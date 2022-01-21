Home Sick: Parents, Kids and Coping

Whether it's COVID-19 or a seasonal cold or the flu, there are things you can do to make it easier for both parent and child.

"Mom, I don't feel well."

These words have the ability to strike fear in even the most stoic of parents.

Perhaps it started with a little sniffle, progressed on to a bigger cough and finally exploded into a full-blown illness. It could be the big "C" (COVID, in this case), or something less scary.

Fever. Aches. Pains.

A miserable child and a worried and frazzled parent.

What should you do?

The reality of the situation is that a sick child is in your midst and as a parent, it’s your job to deal with it.

If you’re like most of parents who have had the pleasure of caring for a kid who's not well and has been up all night, you're stressed. Adding to this fact is the worry that the symptoms may turn into something worse, whether it's COVID or otherwise. Either way, no one wants to see their child unwell and not having COVID-19 is only a slightly reassuring fact upon receiving a negative test result.

The kid is still sick, miserable and cranky. And you're still expected to work, run the household and keep it all together.

Sounds like a monumental task, doesn't it?

If you’re dealing with a sick child and you’re stressed about the long days (and nights) to come, read on. There are some simple things you can do to help both you and your kid through this episode. Hopefully it will be short and you'll both be back to normal in no time.

CDC: Hospitalization rates for children ages 4 years and younger

COVID-19 in children: age, previous illness and other factors affect risk

Mother caring for her sick child Pexels

How to Deal With a Sick Child

1) Get Help

Now’s the time to call in the troops, whether it’s your spouse, the grandparents, your child’s favorite aunt, or your best friend. That neighbor who’s always offering assistance? Take it. They say “it takes a village” and this is no more the case than when you have a feverish child on your hands. If someone offers to cook you a meal and drop it off, great! Graciously accept. If another asks if you need anything, say "yes" and tell them what it is. People want to help, they really do.

2) Technology is Your Friend

Now's not the time to be inflicting screen limitations on your kid. They're sick so the regular rules shouldn't apply. In other words, allow them to watch Netflix, their favorite TV shows and mindless movies, or play games on their tablet. It’s okay. You’re not a bad parent. Let them indulge. They’ll live – and so will you.

3) Keep it Clean

All that coughing, sneezing or general breathing can be hazardous to those around your sick child, mainly you and the rest of your family. Germs have a sneaky way of getting into our systems (no surprise), so remember to keep things as clean as you can while your little ones rides out their illnesses. This means lots of hand-washing by all in the home, the liberal use of hand sanitizer and keeping your child’s clothes (PJ’s), bedsheets and other items laundered. Often.

4) Work Remotely

You may not have to call in sick in this age of COVID-19 when working remotely is the norm. Depending on your workplace, it may be the best option for the short term, at least until your child is better. Do you have the capacity to get some of your done at home while taking care of your kid? If so, ask your boss, your supervisor and/or your colleagues. Sometimes that’s all it takes and many times, those who have the ability to say “yes” will do so. After all, most of us have been there and understand, especially during times like these when so many are falling ill.

5) Sleep

Sure – sleep is critical for a child that’s under the weather, but it’s almost equally important for you, the caregiver, as well. Ironically, your caring for your child without taking equal care for yourself can contribute to you getting sick – which won’t do anyone in your household any good. As they often say to parents of new babies, “sleep when the baby sleeps.” In this instance, if you’re pulling long nights awake, caring for your child who’s under the weather, make sure to get your 40 winks in whenever you can. This could be when your child slips off into a nap during the day, or while he’s watching Netflix (see tip #2).

