Bee Bricks: A Well-Intentioned but Problematic Solution to Save the Bees in Britain

We usually don’t want parasites in our homes, and neither do bees

A stack of bee bricks, available for £32.00 each. Well-meaning, but not great housing. Photo by For sale at Green and Blue Builders.

Bees may be the most loved insect. Whether it’s their delicious honey, the adorable fat fuzziness of a bumblebee, or the way that they pollinate more than 130 different types of fruits and vegetables and are absolutely, literally, essential to our modern diet, there’s so many things to love!

But, as we’ve heard for years now, bees are in danger. There are many threats to them, including:

the rise of parasitic mites that destroy entire colonies;

the widespread use of insecticides on crops that also annihilate bee colonies;

the destruction of their native habitat;

and the focus on honeybees, which are in much less danger than the equally-valuable but less-recognized native bees.

These are some big, challenging problems, but we’re not sitting idly by. We’ve figured out a method by which we can vaccinate bees — no tiny little needles required! (It’s great for honeybees, but doesn’t help native bees, hitting on point 4, above.)

And what about the native bees?

One city in England, Brighton and Hove, has passed a new law that aims to provide more habitat for native bees. The law has good intentions, but it may not be as helpful as it seems at first glance.

Building a house is not good enough

Mason bees, the bees being targeted by these bee houses, are solitary bees. They don’t form colonies or hives; each female bee is fertile.

(What about the male mason bees? They lead a pretty short, sad life; they emerge first, hang around the little nest waiting for the females to emerge, fertilize them, and then die shortly thereafter. Born, bang, die.)

Because these bees are solitary, they don’t make big hives or nests. Instead, they look for narrow gaps or naturally occurring tubular cavities where they can make a nest. Once they’ve selected a location, they create a large ball of collected pollen in the nest, requiring many trips back and forth. They’ll lay eggs (female eggs at the back of the nest, male eggs at the front to emerge earlier) and then plug the nest, heading off to find a new nesting site.

This is where “bee bricks” come in. These are bricks with a number of round tube-shaped holes drilled in them, with the intent to serve as ready-to-go nests for solitary bees.

But there are issues with these brick houses.

First, bricks are not very breathable. In a closed-off hole like this, humidity can build up, leading the eggs and pollen to literally rot. Many commercially sold solitary bee houses are made from bamboo, which also builds up moisture inside and is a bad bee home material.

Second, these bricks only have one entrance. While that is probably beneficial to the builder, this means that there’s no way for the interior to be cleaned out. Over time, the holes will get filled up with old material, and the holes will soon be too shallow and useless. Some researchers worry that the holes are too shallow, even from the get-go.

But to clean the bricks or not? Some scientists suggest that they should be left uncleaned to encourage development of a bee-supporting microbiome, while others encourage regular cleanings to remove detritus from inside. In any case, these cleanings would need to be timed for when the bricks were unoccupied to avoid killing solitary bee larvae.

But the biggest risk might be other non-bee creatures that see opportunity in the homes.

Bees can get parasites, too

Bees are susceptible to mites, little parasites that cling to bees, a bit like a tick — if the tick was the size of a housecat. Imagine having a bunch of those stuck to you!

Mites on a bee. Not fun! Photo by Briana Lindh on iNaturalist.

These mites can live on adult bees, but their primary target is the bee larvae, which they eat and use as a surface on which to lay eggs. If these mites get into a hive, they can wreak destruction among the bee larvae.

These mites also love damp conditions with lots of humidity. This is another problem with holes in bricks, and with the commonly sold hollow bamboo tubes for mason bee nests; they tend to hold moisture, making them a perfect incubator for bee mites.

The councillor who proposed adding bee bricks to all new buildings in Brighton and Hove, Robert Nemeth, claims that parasites won’t be a problem. Or, rather, he says that we’ll just figure it out, somehow:

Nemeth is a beekeeper, but he likely keeps honeybees, which live in a communal hive, rather than dealing with solitary bees.

These bee bricks could become a breeding ground for mites, who would lie in wait in their happy humidity, knowing that more mason bees will soon be along for them to infect, to lay more larvae for the mites to devour.

Finally, other predators of bees may soon learn that the holes are the prime place to pick up a snack. Many birds feed on bees, feasting on them in the early morning chill when the bee is still warming up and unable to fly away. These bee bricks may soon become a buffet for local birds.

What could be(e) a better solution?

Bee bricks are a neat idea, but they’re not really the right material, and they’re not well suited to being cleaned. What’s a better option?

The much better solitary bee nesting design involves a paper liner that can be easily removed and replaced each year, creating a fresh hole for new bees. Think of it a bit like the maid service cleaning your hotel room each day while you’re out and about.

These holes would be drilled in a breathable wood, that will help prevent moisture buildup. They’d also be anchored firmly; one major concern is that loose bee houses that blow about or move in the wind will dislodge the pollen balls stored within, dumping the poor bee larvae out into the cold! They’d also have an overhang to protect against rain getting in.

There are some great guides to building your own solitary bee hotel, made by a PhD researcher who raises solitary bees on his own property.

Furthermore, providing homes for solitary bees is only one piece of the puzzle. These bees generally forage within 100 meters of their home, so there needs to be adequate flowering vegetation, ideally with native species that these bees will naturally visit.

Finally, even if there’s food and shelter, neonicotinoid pesticides are incredibly toxic to bees. These were previously banned in Britain, but that ban was recently lifted (2021) to use on sugar beets.

In the United States, neonicotinoids are legal almost everywhere, except for Maine and New Jersey. The EPA has largely refused to block them, although history has shown that they can be lobbied against at the state level, and the EPA has its next review scheduled for 2024.

If you want to help support solitary bees, and I can promise you that you do, some easy steps include:

Look into planting local wildflowers; they’re both beautiful and a great food source for the bees! Consider buying or building a high-quality mason bee house; it should be made of wood (not bamboo), be sturdily anchored, and have removable inserts to help clean up after the bees and avoid mites. Send an email or write a letter to your government representative urging them to ban neonicotinoid pesticides.

In summary: the best way to help solitary bees is not with non-porous, mite-attracting holes

We should all care about bees, and it’s great that the city of Brighton and Hove in England is aware of the relevance and importance of mason bees; too often, we focus only on honeybees. But if we are going to help bees, we need to do so in the right way.

Just like you wouldn’t solve the homeless problem by sticking them in a run-down tenement infested with fleas, bedbugs, and mosquitoes, we shouldn’t offer subpar homes to native solitary bees. A good bee house needs to be breathable to avoid high humidity, and needs some method of being easily cleaned.

And just providing homes isn’t enough; we also need to provide the flowers for food, and eliminate deadly pesticides.

Seriously, consider planting some flowers or setting up a (sturdy, well-built) solitary bee box for your local bees. Mason bees won’t even sting you unless you literally squeeze them in your hand!

It’s not just honeybees — all bees deserve our help!

--

Subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news: Click here.