Home Sick: Parents, Kids and Coping

Samantha Kemp-Jackson

Whether it's COVID-19 or a seasonal cold or the flu, there are things you can do to make it easier for both parent and child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naRw4_0dr3nEe400
A sick boy and his motherPexels

"Mom, I don't feel well."

These words have the ability to strike fear in even the most stoic of parents.

Perhaps it started with a little sniffle, progressed on to a bigger cough and finally exploded into a full-blown illness. It could be the big "C" (COVID, in this case), or something less scary.

Fever. Aches. Pains.

A miserable child and a worried and frazzled parent.

What should you do?

The reality of the situation is that a sick child is in your midst and as a parent, it’s your job to deal with it.

If you’re like most of parents who have had the pleasure of caring for a kid who's not well and has been up all night, you're stressed. Adding to this fact is the worry that the symptoms may turn into something worse, whether it's COVID or otherwise. Either way, no one wants to see their child unwell and not having COVID-19 is only a slightly reassuring fact upon receiving a negative test result.

The kid is still sick, miserable and cranky. And you're still expected to work, run the household and keep it all together.

Sounds like a monumental task, doesn't it?

If you’re dealing with a sick child and you’re stressed about the long days (and nights) to come, read on. There are some simple things you can do to help both you and your kid through this episode. Hopefully it will be short and you'll both be back to normal in no time.

CDC: Hospitalization rates for children ages 4 years and younger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkFnp_0dr3nEe400
Hospitalization rates for children ages 4 years and youngerCDC

COVID-19 in children: age, previous illness and other factors affect risk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLWJ7_0dr3nEe400
Mother caring for her sick childPexels

How to Deal With a Sick Child

1) Get Help

Now’s the time to call in the troops, whether it’s your spouse, the grandparents, your child’s favorite aunt, or your best friend. That neighbor who’s always offering assistance? Take it. They say “it takes a village” and this is no more the case than when you have a feverish child on your hands. If someone offers to cook you a meal and drop it off, great! Graciously accept. If another asks if you need anything, say "yes" and tell them what it is. People want to help, they really do.

2) Technology is Your Friend

Now's not the time to be inflicting screen limitations on your kid. They're sick so the regular rules shouldn't apply. In other words, allow them to watch Netflix, their favorite TV shows and mindless movies, or play games on their tablet. It’s okay. You’re not a bad parent. Let them indulge. They’ll live – and so will you.

3) Keep it Clean

All that coughing, sneezing or general breathing can be hazardous to those around your sick child, mainly you and the rest of your family. Germs have a sneaky way of getting into our systems (no surprise), so remember to keep things as clean as you can while your little ones rides out their illnesses. This means lots of hand-washing by all in the home, the liberal use of hand sanitizer and keeping your child’s clothes (PJ’s), bedsheets and other items laundered. Often.

Don't Iron Anymore. Would You Rather Be Doing Other Things?

4) Work Remotely

You may not have to call in sick in this age of COVID-19 when working remotely is the norm. Depending on your workplace, it may be the best option for the short term, at least until your child is better. Do you have the capacity to get some of your done at home while taking care of your kid? If so, ask your boss, your supervisor and/or your colleagues. Sometimes that’s all it takes and many times, those who have the ability to say “yes” will do so. After all, most of us have been there and understand, especially during times like these when so many are falling ill.

5) Sleep

Sure – sleep is critical for a child that’s under the weather, but it’s almost equally important for you, the caregiver, as well. Ironically, your caring for your child without taking equal care for yourself can contribute to you getting sick – which won’t do anyone in your household any good. As they often say to parents of new babies, “sleep when the baby sleeps.” In this instance, if you’re pulling long nights awake, caring for your child who’s under the weather, make sure to get your 40 winks in whenever you can. This could be when your child slips off into a nap during the day, or while he’s watching Netflix (see tip #2).

VIDEO: This man fosters terminally ill kids

(YouTube)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kids# COVID# health# parenting# advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about Lifestyle content with a focus on Parenting, Society and Trends. I also talk about how things have changed on my podcast, "Parenting Then and Now."

1179 followers

More from Samantha Kemp-Jackson

Playdates: Best Practices For Parents

**This article assumes that parents have taken the proper COVID-19 protocols into consideration before deciding on a playdate for their children**. Parents of young children: whether you’re on the giving or receiving end of the dreaded “playdate,” you know the score. This event (and there will be many in your parenting life, so buckle up!) involves at least two children, one of them your own, and an infinite amount of patience. It also includes, at the best of times, nerves of steel and – if you’re smart – ear plugs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Exotic Pets On The Loose: Boa Constrictor Captured in Chicago Suburb

Exotic pets becoming more popular among regular pet owners. Boa Constrictor, Ball Python both slithered into the region in recent weeks. There's a snake - or two - hanging out in Chicago suburbs and residents aren't too happy about it. Word that yet another cold-blooded, slithering reptile was making its way through windy city yards could hardly be the welcome news that local homeowners wanted to hear.

Read full story

Stressed-Out Parents Tell Restaurant Owners What They Need in Their Restrooms

Do these two words make you cringe? If you’re a parent, they likely do. And you’re not alone. All of us who have had to encounter the phrase “I have to go pee!” – or worse – know how fear-inducing such a pronouncement can be. The cause of this dread?

Read full story

Don't Iron Anymore

Ironing: Wouldn't You Rather Be Doing Other Things?. Let's Face It: Ironing is a Chore We Can Do Without. They that wrinkles add character. The question is: character for whom? Or what, for that matter?

Read full story

Social Media is Sharing More Than You Think

In an age of social media, you may want to think twice. Should you step in when a kid is acting up in public? Is it worth it?. “It takes a village to raise a child,” a wise person once said.

Read full story

Even the Rich Are Recycling Their Clothes

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is a fan of wearing items of clothing more than once. Kate Middleton, Duchess of CambridgeBy The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta IKEA Adds Watermelon and Fried Chicken to Juneteenth Menu, Sparking Outrage

In honor of Juneteenth, popular furniture store perpetuates racist stereotypes, say employees. "Insensitive" is what Black employees at an IKEA store in Atlanta called efforts to honor Juneteenth. The popular Swedish furniture retailer emailed a menu to all staff at the store this past Friday.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

One Year of Daily Jumps Into Lake Michigan For Chicago Man

365 plunges into Lake Michigan relieves stress brought on by COVID-19 Dan O'Conor, making his way towards a daily Lake Michigan plungeThe Associated Press. One Chicago bus driver has found a unique way of relieving stress - and hangovers.

Read full story
Ventura, CA

Ventura Woman Reunited With Wallet Lost 46 Years Ago

Social media helped find the rightful owner, who says she lost it at a movie theater in 1975. Tom Stephens and Colleen Distin at the Majestic Ventura Theater with her lost wallet and contentsWes Woods II/The Star.

Read full story
Prince George's County, MD

Centenarian Sisters Celebrated in Prince George's County

100-year-old twins reveal the secret to a long life. Twin sisters Elaine Foster and Evelyn Lowe have celebrated their 100th birthdaysDarvell Green via The Today Show. Imagine living for a century. Now, imagine this incredible feat times two!

Read full story
5 comments

Blown Away: Birthday Cake Tradition Gets a Pandemic-Era Makeover

Children blowing out candles on a birthday cakeUnsplash. Blowing saliva droplets over a birthday cake is less than enticing during COVID-19 One Richmond-area dad came up with an ingenious solution to this age-old problem made more pressing by the emergence of the coronavirus.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Toddler is Smarter Than Most Americans

A two-year-old genius has been accepted to Mensa America. Kashe Quest, the youngest member of American MensaInstagram. The best-known society for people with high IQs has admitted a Los Angeles toddler to its ranks. At just two years old, Kashe Quest has an IQ of 146, which is 46 points higher than the average American, whose IQ is 100.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Masked Customers Must Pay $5 to Keep Their Masks On

"Pay to Stay" is the policy in this Mendocino cafe. There's a new store policy in town not all of the locals like it. Customers got a shock when they saw a newly-placed sign in the window at Fiddlehead’s Cafe in Mendocino recently.

Read full story
11 comments

Amazon Buys Prime Hollywood Studio For $8.45 Billion

Online shopping leader acquires MGM in latest deal. Popular Franchises Including James Bond and The Real Housewives Included in Sale. In a prime deal straight out of the movies, online shopping giant Amazon has announced its acquisition of MGM studios. The popular online retailer is paying $8.45 billion US for MGM. This decision has made it the company's second-largest acquisition after its record purchase of Whole Foods for $14 billion US in 2017.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Explosion Cause Revealed: Gender Reveal Attempt Goes Very Wrong

Event at New Hampshire quarry included the explosive Tannerite. On May 17, a New Hampshire man was charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that literally shook various area towns in April. After turning himself in to police, Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer on his behalf and, at the time of the charge, was unreachable by phone.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Lost Lottery Ticket Appears Just in Time For $250,000 Win

Richmond-area woman finds her missing scratch-off ticket under dresser after being lost. In just the nick of time, Kimberly Jones got lucky. After believing she had lost the winning scratch and win lottery ticket that she had previously bought, she located it in the most unlikely of places: under her dresser.

Read full story
Gainesville, TX

Felines Freed: 'Tiger King' Big Cats Rescued From Animal Park

68 lions, tigers and other felines released after complaints against park's owners. Lions, tigers but no bears were rescued from the animal park that was made famous in Netflix's hit series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, a town just about a 10 minute drive from Gainsville, Texas. When authorities entered the park, they seized 46 tigers, 7 lions, 15 lion-tiger hybrids, and 1 jaguar that were said to be abused and mistreated by the park owners, Jeff and Lauren Lowe. The couple were prominently featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" hit show, which debuted on the streaming service in March, 2020.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Area Woman Washes Dreams Down the Drain

Winning $26 million lottery ticket destroyed in laundry cycle. Watch out for the rinse cycle. It's a doozy. This lesson was sadly learned a bit too late for a Norwalk resident recently. Believed to be the owner of the winning $26 million California Lottery prize, the unnamed woman returned to an Arco AM/PM convenience store at 10602 Imperial Highway, the place she said she bought the original ticket.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Portland Area Church COVID-19 Outbreak Infected 74 Members, Pastor Says Services To Continue

Church Remains Open Despite Congregation Becoming Ill. Even though he, his wife and 72 members of his congregation became infected by COVID-19 at his church, Pastor Scott Erickson of the Peoples Church in Salem, Oregon, remained defiant. In his Mother's Day service on Sunday, Pastor Erickson vowed to continue to remain open, despite the spread of the virus.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy