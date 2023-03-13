Walmart closing its stores in Illinois -- Is there any alternative?

Photo by Walmart on Getty Images

We all know how important it is to buy decent things for ourselves and our families. I have spent some years in Illinois and I have personally observed that finding discounted stores over here is a little difficult. Your experience might be different from mine :)

I have personally been to Walmart a number of times and the quality of items over here has been great. As we all know, it is a reputed multinational retail corporation in the country and its stores are spread everywhere.

In addition to discount department stores, you can find a bunch of grocery stores across the United States, but the headquarters are present in Arkansas.

Walmart closing its stores in Illinois -- Now what?

Not one but three stores of Walmart are reportedly closing in Illinois. I have been to them a couple of times, and here are their locations.

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood

Illinois is not the only place where Walmart is closing its doors. They are shutting down the business in some parts of New Mexico, Florida, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Arkansas.

Now you must be worried like me and if you are looking for some alternatives, here are a few good options.

1. Costco

You can try Costco. My experience with them has been great. In Illinois, its stores are present in the following places.

Bloomingdale, IL, United States Orland Park, IL, United States Chicago, IL, United States

2. Kroger

Kroger is suitable for those who are looking for a legit food retailer. It is available at the following places.

Bloomington, IL, United States Bourbonnais, IL, United States

Disclaimer: All the facts and quotes, etc. in this article are cited. Also note that I have no direct/indirect link with the service/program provider. The article is solely written for informational purposes.

