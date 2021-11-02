Stressed-Out Parents Tell Restaurant Owners What They Need in Their Restrooms

Samantha Kemp-Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wokFA_0cdmvS8P00
Boy with a toilet paper rollPexels

Frustrated parents everywhere are begging you

Public washroom.”

Do these two words make you cringe? If you’re a parent, they likely do. And you’re not alone. All of us who have had to encounter the phrase “I have to go pee!” – or worse – know how fear-inducing such a pronouncement can be. The cause of this dread?

Germs.

Filth.

Other people’s bodily fluids. And now - in 2021 and beyond. COVID.

Of course the other viruses, microscopic killers and more still exist. COVID just adds to the party.

Gross but true. Let’s just say that a trip to a public restroom can be the cause of extreme anxiety for not only the kids but their parents as well.

Yes, in spite of your "best laid plans" – you know: taking your kids to the washroom before you leave the house, limiting the amount of fluids that they drink before venturing out of their warm cocoon of home, double-checking that your child actually “went pee” – the dreaded declaration is uttered nonetheless. Here you are, in a nice family restaurant, just about to bite into your hamburger when your kid drops the bomb. “I have to go NOW!” they scream and you’re immediately filled with fear. What awaits you in the washroom is more than you ever want to imagine, and not in a good way.

The scenario above is not atypical and parents deal with similar situations every day. What stresses them out the most is the potentially gross situation that awaits them in the washroom stall. How many of us have made arrangements to dine out with the kiddos but then waylaid these plans altogether just because the thought of dealing with your child in a public restroom was more than you could bear?

Most parents agree that it would be great if there were some standards and “must-haves” that could be agreed-upon and expected for all public washrooms. After all, it’s pretty basic, isn’t it? When nature calls, we all have to answer; why not make it less unpleasant?

As a mother of four who has lived through the nightmare of having to deal with an unexpected yet urgent demand for a public bathroom visit by a kid that can no longer wait, I've learned a few things and have formulated a few questions and considerations for those who own restaurants and who have the power to make things easier for frazzled parents?.And what kind of mom would I be if I didn't pass on this knowledge to the next generation of moms and dads who have to deal with a screaming child who has to "go potty" NOW?

With fingers crossed and the hope that more eating establishments and other public destinations will get on board with parents’ ideal lavatory wants, here are five must-haves for public washrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yoMg_0cdmvS8P00
Restroom signUnsplash

Restaurant Owners: 5 Things You Need in Your Washrooms

1) Cleanliness – This is first and foremost for parents. No one wants to walk into a restroom that looks or smells like it hasn’t been recently cleaned. Considering the fact that most kids touch everything in their immediate vicinity, make the effort to assure that the bathroom is spic and span.

2) Space to Move – What’s with the cramped quarters? Ideally, one should be able to move around reasonably in the stall, even more so when there’s a young child in tow. As any parent can tell you, there’s nothing worse than trying to help a child “do their business” in a place where the door can barely close with the two (sometimes three) of you in there.

3) A Change Table – As noted in #2, parents need room to move and when there are babies in the mix, this becomes even more of a priority. Why? Well, try changing a baby on the floor of a bathroom stall. Not nice. Parents need a clean surface, large enough to hold a wriggling baby. We’ve all seen variations on these items in public washrooms but not all of them are up to par. Ideally they should include the following: a way of securing the baby to the table, a material surface that is easily cleaned and sanitized and a configuration that allows it to be opened and closed in a bathroom stall without much effort. And while I’m on the topic, a change table is not only required in the women’s washroom! So many fathers have their babies in tow and yet they are left by the wayside when it comes to accommodations. C’mon, restaurants – give them a change table in your restrooms as well. Equal rights for all parents, okay?

4) Child-Height Sinks and Soap Dispensers – This sounds so obvious but you’d be surprised at how many public washrooms don’t accommodate kids. It’s almost as if they don’t want the children to wash their hands or get clean after doing their "business."

Don’t discourage kids from this important step by making it difficult for them (and their parents) to wash up after the deed is done. Sinks and hand soap should be at child level so that parents can teach their kids good hygiene as they finish “doing their business.” Same goes for hand dryers and paper towel dispensers. Oh - and hand sanitizers as well because, you know - COVID.

5) “Hands-Free” Capability – It’s not only for driving, you know. Think airport washrooms: you walk in, there’s no door handle to touch, no having to flush the toilet with your foot (!) and the water starts flowing the minute you or your young charge puts their hands under the faucet. Less contact, less germs. All public washrooms should be like this.

With a heightened sense of cleanliness and the importance of hand-washing as a result of COVID, let's hope that more public eating establishments jump on the bandwagon and make things easier for parents and kids alike. After all - answering nature's call and keeping clean and safe shouldn't be an either/or proposition.

VIDEO: Why Don't Public Bathrooms Go All The Way To The Floor?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about Lifestyle content with a focus on Parenting, Society and Trends. I also talk about how things have changed on my podcast, "Parenting Then and Now."

1126 followers

More from Samantha Kemp-Jackson

Chicago, IL

Exotic Pets On The Loose: Boa Constrictor Captured in Chicago Suburb

Exotic pets becoming more popular among regular pet owners. Boa Constrictor, Ball Python both slithered into the region in recent weeks. There's a snake - or two - hanging out in Chicago suburbs and residents aren't too happy about it. Word that yet another cold-blooded, slithering reptile was making its way through windy city yards could hardly be the welcome news that local homeowners wanted to hear.

Read full story

Don't Iron Anymore

Ironing: Wouldn't You Rather Be Doing Other Things?. Let's Face It: Ironing is a Chore We Can Do Without. They that wrinkles add character. The question is: character for whom? Or what, for that matter?

Read full story

Social Media is Sharing More Than You Think

In an age of social media, you may want to think twice. Should you step in when a kid is acting up in public? Is it worth it?. “It takes a village to raise a child,” a wise person once said.

Read full story

Recycling Your Clothes is Good For The Environment

Does it make a statement? Do your clothes display a reflection of you and your personal sense of style? Did you give a second life to some perfectly good clothing by showcasing it in your own particular and unique way?

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta IKEA Adds Watermelon and Fried Chicken to Juneteenth Menu, Sparking Outrage

In honor of Juneteenth, popular furniture store perpetuates racist stereotypes, say employees. "Insensitive" is what Black employees at an IKEA store in Atlanta called efforts to honor Juneteenth. The popular Swedish furniture retailer emailed a menu to all staff at the store this past Friday.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

One Year of Daily Jumps Into Lake Michigan For Chicago Man

365 plunges into Lake Michigan relieves stress brought on by COVID-19 Dan O'Conor, making his way towards a daily Lake Michigan plungeThe Associated Press. One Chicago bus driver has found a unique way of relieving stress - and hangovers.

Read full story
Ventura, CA

Ventura Woman Reunited With Wallet Lost 46 Years Ago

Social media helped find the rightful owner, who says she lost it at a movie theater in 1975. Tom Stephens and Colleen Distin at the Majestic Ventura Theater with her lost wallet and contentsWes Woods II/The Star.

Read full story
Prince George's County, MD

Centenarian Sisters Celebrated in Prince George's County

100-year-old twins reveal the secret to a long life. Twin sisters Elaine Foster and Evelyn Lowe have celebrated their 100th birthdaysDarvell Green via The Today Show. Imagine living for a century. Now, imagine this incredible feat times two!

Read full story
5 comments

Blown Away: Birthday Cake Tradition Gets a Pandemic-Era Makeover

Children blowing out candles on a birthday cakeUnsplash. Blowing saliva droplets over a birthday cake is less than enticing during COVID-19 One Richmond-area dad came up with an ingenious solution to this age-old problem made more pressing by the emergence of the coronavirus.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Toddler is Smarter Than Most Americans

A two-year-old genius has been accepted to Mensa America. Kashe Quest, the youngest member of American MensaInstagram. The best-known society for people with high IQs has admitted a Los Angeles toddler to its ranks. At just two years old, Kashe Quest has an IQ of 146, which is 46 points higher than the average American, whose IQ is 100.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Masked Customers Must Pay $5 to Keep Their Masks On

"Pay to Stay" is the policy in this Mendocino cafe. There's a new store policy in town not all of the locals like it. Customers got a shock when they saw a newly-placed sign in the window at Fiddlehead’s Cafe in Mendocino recently.

Read full story
11 comments

Amazon Buys Prime Hollywood Studio For $8.45 Billion

Online shopping leader acquires MGM in latest deal. Popular Franchises Including James Bond and The Real Housewives Included in Sale. In a prime deal straight out of the movies, online shopping giant Amazon has announced its acquisition of MGM studios. The popular online retailer is paying $8.45 billion US for MGM. This decision has made it the company's second-largest acquisition after its record purchase of Whole Foods for $14 billion US in 2017.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Explosion Cause Revealed: Gender Reveal Attempt Goes Very Wrong

Event at New Hampshire quarry included the explosive Tannerite. On May 17, a New Hampshire man was charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that literally shook various area towns in April. After turning himself in to police, Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer on his behalf and, at the time of the charge, was unreachable by phone.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Lost Lottery Ticket Appears Just in Time For $250,000 Win

Richmond-area woman finds her missing scratch-off ticket under dresser after being lost. In just the nick of time, Kimberly Jones got lucky. After believing she had lost the winning scratch and win lottery ticket that she had previously bought, she located it in the most unlikely of places: under her dresser.

Read full story
Gainesville, TX

Felines Freed: 'Tiger King' Big Cats Rescued From Animal Park

68 lions, tigers and other felines released after complaints against park's owners. Lions, tigers but no bears were rescued from the animal park that was made famous in Netflix's hit series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park located in Thackerville, Oklahoma, a town just about a 10 minute drive from Gainsville, Texas. When authorities entered the park, they seized 46 tigers, 7 lions, 15 lion-tiger hybrids, and 1 jaguar that were said to be abused and mistreated by the park owners, Jeff and Lauren Lowe. The couple were prominently featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" hit show, which debuted on the streaming service in March, 2020.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Area Woman Washes Dreams Down the Drain

Winning $26 million lottery ticket destroyed in laundry cycle. Watch out for the rinse cycle. It's a doozy. This lesson was sadly learned a bit too late for a Norwalk resident recently. Believed to be the owner of the winning $26 million California Lottery prize, the unnamed woman returned to an Arco AM/PM convenience store at 10602 Imperial Highway, the place she said she bought the original ticket.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Portland Area Church COVID-19 Outbreak Infected 74 Members, Pastor Says Services To Continue

Church Remains Open Despite Congregation Becoming Ill. Even though he, his wife and 72 members of his congregation became infected by COVID-19 at his church, Pastor Scott Erickson of the Peoples Church in Salem, Oregon, remained defiant. In his Mother's Day service on Sunday, Pastor Erickson vowed to continue to remain open, despite the spread of the virus.

Read full story
5 comments
San Joaquin County, CA

Sacramento Area Bar Owner Charged After Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

Multiple felonies include forgery and identity theft. A Northern California business owner has been charged with multiple felonies after being accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Todd Anderson, 59, of Acampo, California, was arrested on May 4 at the Old Corner Saloon, a bar that he owns in Clements, nearly 35 miles southeast of Sacramento. The arrest followed a complaint that fake cards indicating that the COVID-19 vaccine had been received were being sold at the location.

Read full story
3 comments
Portsmouth, RI

Patience in Portsmouth Provides a Private Island Paradise

Live off the grid as the only home on Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay. Singular Home Listed in Rhode Island Rhode Island Real Estate. With a little patience and plenty of persistence, you too can have your own private island. A recent listing for a small house on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay has been listed for the asking price of $399,900.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy