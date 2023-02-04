Angelina Jolie -- The rich actress who makes the world a better place and gives away millions

Sam Writes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CPCJ_0kcRAvIP00
Photo bySource: GettyImages

She is one of the most incredible and wonderful Hollywood personalities. Yes, I am talking about Angelina Jolie. She is not only an actress who has long entertained the world's audiences but also a marvelous and humble person.

It can be difficult to name a few movies that we have liked. From Girl, Interrupted to Mr. & Mrs. Smith and from Wanted and Maleficent to Salt, there is so much to praise and talk about.

In addition to her onscreen grace, Angelina has wowed the world with her charity works. She has visited different countries and parts of the world to help people out.

Angelina Jolie's help for refugees

The Oscar winner has spent years working for refugees. To give them the best, she has worked closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has been its goodwill ambassador and went to countries like Thailand and Iran to help people find good homes.

Good deeds are needed

It won't be wrong to say that Angelina Jolie has worked with dozens of charities and has given away millions for education, health, science, technology and other projects. A couple of examples are Alliance For The Lost Boys Of Sudan, UN Millennium Project, Doctors Without Borders, Cancer Schmancer Movement, Cinema For Peace, Care to Learn and Clinton Global Initiative.

If you are interested in knowing more, you can find some information on this page. Whatever she has done and is doing, we cannot deny the fact that Angelina Jolie is trying to make the world a better and peaceful place. Good causes are needed and this is what this Californian actress proves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrity

Comments / 50

Published by

I am on Medium and have now joined Newsbreak.

Illinois State
628 followers

More from Sam Writes

Tennessee State

Dolly Parton – The rich Tennessee woman who gives away millions for children’s education

Dolly Rebecca Parton is a popular American songwriter, singer, actress, businessperson and philanthropist. If you are a fan of her, you might have an idea that she was born in 1946 in Tennessee’s Sevier County.

Read full story
6 comments

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel -- The woman who keeps her hair dirty to look good

Beauty pageants around the world are all about the best versions of females on competitive stages. Awards are given to the right women and for the right reasons. This is not only a crown, some cash, and fame that brings you to the top, it is also a responsibility that you share to benefit people in one way or the other.

Read full story
58 comments
New York City, NY

Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re Needy

It always feels good when someone lends you a helping hand, especially when you don’t have enough money and food for the family. In a city like New York where the cost of living is extremely high, financial help can be like a pleasant surprise.

Read full story
154 comments
Illinois State

How can you and your children prevent RSV in Illinois?

Photo from Healthy Driven (Unsplash) The news of children's hospitalization due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, has sent shockwaves amongst medical professionals in the United States. The RSV, as suggested by its full name, is a virus that has the tendency to infect young children and elderly people. It is the time of the year CDC warned the disease would spread.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Have there been more tornadoes in Illinois in 2021 than in recent years?

Photo from Daily Hurd (Unsplash) In the mid-2000s, I was in my early 20s. I remember watching Twister starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. It was exciting to watch how some frenzy reporters chase the tornadoes. It is fun yet a risky trade. This nicely brings me to my topic of the day which is tornados in Illinois. Before delving into the topic for those who do not know, a tornado extends from the thunderstorm to the ground in the shape of a violent air column.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Why are we seeing numerous Japanese beetles in Illinois?

Photo from Hurria Shah (Unsplash) You might have to spend this summer with Japanese beetles. One of the commonly found hobbies amongst people of different ages is gardening. People like to plant different flowers and trees in their yard and look after them. It requires great commitment sometimes. This hobby brings joy at a given cost sometimes, the infestation.

Read full story
21 comments
Illinois State

You should be on the lookout for black bears in Illinois; safety measures when you encounter black bears

Photo from Sarah McPherson (Unsplash) Black bears are on the move. This is not a one-liner for some movie plot but is actually true. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has asked locals to look out for black bears after reports have surfaced of them being spotted by some people.

Read full story
6 comments
Illinois State

Get rid of carpenter bees in Illinois before they damage your valuables

Photo from Kenneth Dwain (Unsplash) When we hear the word bees, there is a general perception of them being yellow feathered honey bee or bumblebee. We often come across them. The honey bees appear to be photogenic and human friendly to an extent. This is why we see many people with the camera taking shots of them.

Read full story
19 comments
Elk Grove Village, IL

Why is Pirates' Cove Children's Theme Park popular among kids?

Photo from Pirates' Cove Theme Park (Unsplash) It is a seasonal attraction with lots of rides, a playground, a pirate ship, a mini train, and casual eats. As a parent, one of the key questions you ask yourself during the summer season is that where can I take my kids for fun. Am I right? There are plenty of choices these days. Every attraction or destination has its own distinctive point. I decided to take my family on a day out to Pirates' Cove Children's Theme Park last weekend and I can assure you it was wholesome fun.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy