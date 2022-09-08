Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.

Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.

Keep reading for details.

Airplane (image used for artistic purpose). Cameron Casey / Pexels

As reported on Mirror, early in the morning of 3rd September (Saturday), the TPD (Tupelo Police Department) was made aware of a mysterious man who had hijacked a plane and was threatening to crash land it on a nearby Walmart. Following the news, the TPD was quick to take action and soon evacuation processes started. Due to their efforts, the Walmart supermarket in question as well as an adjoining car dealership was emptied as the people were evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Tupelo Police Department stated following the event,

TPD has worked with WalMart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.

As reported on OpIndia, The plane was seen flying aimlessly over the area in concern and going in circles. Finally, the plane landed in a nearby field and the perpetrator was arrested. The suspect was locally identified as Cory Patterson but it has not been confirmed yet, as reported in The Guardian.

Flight Aware have said the aircraft is a Beechcraft King Aire 90 owned by Southeast Aviation LLC. This King Air plane has a speed of 206 mph and an altitude of 1,100 feet, they said.

The authorities confirmed that Patterson stole the aeroplane in question and called 911 around 5 AM and threatened to intentionally crash it on a nearby Walmart (on West Main). Patterson also posted on his Facebook page the following:

Sorry everyone. Never actually wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn't your fault. Goodbye.

The citizens of Tupelo and people concerned by the event were shocked by this bizarre event.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor in Tupelo, added, "I've never seen anything like this in this town. It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

The reasoning or intent behind Patterson's actions has not been revealed yet, according to Mirror. What's sure is that we can agree with Mr. Criss. This certainly was something that the people of Tupelo were not expecting to wake up to on a fine autumn-time Saturday morning.