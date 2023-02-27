Three Common Myths About Deer Antlers, Answered

#1: They can’t tell you the age of the animal

Pictured: a well-fed young man. But can you tell how old he is? Photo by Photo by Yuya Yoshioka on Unsplash on Unsplash

Deer are ubiquitous throughout most of North America. Growing up in the Midwest, I remember sometimes waking up on a bright winter morning and looking out the windows into our forested back yard. I’d see deer tracks, and sometimes even get a glimpse of a young buck looking back at us. He’d stand there for a minute, head held tall with its antlered crown, before dashing into the shelter of the trees.

Those antlers are, perhaps, the most striking feature of deer. It drives hunters to seek them out, and less aggressive individuals to collect them when they’re shed in the spring.

But what are those antlers, anyway?

Are they horns, like on a rhinoceros? Or something like a tooth, like an elephant’s tusks?

Do they really grow back bigger every year? Can you tell the age of a deer from its antlers?

What are they even used for?

Today, let’s talk about what antlers are — and, just as importantly, dispel some myths about what they are not.

Hopefully, learning these facts won’t leave you saying “Oh deer!”

Are deer antlers a type of horn?

While deer antlers seem like a horn at first glance (a pair of sharp protuberances jutting out of the head), they are different when we take a closer look.

Horns, like what we see on cattle, deer, and rhinoceros, are a two-part structure. There is a central core of bone inside a horn, but it’s usually just a small piece, an extension from the skull. On the outside is a thick, solid sheath of keratin — the same stuff that makes up our fingernails and our hair.

Deer antlers, on the other hand, are not made of keratin. They’re made of bone, through and through. They do have cartilage and a thin layer of skin while they’re growing, but these are both lost when the antler is fully grown.

The antler forms as a fast-growing layer of cartilage underneath that thin layer of blood-vessel-rich skin. The cartilage is replaced by bone, and new cartilage forms at the tip, allowing the antlers to extend.

Once the antler is done growing, the thin skin dies and flakes away, leaving the exposed bone. This leaves the antler mature, and it weathers and develops the brown color that we associate with them.

So, antlers are not a horn, or a tooth. They’re exposed, dead bone, jutting from the deer’s head. Pretty metal, if you ask me.

Do deer antlers grow back bigger each year, or as the deer gets older?

One common myth that I’ve heard is that you can tell how old a deer is from the size of its antlers. I even believed this when I was growing up.

Unfortunately, this is only somewhat true. The size of deer antlers is related to a few factors:

The relative age of the deer (immature versus mature) The availability of food and nutrients in the environment (how well did grass and food grow this year?) The health of the buck (male deer).

Let’s break each of these down.

First, antlers are somewhat related to the age of the deer, in that they tend to grow larger on a mature buck versus an immature buck. The first antlers appear on young males at 1–1.5 years old, who are called “yearlings”, but these tend to be significantly smaller than those on older males.

As the bucks get older, their antlers do tend to grow larger, as shown in this graph from the University of Missouri:

Young bucks won’t grow antlers as large as mature deer, overall. Photo by Source: University of Missouri

However, this antler size is also significantly affected by other factors, like how much nutrition the buck gets during the year. From the publication:

Antlers reflect an individual’s nutrition, especially protein and energy levels. A difference of 8 percent and 16 percent protein in a deer’s diet at 4 years of age can cause a 20-inch difference in antler size. Although the effects of mineral levels on antler size has not been documented, calcium and phosphorus levels are known to be important to antler development.

So a buck with smaller antlers may be younger — or it may have just not had a good time that year with finding food.

Deer tend to live for 15–20 years in the wild, so a 6-year-old buck has reached full antler size, but still likely has at least a decade longer of life.

Thus, you can partially judge from antler size whether a buck is younger (<6 years old) or more mature, but it’s not an accurate or exact measure.

What’s the purpose of antlers?

Deer invest a lot of energy and resources into growing antlers, even more so because they shed the antlers each spring and need to regrow them the next year. How does this pay off for the animal?

As with many evolution-related questions, there are a number of different theories, and the answer is likely some combination of multiple possibilities:

Competition (sexual selection)

This is the classic theory that you probably heard about when you were growing up. The males grow antlers as a method of demonstrating their physical prowess, and may use them to fight over an eligible female.

It’s a similar idea to peacocks; there’s no practical reason to have a huge, elaborate tale, but male peacocks grow one in order to brag about how fit they are. “Not only did I make it to breeding age,” they proudly proclaim with their fanned tails, “but I did so even with the huge handicap of this big tail!”

Some deer appear more likely to use their antlers to fight each other, while others simply display them as a sign of dominance. It’s like that guy who goes to the beach and seizes any excuse to remove his shirt, just to show off his rippling muscles.

Protection from predators

If antlers were just to prove sexual prowess, this theory argues, they’d be best shed immediately after the breeding season, as they’re a hindrance to the animal. It’s harder to escape a predator when you’re encumbered with a heavy pair of antlers, after all.

But antlers stay on into the spring — and observational studies of predator-prey interactions with deer also lend credence to this theory. In Yellowstone, for example, wolves are far more likely to attack elk without antlers, suggesting that they’re being cautious around potentially dangerous defensive weapons.

Finding food

Some members of the deer family, caribou in particular, have been commonly observed using their antlers to clear away snow in order to find food during the winter, when supplies are scarce. This also could explain why antlers are retained until the spring (when rising temperatures may lead to snowmelt and make food more abundant).

Improving hearing?

This one’s a strange case, and so far has only been observed in moose, but antlers may improve hearing. Moose, in particular, have antlers with large, flattened plates. These plates may help better direct sound waves into the ears of the moose, helping it stay alert for predators.

In one study using moose antlers and a sound sensor as an artificial ear, the presence of the antler improved sound detection by up to 20%. This may help moose both stay alert for predators, but also keep in contact with females or other relatives, as female moose are known for using an extensive range of vocalizations.

In summary: antlers are variable sized bones with a wide range of potential uses

Antlers help deer, elk, caribou, and moose all strike a distinctive profile. Unlike the horns or tusks on most animals, they’re unique in that they are shed each year, only to grow back, again and again!

Also unlike horns or tusks, antlers are made of bone. They first develop as cartilage that is quickly replaced by bone. The initial skin covering is soon shed, leaving behind exposed bone protruding from the animal’s skull.

Older bucks do tend to show larger antlers, but while antler size increases over the first few years of the animal’s life, it does not steadily continue increasing with age. Once the animal is around 6 years old, its antler size will be determined mainly by its health and diet in the previous year.

Antlers serve a number of purposes; they’re used for battling over mates, and as a display of the male’s health and fortitude. They may also be used in some species for foraging, for fending off predators, or even (in the case of moose) to help them hear better!

Every spring, the antlers will be shed, and are sometimes gathered by woodsmen. If you find one, take a moment to marvel at the amount of effort and resources that went into growing it!

Have you ever found a shed antler in the woods?

