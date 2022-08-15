Check Out the 2022 Highland Square PorchRokr Festival

A microphone ready to be used for a concert. Matt Botsford/Unsplash

This coming Saturday, PorchRokr is coming to Highland Square in Akron, Ohio. It is the largest music festival held in the city and transforms verandas from Akron's eclectic and historic neighborhoods into concert venues and one-day art studios. This year, there will be almost 150 local musicians, artists, and bands.

Here are some of the things you can expect to find at PorchRokr.

Lots of great music Art spaces Shopping Food Photo booth Kids zone Much more!

Some of the bands that will be playing:

Dr. Riffs Harmony Star Pitch Blend Quartet The Twanglers Duo Decibel System Colorvine Kiss Me Deadly Firestone High School Band Rock Salt and Nails

Those are just a handful of the bands you can expect to see while visiting the festival. Bands are scheduled at different times throughout the day, so you will want to check the schedule to see when your favorite is playing.

Some places you can go shopping:

A Vintage Bee Buckeye Tie and Dye Elizabeth's Bookshop and Writing Centre Jains Jungle Ladash Clay Playful Squirrel Creations Simply Me Jewelry TeeTee's Treasures The Healing Brew

There are many more places nearby that you can shop at while you are enjoying the musical atmosphere. You are sure to find something that you enjoy while you are out walking.

If you're hungry, you can check out one of these places to get some food:

Courtney's Cupcakes Portal West Coffee Sassy Dog Birdie's Food Truck Platinum Dragon Hibachi Xpress Capri Pizza Aladdin's Square Scullery

Between the incredible bands, variety of shopping, and delicious food, you are sure to have a great time at PorchRokr.