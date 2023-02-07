Dolly Parton – The rich Tennessee woman who gives away millions for children’s education

Sam Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wz0z_0kf34kjL00
Photo bySource: GettyImages

Dolly Rebecca Parton is a popular American songwriter, singer, actress, businessperson and philanthropist. If you are a fan of her, you might have an idea that she was born in 1946 in Tennessee’s Sevier County.

Over the years, she had done a lot for her fans and for the betterment of people around her. She made her first television appearance in 1956 and was praised for her performance in Home Hour and Cas Walker Farm. At that time, she was only ten years old but looked confident and managed to win the hearts of thousands of people worldwide.

Her most famous and admired movies are 9 to 5, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Gnomeo & Juliet, Frank McKlusky, C.I., and Hollywood to Dollywood.

Dolly Parton’s charity and millions for children’s education

Other than her appearance in movies and on TV, I praise Dolly for her charitable work. In 1988, she founded the Dollywood Foundation. The aim is to help children achieve success and get the education they need to succeed in both personal and professional lives. Through this foundation, scholarships are awarded and regular financial help is provided to school students of Tennessee. The best thing is that children studying in schools across the United States are eligible for funds.

Other than this, Parton introduced the Imagination Library some years ago. Its aim is to provide children with quality books every month. More than 160 books have been given so far and many more may be provided in the near future.

