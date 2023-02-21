Uncovering the Science Behind "Meat Sweats": What Really Happens When We Eat a Big Ol' Steak?

Here’s the science behind how our body responds to a big ol’ steak.

There’s a great all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue place right near my house. Whenever I’m planning a visit, I make sure to eat a very light lunch so that I can enjoy as much grilled, delicious meat as possible before I’m ready to leave, happily stuffed to the gills.

In an attempt to offset the hefty number of calories, I usually walk from my place over to the restaurant and back; it’s only about half a mile. But the walk back home is usually pleasantly warm, despite the chill in the air; I’m full of meat!

There are tons of accounts of “meat sweats,” the idea that we run hotter after we’ve eaten a lot of meat. It’s been mentioned in Friends, back in 2001; deodorant brands have advertised that their products can help treat those manly meat sweats, and there are plenty of online comments about the sweatiness that will inevitably follow a delicious barbecue meal.

But has anyone studied the science behind the sweats? Why would we get hot and sweaty when we eat a lot of meat?

Let’s talk digestion!

It takes energy to break down our food — protein in particular

Digestion is not a free process. Yes, it ends up yielding more calories in output than go into the digestion process, but it does take energy to take apart the food we eat and break it down to the building blocks we can absorb and put to use.

And it takes more energy to break down protein than other common calorie sources, like carbohydrates. When we eat protein, nearly 30% of the calories we obtain from the protein are needed to digest it (so if we eat 500 calories of meat, we need to use between 125–150 calories to break it down).

In comparison, other foods are more easily absorbed. Carbohydrates only take 5–10% of their caloric value to absorb, so it only takes us 25–50 calories to absorb a 500-calorie carbohydrate meal. Fat is even easier to absorb, at 0–3% ; it only takes about 15 calories to absorb a 500-calorie meal of fat!

And when we digest food, those calories that we burn are literally burnt; they turn into heat! There’s a scientific name for this: diet induced thermogenesis, or DIT.

It’s probably this diet induced thermogenesis that’s largely responsible for making us feel hot after a meat-rich meal. Our body is hard at work digesting all that protein, and it burns a lot of calories to do so, which in turn warms us up.

Not all people may be affected equally by DIT, however; one meta-analysis suggests that the level of DIT may vary from one individual to another by up to 30%!

So the flow goes like:

We eat a big, meat-heavy meal. Our body needs to digest that meal, so it burns a lot of calories to break down the protein. Using those calories generates heat, warming our body. We start sweating to help regulate our temperature so we don’t get too hot.

Eat meat, get sweaty.

Can the meat sweats cause us any danger?

Is there any concern with our body raising its temperature as it works to digest a protein-heavy meal?

Thankfully, the answer appears to be no. In one study from 2002, diet-induced thermogenesis was observed in individuals who ate a protein-heavy meal — but the total level of temperature increase was less than half a degree (between 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s less than the typical fluctuation that is considered normal by doctors (which is up to 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

However, there are other concerns with a meat-heavy meal, especially if it’s consumed with a couple of stiff drinks. Alcohol is also known to promote sweating, mainly because the liver generates significant amounts of heat as it digests the alcohol. Overall, alcohol leads to a lower body temperature, rather than a higher one, but it does make you feel hot and flushed and sweaty.

Overall, there’s a limit on the benefit of consuming more and more protein in a sitting. There is a maxiumum that your body can absorb! A few small studies have suggested that this is in the range of:

Additionally, it takes a lot of water to break down and digest protein. Eating a high-protein meal can put stress on the kidneys due to dehydration, and while a binge every now and then is fine, regularly over-consuming protein at every meal could prove dangerous.

In summary: how to handle meat sweats?

Overall, there’s nothing really wrong with meat sweats. They’re just an effect of our body working hard to digest a high-protein meal. They won’t heat up your body to the point of causing any serious issues.

However, there are maximum limits on how much protein our body can absorb in a sitting. It will vary from individual to individual, but it’s almost certainly going to be under 100 grams of protein. (Remember, meat is only about 25% protein, so that’s about 400 grams of beef, or just under 1 pound.)

Alcohol can also cause sweating, so consuming an alcoholic drink or two with the meat-heavy meal will exacerbate the sweating. Your best move: balance out the protein with easier-to-absorb foods, like some fiber-rich vegetables!

Do you have any tactics for handling meat sweats after a heavy meal?

