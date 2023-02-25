Bee Bricks: A Well-Intentioned but Problematic Solution to Save the Bees in Britain

Sam Westreich, PhD

We usually don’t want parasites in our homes, and neither do bees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSWD8_0kznYz6W00
A stack of bee bricks, available for £32.00 each. Well-meaning, but not great housing.Photo byFor sale at Green and Blue Builders.

Bees may be the most loved insect. Whether it’s their delicious honey, the adorable fat fuzziness of a bumblebee, or the way that they pollinate more than 130 different types of fruits and vegetables and are absolutely, literally, essential to our modern diet, there’s so many things to love!

But, as we’ve heard for years now, bees are in danger. There are many threats to them, including:

  • the rise of parasitic mites that destroy entire colonies;
  • the widespread use of insecticides on crops that also annihilate bee colonies;
  • the destruction of their native habitat;
  • and the focus on honeybees, which are in much less danger than the equally-valuable but less-recognized native bees.

These are some big, challenging problems, but we’re not sitting idly by. We’ve figured out a method by which we can vaccinate bees — no tiny little needles required! (It’s great for honeybees, but doesn’t help native bees, hitting on point 4, above.)

And what about the native bees?

One city in England, Brighton and Hove, has passed a new law that aims to provide more habitat for native bees. The law has good intentions, but it may not be as helpful as it seems at first glance.

Building a house is not good enough

Mason bees, the bees being targeted by these bee houses, are solitary bees. They don’t form colonies or hives; each female bee is fertile.

(What about the male mason bees? They lead a pretty short, sad life; they emerge first, hang around the little nest waiting for the females to emerge, fertilize them, and then die shortly thereafter. Born, bang, die.)

Because these bees are solitary, they don’t make big hives or nests. Instead, they look for narrow gaps or naturally occurring tubular cavities where they can make a nest. Once they’ve selected a location, they create a large ball of collected pollen in the nest, requiring many trips back and forth. They’ll lay eggs (female eggs at the back of the nest, male eggs at the front to emerge earlier) and then plug the nest, heading off to find a new nesting site.

This is where “bee bricks” come in. These are bricks with a number of round tube-shaped holes drilled in them, with the intent to serve as ready-to-go nests for solitary bees.

But there are issues with these brick houses.

First, bricks are not very breathable. In a closed-off hole like this, humidity can build up, leading the eggs and pollen to literally rot. Many commercially sold solitary bee houses are made from bamboo, which also builds up moisture inside and is a bad bee home material.

Second, these bricks only have one entrance. While that is probably beneficial to the builder, this means that there’s no way for the interior to be cleaned out. Over time, the holes will get filled up with old material, and the holes will soon be too shallow and useless. Some researchers worry that the holes are too shallow, even from the get-go.

But to clean the bricks or not? Some scientists suggest that they should be left uncleaned to encourage development of a bee-supporting microbiome, while others encourage regular cleanings to remove detritus from inside. In any case, these cleanings would need to be timed for when the bricks were unoccupied to avoid killing solitary bee larvae.

But the biggest risk might be other non-bee creatures that see opportunity in the homes.

Bees can get parasites, too

Bees are susceptible to mites, little parasites that cling to bees, a bit like a tick — if the tick was the size of a housecat. Imagine having a bunch of those stuck to you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19i7gv_0kznYz6W00
Mites on a bee. Not fun!Photo byBriana Lindh on iNaturalist.

These mites can live on adult bees, but their primary target is the bee larvae, which they eat and use as a surface on which to lay eggs. If these mites get into a hive, they can wreak destruction among the bee larvae.

These mites also love damp conditions with lots of humidity. This is another problem with holes in bricks, and with the commonly sold hollow bamboo tubes for mason bee nests; they tend to hold moisture, making them a perfect incubator for bee mites.

The councillor who proposed adding bee bricks to all new buildings in Brighton and Hove, Robert Nemeth, claims that parasites won’t be a problem. Or, rather, he says that we’ll just figure it out, somehow:

“I’ve heard that there are risks with mites and other pests. As time goes by and awareness is raised, these sorts of niggles will invariably be ironed out,” he stated.

Nemeth is a beekeeper, but he likely keeps honeybees, which live in a communal hive, rather than dealing with solitary bees.

These bee bricks could become a breeding ground for mites, who would lie in wait in their happy humidity, knowing that more mason bees will soon be along for them to infect, to lay more larvae for the mites to devour.

Finally, other predators of bees may soon learn that the holes are the prime place to pick up a snack. Many birds feed on bees, feasting on them in the early morning chill when the bee is still warming up and unable to fly away. These bee bricks may soon become a buffet for local birds.

What could be(e) a better solution?

Bee bricks are a neat idea, but they’re not really the right material, and they’re not well suited to being cleaned. What’s a better option?

The much better solitary bee nesting design involves a paper liner that can be easily removed and replaced each year, creating a fresh hole for new bees. Think of it a bit like the maid service cleaning your hotel room each day while you’re out and about.

These holes would be drilled in a breathable wood, that will help prevent moisture buildup. They’d also be anchored firmly; one major concern is that loose bee houses that blow about or move in the wind will dislodge the pollen balls stored within, dumping the poor bee larvae out into the cold! They’d also have an overhang to protect against rain getting in.

There are some great guides to building your own solitary bee hotel, made by a PhD researcher who raises solitary bees on his own property.

Furthermore, providing homes for solitary bees is only one piece of the puzzle. These bees generally forage within 100 meters of their home, so there needs to be adequate flowering vegetation, ideally with native species that these bees will naturally visit.

Finally, even if there’s food and shelter, neonicotinoid pesticides are incredibly toxic to bees. These were previously banned in Britain, but that ban was recently lifted (2021) to use on sugar beets.

In the United States, neonicotinoids are legal almost everywhere, except for Maine and New Jersey. The EPA has largely refused to block them, although history has shown that they can be lobbied against at the state level, and the EPA has its next review scheduled for 2024.

If you want to help support solitary bees, and I can promise you that you do, some easy steps include:

  1. Look into planting local wildflowers; they’re both beautiful and a great food source for the bees!
  2. Consider buying or building a high-quality mason bee house; it should be made of wood (not bamboo), be sturdily anchored, and have removable inserts to help clean up after the bees and avoid mites.
  3. Send an email or write a letter to your government representative urging them to ban neonicotinoid pesticides.

In summary: the best way to help solitary bees is not with non-porous, mite-attracting holes

We should all care about bees, and it’s great that the city of Brighton and Hove in England is aware of the relevance and importance of mason bees; too often, we focus only on honeybees. But if we are going to help bees, we need to do so in the right way.

Just like you wouldn’t solve the homeless problem by sticking them in a run-down tenement infested with fleas, bedbugs, and mosquitoes, we shouldn’t offer subpar homes to native solitary bees. A good bee house needs to be breathable to avoid high humidity, and needs some method of being easily cleaned.

And just providing homes isn’t enough; we also need to provide the flowers for food, and eliminate deadly pesticides.

Seriously, consider planting some flowers or setting up a (sturdy, well-built) solitary bee box for your local bees. Mason bees won’t even sting you unless you literally squeeze them in your hand!

It’s not just honeybees — all bees deserve our help!

--

Subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news: Click here.

Earn money by writing for NewsBreak: Sign up here - it's free to try!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Environment# Bees# Britain# Conservation# Nature

Comments / 0

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
9K followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

500 Years of Medicine is Failing Us for the Gut Microbiome

Sometimes, you can’t look for the pathogen. · Microbiome medicine trap #1: Correlation =/= Causation. · Microbiome trap #2: There’s no single responsible party. · What we have to do to start to understand the world of microbiomes.

Read full story
1 comments

Three Common Myths About Deer Antlers, Answered

Deer are ubiquitous throughout most of North America. Growing up in the Midwest, I remember sometimes waking up on a bright winter morning and looking out the windows into our forested back yard. I’d see deer tracks, and sometimes even get a glimpse of a young buck looking back at us. He’d stand there for a minute, head held tall with its antlered crown, before dashing into the shelter of the trees.

Read full story
1 comments

Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics: What You Need to Know for Gut Health

The difference between these terms, in plain, easy English. In recent years, we’ve heard a lot about the gut microbiome, our newest organ. We see supplements at the grocery store labeled as probiotics, and wonder if we should be taking them.

Read full story
3 comments

Uncovering the Science Behind "Meat Sweats": What Really Happens When We Eat a Big Ol' Steak?

Here’s the science behind how our body responds to a big ol’ steak. There’s a great all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue place right near my house. Whenever I’m planning a visit, I make sure to eat a very light lunch so that I can enjoy as much grilled, delicious meat as possible before I’m ready to leave, happily stuffed to the gills.

Read full story
79 comments

No Needles Needed: Exploring the Benefits and Drawbacks of Jet Injector Vaccines

No needles! So why have we largely stopped doing it?. Some of that is probably the brief but still-present recovery period after receiving one; who wants to feel gross and groggy for a couple days, even if that minor illness comes with preventing potential death later?

Read full story
84 comments

Why Your Grandma May Recommend Brown Apples for Diarrhea

The FDA says it’s out, but they may be missing the microbial payoff. · In summary, anti-diarrheal apples are probably a myth. ∘ Are there any other food-related myths you’ve heard about?

Read full story

We Can Now 3D Print Wood, But Challenges Remain Before We Replace All Trees

An exciting new breakthrough that still needs much more. Back in May, researchers at MIT announced an awesome breakthrough: they’d figured out how to make wood in a lab. Not only could they make wood, but they could make it from cultured cells, and print it out into any shape they wanted with a 3D printer.

Read full story
4 comments

We Should Be More Scared of Herbal Teas

“It’s not dangerous, it’s all-natural! Delicious, natural nightshade!”. There’s always a tendency to assume that natural things are better. Food? Better to be natural, no weird genetics or chemicals applied. Furniture? All wood, all natural. Clothes? Don’t give me synthetics with microplastics, we should all be wearing natural fibers.

Read full story
539 comments

How Our New Discovery of Snake Sex Organs May Change the World

These discoveries aren’t useless; they may rewrite how we see animal mating. Big news for the ophidiophilia community (the lovers of snakes): it looks like snakes are more similar to humans than we previously thought, at least when it comes to love making.

Read full story

Why Don't Clouds Fall Out of the Sky?

They’re made of water, they aren’t boiling. Shouldn’t they come down and become fog?. Sometimes, things in nature simply don’t seem to make sense. Clouds, for instance, are one of those. How do they stay in the air?

Read full story
1 comments

Why Don't Penguins Get Frostbite?

They’re standing on ice, all day, in bare feet. How do those things not freeze?. Penguins are incredible examples of how animals can adapt to some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Living in the frigid waters of Antarctica, they manage to thrive in a place where most humans would die within hours.

Read full story
1 comments

How the New Vaccine — For Bees — Works

Yes, we’re vaccinating bees, but it won’t solve all our pollination problems. For a tiny insect, bees are vitally important to many aspects of our daily life, even if you don’t enjoy a bit of honey in your tea.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding the Latest Data on Vaccine Triggered Heart Issues

Don’t panic. This is new data on vaccine risks — but it’s important to keep in perspective. There’s been an alarming amount of science skepticism in recent years. When vaccines rolled out for COVID-19, we should have been celebrating that we had a solution to a disease that killed more than 6.7 million peopleinthe last 3 years.

Read full story
1330 comments

Clinics Once Offered This Pregnancy Hormone for Weight Loss

The FDA said no, and the American Medical Association has a policy against it. Pregnancy is a crazy time when it comes to changes in the body. Growing a whole new human is a massive undertaking, and there are waves of triggered hormones at various stages in order to cue up the right developments.

Read full story

3 Scientific Reasons Why Babies Don't Blink

Go on, try to have a staring contest with the next baby you see. · Put it all together: physical, mental, and chemical reasons why babies win staring contests. Babies are pretty useless, but they’re also fascinating. They exhibit a whole bunch of weird behaviors. Having recently acquired one for my house, I have noticed many strange actions coming from this tiniest, lovable family member.

Read full story
3 comments

Warning: Your Table Sugar May Not Be Vegan

Sorry, vegans, no cake for you — it’s made with animal… charcoal??. Pictured: probably not vegan, because it contains sugar. Also, marshmallows aren’t vegan either. Double whammy.Photo byPhoto by quokkabottles on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Why Does a Study Say Overweight People Live Longer?

Do a few extra pounds really add a few extra years of life? Or is something rotten?. God, I could go for five or six of those right now. For my health, of course.Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
230 comments

Here's the Science of How Abortion Pills Work

The science behind the pill that’s become the most controversial bit of telemedicine. If the COVID vaccine was a pill instead of a shot, would it be more acceptable?Photo byPhoto by danilo.alvesd on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Here's Where Your Taste Buds Really Are (It's Not Just Your Tongue)

Are different tastes in different areas? Can you see a taste bud?. Gosh, I hope she’s been eating jam or something.Photo byPhoto by Alex Guillaume on UnsplashonUnsplash. Long ago, when I was a kid, I learned that we only picked up four main flavors from our tongue — sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. All the other nuances of flavor came from smell, not taste, which explained why things tasted so bland when I had a stuffed-up nose from a cold.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy