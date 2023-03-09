Bella Thorne - Rich Florida woman giving away millions and helping orphanages

Photo by Creative Commons

Florida is a place of stars. It can be difficult for me or any of you to say which Florida-born celebrity is the best. We have a big list of them, and Carla Gugino, Bethany Joy Lenz, Bella Thorne, Darcy Donavan, Arielle Kebbel and Abigail Spencer are just a couple of names.

I have observed that when a person starts earning good money, they become more humbled and never miss any chance of donating thousands and even millions. The American film and fashion industries are full of such people. They are not only successful and famous for whatever they do to benefit the field of arts but also can be found donating money for noble causes.

Bella Thorne from Florida -- Rich and humble female

She might not be as rich as many other stars, but she still has something to live comfortably. And it is also true that Bella Thorne has always helped charities in one way or the other.

We know Bella Thorne as an American actress, writer and singer. Her prominent works include My Own Worst Enemy, Shake It Up, Blended, The Babysitter movie series, The DUFF, Made in Japan, Jersey and Her & Him.

The net worth of this beautiful woman is $12 million and in 2020, she joined the list of Tana Mongeau, Cardi B., and Chyna for making millions on OnlyFans in just a couple of days. Can you guess what did she make. According to Mashable, Bella Thorne made $2 million through her account and a big part of this money was used for charity and noble causes.

On top of that, the American actress has been a big support for charities or orphanages. Most importantly, she has supported Friends of El Faro, TJ Martell Foundation, and others.

Disclaimer: All the facts and quotes, etc. in this article are cited. Also note that I have no direct/indirect link with the service/program provider. The article is solely written for informational purposes.

