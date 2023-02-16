Pentagon Reports No New 'Objects' Sighted During Past 48 Hours

The US government hasn't detected any more unidentified objects flying in American airspace over the last 48 hours, the Pentagon reported on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed reporters he had no knowledge of further UFO's seen in America's skies within the last two days.

After four mysterious flying objects were shot down in US airspace during the previous eight days, this has caused interest in China's global surveillance operations to surge. The Pentagon is making every effort to locate debris from these downed distractions, which Austin considers "absolutely essential" so they can be identified.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a news conference after the second day sessions of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, on Feb. 15, 2023 Photo by (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"We want to gather as much debris as possible so we can learn more about these objects," Austin stated.

He also noted that the Pentagon is working alongside NASA, FAA, FBI, and everyone else with an interest in this matter to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down. Photo by (Ratified Review)

"I would just tell you that the safety and security of the American people, that's the thing that's most important to me and to everybody on the DOD team and throughout the agency," Austin said. "So we're going to continue to drill until we learn as much as we can about what those objects are and why they were operating in those spaces."

China's spy mission was highlighted after a surveillance balloon from the People's Liberation Army was detected entering U.S. airspace over Alaska on February 2nd.

President Joe Biden is pictured on Thursday speaking at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH; CHINA PHOTOS; SAM PANTHAKY/AFP

After crossing through several states it was taken down by F-22 fighter jets near South Carolina on the 4th of February, followed by more UFOs being shot down between February 10th and 12th without confirmation that they belonged to Chinese spy programs.

For years Chinese spy balloons have been observed in areas such as Latin America and the Middle East. Although authorities are still figuring out what precisely these downed objects were, Lloyd Austin maintained that "they do not pose a threat".

Samuel Fisher is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Ratified Review.

Follow him on Twitter- @samuelffisher | GETTR- @samuelfisher | Instagram- @samuelfisher |