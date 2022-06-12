The US Senate Approves a New Aid Package for Ukraine, Amounting Over 40 Billion dollars.

Samrat Dutta

As the last aid package runs out, the US Senate has approved a new package for the war-torn nation Ukraine.

The package, which would cost over $40 billion, would include military assistance as well as humanitarian resources.

Wikimedia Commons

The USA has been a very stout ally of Ukraine, especially ever since Russia invaded the rather small nation and war broke out. The current situation in Ukraine is hellish, to say the least, and is a foreground for the active humanitarian crisis. According to a report on AP News, the US had previously helped the country with aid packages, the total of which amounted to 13.6 billion dollars (USD). However, as the last aid package which was sent over in March runs out, the US Senate approved a new package.

The latest care package is to cost more than thrice the previous amounts in packages. As reported on USA Today, this package is said to amount to more than 40 billion dollars, which would take the total investment of the US in war-torn Ukraine to an astounding 53.7 billion dollars. This amount is almost as much as a quarter of the GDP of pre-war Ukraine and just shy of Russia’s annual military budget (about 81% of Russia’s 2021 defence budget).

The bill passed in the Senate with 86-11 votes, as reported by USA Today. A rare sight was viewed as Republicans and Democrats joined together to approve the bill which would help in solving a humanitarian crisis.

Right before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said, “The aid package will “meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people, as they fight for their survival… It's a fight we cannot turn away from. By passing this emergency aid, the Senate can now say to the Ukrainian people, "help is on the way'.”

The amount approved is $7 billion more than Biden initially requested. The package includes more than $20 billion for the Pentagon to provide weapons, intelligence and training, and nearly $14 billion for the State Department for food aid, refugee assistance and other diplomatic programs.

According to another USA Today report, the passing of the bill faced delays of several days because Senator Rand Paul, R-ky., objected by stating that the nation is already in too much debt and that it is in no position to assist Ukraine in a manner that would be so financially draining. Paul said, “Unless we put an end to the fiscal insanity, a day of reckoning awaits us”.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy commented Paul “caused needless delay” by holding up a bill that has broad bipartisan support.

