Guaranteed Income Program in California -- Are you willing to get $500/month?

I have spent some time in California and I can say for sure that it is one of the most expensive states in the country. From food to clothing and from energy resources to education and healthcare, everything is a little expensive.

Of course, this is not the situation in every part of California. I am specifically talking about Los Angeles. If you live elsewhere, your experience might be different from mine.

Anyways, a good way to survive and thrive in California is to make good money. If your income is not $62,000 or more, you may end up facing a significant number of problems. $62,000 a year roughly means $5,100 a month and that's not enough for a large family (Source).

If there are more working adults at your home, the standard of living can be improved. And if you need financial assistance from the state, you can try the Guaranteed Income Program.

Guaranteed Income Program for Californians

According to the website of the United Way California Capital Region, the first round of the Guaranteed Income Program was in 2021. At that time, about 100 families were given $300 a month for one year. Now the second round is going to begin. This time, the amount has been increased from $300/month to $500/month.

From July 2023 onward, selected households will receive $500 every month and for 12 months, a total of $6,000 will be paid.

As far as the eligibility is concerned, you should be a resident of the City of Sacramento. Click here and enter your complete and correct address to see. Your income should be up to $133,980 depending on the family size.

Please contact them at UWGI@uwccr.org for more information.

