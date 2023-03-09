Scarlett Johansson -- Rich NY woman giving away millions and helping needy people live comfortably

Photo by Creative Commons

It is believed that when we have money, most of our problems are solved automatically. These are primarily related to food, clothing, health, and housing. Certainly, a person earning thousands a week or month will be better able to buy everything they need to live comfortably than the one who has nothing or a little in their pocket.

According to the Office of New York's report, millions of people in New York are poor and the percentage is 13.9 percent. The poverty rate is higher in 17 counties than in other parts of New York, which is a matter of great concern.

But when we have celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, I don't think we should be worried much.

Scarlett Johansson on helping the poor

With a net worth of $165 million, this beautiful Hollywood star aims to make a difference in the lives of so many people. Before I talk about her charity and noble causes, let me tell you that she has been featured on the cover of many magazines, such as Forbes and Time. She has been praised for her excellent work on North, Ghost World, Manny & Lo, Lost in Translation, The Horse Whisperer, A Loving Song for Bobby Long, and Girl With a Pearl Earring.

Talking about her charity, Scarlett Johansson supported Soles4Souls and gave away a lot of money to buy new shoes for the poor. She has also been a supporter of charities like the American Humane Association, Blessings in a Backpack Cancer Research UK, Aid Still Required, Declare Yourself, and Clothes Off Our Back, the details of which are available online.

