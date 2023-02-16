No Needles Needed: Exploring the Benefits and Drawbacks of Jet Injector Vaccines

Sam Westreich, PhD

No needles! So why have we largely stopped doing it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtRkA_0kpCHsOn00
Receiving a vaccine by jet injector. She doesn’t look as thrilled as I’d be for a no-needle shot…Photo bySource: Wikipedia

Some of that is probably the brief but still-present recovery period after receiving one; who wants to feel gross and groggy for a couple days, even if that minor illness comes with preventing potential death later?

But for others, including both small children and myself, the biggest issue with vaccines is the method of administration — getting injected with a needle.

Needles are sharp and look dangerous and scary. They stab us! Wouldn’t it be more palatable to get a vaccine without needing the sharp, pointy, stabbing machine?

Let me introduce you to the jet injector, a method of delivering a vaccine without using a needle.

It’s not new; it’s been around since the early 1900s. And although it offers significant advantages over needle-based injections, it’s still not widely recommended; the World Health Organization actually discourages the use of jet injectors at all.

But why? How does this needle-free vaccination method work, and why isn’t this going to be the next big thing?

From a diesel engine to a human arm

The inspiration for jet injectors originated in the early 1900s as diesel engines were being built and developed.

A diesel engine can’t run with just a trickle of liquid fuel into the combustion chamber. That fuel needs to atomized, mixed with air when it is injected into the engine. A fuel injector involves shooting the mixture out of a narrow nozzle at high speed, so it is released as many tiny droplets that mix with the air.

It turns out that, if a fuel injector happens to go off when pressed against someone’s skin, it sprays those tiny little droplets of diesel into the person’s skin. And in 1935, a mechanical engineer named Arnold Sutermeister realized that, if these injectors could accidentally shoot diesel fuel into the bodies of workers, they could probably also intentionally inject doses of medicine.

Thus was born the jet injector, which used high pressure to fire a concentrated stream of (liquid) medicine into the patient. Usually they were used on the patient’s arm, and commonly chosen for wide-scale vaccination projects, since there were no needles that needed to be changed between individuals.

From the 1950s through the 1970s, jet injectors were widely used. They saw widespread use in the U.S. Army for immunizing new recruits, to immunize babies across the United States against polio, and around the world to deliver vaccinations against smallpox. Jet injectors helped eradicate this once-ruinous disease.

All of this sounds great. So why don’t we see a jet injector in every clinic, these days?

Enter: the downsides…

The drawbacks to blasting high-pressure medicine directly into your skin

As it turns out, everything isn’t all sunlight and rainbows in the land of no needles. Jet injectors face three main problems: splash-back, suck-back, and retrograde flow.

Let’s look at each of these.

Splash-back is when the liquid being injected ends up partially splashing off the patient’s skin, contaminating the nozzle. This can also reach the internal workings of the jet injector, so simply wiping off the injector between uses isn’t enough to prevent contamination from potentially spreading.

Example: a doctor uses a jet injector to give a flu vaccine to one patient. The next patient comes in for some insulin, but ends up accidentally getting some leftover, splashed-back flu vaccine injected into them as well.

Suck-back is when blood or other liquids on the tip of the jet injector’s nozzle are pulled back into the machine, contaminating the next dose to be fired. Jet injectors need to be placed directly against the skin — and yes, they still do draw blood. That blood is drawn back in by the vacuum after the injector is fired, and can either mix with the medication or can be potentially fired into the skin of the next patient.

Example: a doctor is giving jet injector vaccines to members of a village. One member of the village has HIV; some of his blood is sucked back into the injector and fired into the skin of the next vaccine recipient.

Retrograde flow is when the stream of injected liquid medicine enters the skin, mixes with blood or other fluids in the patient, and then rebounds out to get sucked back into the nozzle of the injector. It’s a combination of splash-back and suck-back, and has the downsides of both.

(Real-life) Example: in 1984 and 1985, a L.A. weight-loss clinic used a jet injector to give shots of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that was erroneously believed to help drive weight loss. Not only did hCG not contribute to weight loss, but a quarter of the patients (57 out of 239) developed hepatitis B due to contamination of the jet injector.

Put it all together, and we see a big issue with jet injectors; they were deployed in order to rapidly administer vaccines to large groups, as there was no need to change needles between individuals. But these three problems — splash-back, suck-back, and retrograde flow — require the injector to be thoroughly cleaned between individuals. All of a sudden, there’s once again a lengthy downtime.

But what about getting a needle-free injection into your arm, just as an individual? That’s probably better than a needle, right?

Unfortunately, no. Jet injectors are reportedly far more painful than a shot with a needle.

One place where jet injectors were used was in the military to vaccinate new recruits, since an assembly line of recruits could be marched past an injecting station. Aside from risks of spreading disease like hepatitis, many recruits also shared stories of the deep pain of the injections. And if a recruit flinched or moved while receiving the injection, the blast of high-pressure liquid could literally rip holes in their skin.

And if you move or flinch? Unlike with a needle, the vaccine liquid ends up running out of the arm, and you’ll need to go through the painful process again!

For this reason, in 1997, the U.S. Department of Defense, announced that they were no longer going to use jet injectors for mass vaccinations of recruits.

So where are we now?

Modern “needle-free injectors” still serve a limited market

Jet injectors, these days rebranded as “needle-free injectors”, are still in limited use, but they’re not likely to replace regular needle injections for vaccines any time soon.

One solution uses a disposable cartridge to prevent cross-contamination; replace the whole drug reservoir, plunger, and nozzle between each injection. This solves the problem of suck-back or retrograde flow, but it creates a lot more waste than previous designs.

A jet injector called the InsuJet is available in the U.K. and some European countries, designed to allow for needle-free injection of insulin for diabetics. The InsuJet lets the insulin spread out more after it pierces the skin, leading to faster activation. (And since each injector is owned and used by only a single person, there’s no risk of cross-contamination between individuals.) Users in a small study reported that the pain of the InsuJet was comparable to the pain of a needle-based injection.

Overall, however, jet injectors are not likely to replace regular needle-based injections any time soon. One additional reason: needles have been improving!

Most vaccinations these days are done with 22–25 gauge needle (higher number = smaller needle diameter). We’ve also improved the formula of the vaccine so that less needs to be delivered into the skin — again, allowing for the use of a smaller, thinner needle.

Many older individuals report that needle-based injections hurt less these days than they did in the past.

So while jet injectors will likely continue to see limited use, improvements in needle-based vaccination to cause less pain, and the limitations on jet injectors to prevent spreading disease or contamination between individuals, are likely to prevent these devices from becoming the go-to for widespread vaccination.

In summary: needle-free sounds nice, but it can still hurt and risks cross-contamination

Jet injectors started from the accidental discovery that liquid under high pressure can penetrate the skin. They have been demonstrated to be efficient for delivering a vaccine — but they have problems with spreading blood or bits of tissue between individuals if they aren’t properly cleaned between each use.

Although they were deployed in the second half of the twentieth century for rapid vaccinations (such as for new recruits in the military), their use was eventually discontinued due to these safety concerns. Additionally, even though no needle is involved, getting anything blasted into your arm still hurts!

Needle-free injectors that use pressure to shoot the medicine directly into your skin are still in limited use, but advances in disposable needles mean that these injectors will likely continue to be around only for niche uses.

Have you ever gotten a needle-free injection? How did it feel?

