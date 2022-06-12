Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Finally Addresses the Rumours About Her and Johnny's Dating

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has finally commented on the rumours about her and Johnny dating. She has called these rumours “sexist”.

The court case fought between the famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard have been the talk of the town all across the globe for some time now. The case started off as Amber filed a case against Johnny on the basis of domestic abuse and Johnny countered it by pleading innocence and filing three separate defamation cases against Amber. Recently, the celebrity trials came to an end with Johnny Depp securing the victory, proving his innocence in the eyes of the law as well as his fans.

A huge amount of credit for Johnny’s victory is being given to his lawyer Camille Vasquez, which she rightfully deserves. She shot to fame as she got involved in the celebrity trials with her team for Johnny and stunted the opposing team with a pile of cleverly places questions, witnesses and pieces of evidence. Her conjunction with Johnny and her efforts as a lawyer added to her wit and charm across the courtroom and was received with waves of praise by the fans and the audiences. During this ordeal, she was even given a promotion by her law firm Brown Rudnick.

During the trials, rumours started to emerge that claimed that Vasquez was dating her celebrity client Johnny Depp. These rumours, however, were not based on evidence and were purely assumptions based on the indulgence of the lawyer towards securing a better ground for Johnny and the fantasizing minds of the fans. These rumours had reached Camille before but whenever asked, she would just brush it off.

For the first time, Camille Vasquez has opened up about the rumours of her and Johnny dating. In a recent interview, she stated that she is definitely not dating Johnny Depp and she finds these rumours to be quite sexist. She also added that she does have a boyfriend and her relationship is really healthy and that she is “very happy” in her relationship.

Speaking about it with People Magazine, Camille Vasquez said, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny—who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now—that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

She also added, “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

This statement from lawyer Camille Vasquez might disappoint some fans but we have an important lesson to take from this– a lesson about dealing with assumptions and respecting boundaries.