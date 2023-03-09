Chicago Communities Pilot Program -- A unique effort to give $500/month to 5,000 households

Photo by Lori Lightfoot from Twitter

I have been to Chicago and I can say with confidence that it is a very good place to live in. The city is on the shores of Lake Michigan and has more than enough to offer us. Its peaceful environment, friendly people, and outstanding destinations contribute to its success as a top-notch tourist point. More and more people go to Chicago alone or with their families and want to have a comfortable life.

Let me tell you a few of its names: the City of Gardens and the City of Big Shoulders. Chicago is more than its gardens, shopping centers, top companies to work for, and marvelous housing societies.

This is a place where you can get relief in case of an emergency. For instance, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a $31.5 million dollar commitment to make the lives of Chicago residents easier and better.

Is Chicago Communities Pilot Program worth it?

It is you who will decide if $500 a month is enough for you to meet the basic needs of life. This program is basically for low and moderate-income households.

Cash assistance is not enough, but we know something is better than nothing. Now the question is who is eligible for the program or payment. Here are some important things to consider.

You must be a resident of Chicago and should be 18 years old or older.

Your income needs to be 250% lesser than the Federal Poverty Level.

If the whole family submitted the application, only one applicant from each family was considered for the relief payment. (Source)

