Opinion: The Future of AI in the Classroom

Samuel Sullivan

Why we need to stop being afraid and start getting creative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Evnsf_0kkUdVaB00
Photo byDeepmind on Unsplash

This school year has been eye-opening when it comes to AI. In my seven years as an educator, I have never been so sure that the trajectory of how we educate students is about to be overhauled.

AI will change the game more than the pandemic or anything else.

It started with text-to-image software. Mind-boggling the first time you see and experience it. Then, I implemented images I created into creative free-writing opportunities. It was an excellent tool but had limited applications in the classroom.

Then Chat GPT happened. The tremendous power of a chatbot that can learn from your conversations with it should take humanity to another level. I say that, and I don’t believe I am exaggerating, which is scary.

I understand people being skeptical and afraid, I am, but facing our fears is the only way forward, and we need to be creative while we do it.

What’s on the line?

As educators, we must figure out the best way to help students prepare for the future. It’s our responsibility to give our students the tools to be successful.

The newness of AI’s capabilities does not allow us to ignore it if it can improve the education of our students. We must adapt to new technology, not for us, but for our students.

In the near future, the students that can effectively utilize AI will have better outcomes than those who cannot.

AI in the classroom is a valuable tool that has the potential to enhance education and help students succeed, but it requires us to be creative and overcome our fears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fzOe_0kkUdVaB00
Photo byBenjamin Davies on Unsplash

The Benefits of AI in the Classroom

Access to information and resources

The internet already supplies us with seemingly infinite information, but wading through the vastness of the data using a search engine can take time and effort.

With access to AI, this process can be streamlined. For example, imagine having a conversation with a search engine, letting it know how to improve its results to help you find the sources you are looking for. Well, AI has that ability.

Ease of access to data is an enticing proposition. Any data AI has access to is readily at the fingertips of the user.

Increased efficiency and accuracy

Students can learn at a faster pace when using AI. This is because it can generate responses to a wide variety of nuanced questions quickly.

With time, accuracy will also improve. The nature of AI is that it can learn, so eventually, it will be the most accurate place to find information.

Teachers could use AI in classrooms to answer student questions with the power of the internet behind them. Or students could use AI to answer their questions and only come to the teacher if they are stuck.

Personalized learning

Differentiation is essential for educators to ensure students with different abilities are challenged. For example, imagine a teacher creating an assignment and using an AI tool to differentiate it. This would save vital time and energy and keep students engaged in learning.

Individual Education Plans (IEPs), and other personalized learning plans, are already utilized in both public and private schools. These plans ensure students get the services they need to succeed in the classroom. Imagine having an AI that could help improve this process.

An AI could be trained to recognize areas where a student is succeeding and struggling or adapt a learning plan more regularly. But, AI has the power to personalize learning even further.

For example, a student could explore a historical topic with AI, asking questions until they feel they have a strong understanding. Then the AI could quiz the student based on the material to test knowledge. Next, AI could help the student fill any gaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgNcx_0kkUdVaB00
Photo byCarl Heyerdahl on Unsplash

Overcoming the Fears of AI in the Classroom

Fear of job loss for teachers

AI can do a lot of things, but it can’t replace teachers in the classroom. However, teachers might become more valuable if they are adept at using AI.

At the end of the day, AI is a tool. It is only as valuable and creative as the person inputting commands. It can’t supervise kids, help them regulate, or notice a situation that needs to be addressed.

Building strong relationships with students is super important to me as a teacher, and I think it’s a place I add value that AI could not replace.

Fear of student misuse

Students misusing AI is another fear. For example, AI could complete assignments for students, stopping them from learning what is intended.

AI could also mislead students if they are not careful. Sometimes, it takes a discerning eye to realize when AI-generated information should not be trusted.

Although these concerns are valid, they are similar to concerns related to internet use. If we properly train students to use AI, they will be more able to use it properly. Ignoring AI or trying to prohibit it outright would not fix these problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At3Ve_0kkUdVaB00
Photo byJr Korpa on Unsplash

Getting Creative with AI in the Classroom

From using Chat GPT, I can attest that AI has the power to enhance creativity. Different forms of AI could be utilized in the classroom to help kids unlock their creativity. Helping students who struggle with getting started would be a welcome benefit.

As teachers, we need to think about how to integrate AI into activities and projects. Finding the appropriate balance of AI use will be difficult, but it could extend student learning if used correctly. The possibilities are incredible.

It will be interesting to see how quickly teachers can adopt and incorporate AI into their practice. Finding and sharing educational uses for AI could be a big part of the next chapter of education.

Final Thoughts

We need to stop being afraid of AI and get creative with it. It has the power to benefit both teachers and students immensely. Access to information, increased efficiency, and further personalization of learning are only a few benefits of AI in the classroom.

It’s crucial for educators to not only embrace AI in the classroom but also get creative with it. AI presents a unique opportunity to drastically improve education without burdening teachers.

Teachers, educators, schools, and districts should put doubts aside and embrace the future of AI in the classroom. Every moment counts when it comes to improving student outcomes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ai# education# future# teaching# technology

Comments / 0

Published by

Teacher and lifelong learner sharing insights on history, life, and beyond.

Bethesda, MD
2K followers

More from Samuel Sullivan

The Ashanti Empire: A window into its history and culture

The Ashanti Empire was among the most powerful western African nations in the 17th and 18th centuries. Located in present-day Ghana, the Ashanti Empire had gold, enslaved people, and military might.

Read full story
2 comments

The Tragedy at the Heart of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, is a holiday celebrated on February 14th in many countries worldwide. Today, it represents love, romance, and the exchange of cards, flowers, and chocolates.

Read full story

The Alien Franchise and Feminism

The Alien franchise is known for two things: killer xenomorph aliens and Ellen Ripley. The first four installments of the Alien franchise are synonymous with two things: killer xenomorph aliens and Ellen Ripley. The franchise was not feminist by design, but it did pave the way for other female leads in the science fiction and horror genres.

Read full story

How the U.S. Stole Half of Mexico’s Land

President Polk broke the promise of the Monroe Doctrine for gold and manifest destiny. Before the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, Mexico’s landmass stretched well past its current northern border into what today is the American Southwest. Then, Mexico’s land included present-day California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Read full story

The Earl Who Never Learned His Lesson

On October 14, 1066, William the Conqueror’s Norman forces won the bloody Battle of Hastings over King Harold II’s army, killing the King in the process. King Harold II was fresh off a victory over another challenger to the throne, Harald Hardrada of Norway, but William proved too strong.

Read full story

The Woman Who Was King

Queen Hatshepsut, the "Female Falcon," became King of Egypt and her successor tried to erase her from history. The title of this article is not a misprint; Queen Hatshepsut was the King of Egypt. The concept of Queen did not exist in Ancient Egypt. I refer to Hatshepsut as Queen in this article only to help the modern reader.

Read full story
11 comments

Remembering the Game Boy

To this day, I love the characters I first met through a Game Boy screen. I was born two years after the 1989 release of the original Nintendo Game Boy, but the 8-bit handheld game console and its ancestors turned me into the gamer I am today. The Game Boy (1989) and the Game Boy Pocket (released in 1996, which was smaller and lighter, but merely a redesign of the same console), spark nostalgic memories from my childhood. Long before a smartphone became my handheld gaming device of choice, my Game Boy allowed me to play anywhere.

Read full story
Peshtigo, WI

The Deadliest Wildfire in U.S. History

The Peshtigo fire happened on the same day as the Great Chicago Fire but was far more deadly. There was less economic damage, but four times as many people died in the Peshtigo blaze.

Read full story

How to Improve Student Mental Health by Keeping Stress Positive

Over 10% of U.S. children ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with anxiety or depression. Those numbers are alarming and they may be getting worse during the global pandemic. But there are simple ways to mitigate mental health risks for children that can be done at home.

Read full story

What “Griefing” Is and How It’s Done in DotA 2

Griefing your team in a video game is the equivalent of a two-year-old having a tantrum because they didn't get the ice cream flavor they wanted. The definition of a griefer is an online game player who intentionally spoils the game for other players.

Read full story
1 comments

GameStop saga with Robinhood highlights America's unifying capitalist values

Nothing has unified America more in 2021 than the feeling of outrage related to the story of GameStop's meteoric stock rise on the backs of Reddit investors, only to be stopped by Robinhood, the company named after the fabled hero that steals from the rich and gives to the poor.

Read full story
1 comments

When Death Alone Does Not 'Cut' It

Before English speakers adopted the phrase “death by a thousand cuts” as an idiom to mean any failure resulting from many small problems, it was one translation of the Chinese execution method Lingchi chusi. It was a ruthless execution method.

Read full story

The Great Gorilla Garantua and His Namesake

According to Merriam-Webster, the word gargantuan means tremendous in size, volume, or degree. The word’s closest synonyms are gigantic and colossal, but more fascinating are the two gargantuan figures that went by the name Gargantua.

Read full story

How Thanksgiving Got Its Day

Thanksgiving Day in America was not always predictable. It was one of the four original American holidays, but it did not have a finalized date until 1942. Thanksgiving 1918 by Underwood & Underwood. (War Dept.)Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story

The Story of the Argentine Window Vampire

In the 1950s, Florencio Roque Fernández stalked and killed women in their homes. (Dracula (1931) Spanish-language film poster/Wikipedia Commons) In 1897, the Irish author Bram Stoker introduced the world to the vampire with his gothic horror novel Dracula. The story of Florencio Roque Fernández, who stalked the nights of Monteros, Argentina, in the 1950s, begs the question: Are vampires real?

Read full story

The Man Behind the First Successful Open-Heart Surgery

Daniel Hale Williams was a Black physician in Chicago who overcame segregation. Frederick Douglass once said to Dr. Williams:. “You say you see what ought to be done. Well, hoping will do no good now or any time.There is only one way you can succeed and that is to override the obstacles in your way by the power that is within you.Do what you hope to do.”

Read full story
1 comments

How America Got Today's Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam is the most iconic personification of the United States. He evolved over the course of 100 years until his final form was established in 1916 during World War I. Since then, he has experienced lasting popularity as a staple of American culture.

Read full story

The American Author Who Killed His Wife

In Mexico, on September 6, 1951, William Seward Burroughs II shot his wife Joan Vollmer in the head. They had been playing a game of William Tell. His wife’s death inspired Burroughs to become a writer.

Read full story

The Rapper that Murdered and Ate his Roommate

Antron “Big Lurch” Singleton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. “I don’t believe in justice no more. Just us and God.”— Singleton in Rhyme and Punishment (2011)

Read full story
182 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy