Angelina Jolie -- The rich actress who makes the world a better place and gives away millions

She is one of the most incredible and wonderful Hollywood personalities. Yes, I am talking about Angelina Jolie. She is not only an actress who has long entertained the world's audiences but also a marvelous and humble person.

It can be difficult to name a few movies that we have liked. From Girl, Interrupted to Mr. & Mrs. Smith and from Wanted and Maleficent to Salt, there is so much to praise and talk about.

In addition to her onscreen grace, Angelina has wowed the world with her charity works. She has visited different countries and parts of the world to help people out.

Angelina Jolie's help for refugees

The Oscar winner has spent years working for refugees. To give them the best, she has worked closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She has been its goodwill ambassador and went to countries like Thailand and Iran to help people find good homes.

Good deeds are needed

It won't be wrong to say that Angelina Jolie has worked with dozens of charities and has given away millions for education, health, science, technology and other projects. A couple of examples are Alliance For The Lost Boys Of Sudan, UN Millennium Project, Doctors Without Borders, Cancer Schmancer Movement, Cinema For Peace, Care to Learn and Clinton Global Initiative.

If you are interested in knowing more, you can find some information on this page. Whatever she has done and is doing, we cannot deny the fact that Angelina Jolie is trying to make the world a better and peaceful place. Good causes are needed and this is what this Californian actress proves.