on to say "The hunt adds up to an estimated $345 per driver in wasted time, fuel, and emissions,

Bike lanes are hurting businesses at a staggering rate and research shows that it could be much worse for the environment.

What is the solution?

Is San Diego designed for bike lanes?

We reached out to Todd Gloria for comments and his office declined to respond.