We Can Now 3D Print Wood, But Challenges Remain Before We Replace All Trees

Sam Westreich, PhD

An exciting new breakthrough that still needs much more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKZDy_0kdg2ERd00
Will this man soon be out of a job?Photo byPhoto by Abby Savage on UnsplashonUnsplash

Back in May, researchers at MIT announced an awesome breakthrough: they’d figured out how to make wood in a lab. Not only could they make wood, but they could make it from cultured cells, and print it out into any shape they wanted with a 3D printer.

It’s incredible work, and the full publication is available and open source for anyone to read. But does this soon mean that we’ll have 3D printed wood, and we’ll no longer need to cut down billions of trees each year to feed our construction, furniture, and paper industries?

Short answer: no. There are still a lot of hurdles to overcome.

But it’s a promising start.

Let’s break down, simply and easily, what lead author Ashley Beckwith, PhD, and her team have done — and what challenges still persist and need to be solved.

What wood we’ve grown in the lab

Let’s quickly cover what the researchers have been able to do.

They took plant cells from a plant called Zinnia elegans, commonly known as “common zinnia.” It’s a small, flowering plant that you’ve probably seen at a flower shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXB38_0kdg2ERd00
A common zinnia flower.Photo bySource: Wikipedia

From the leaves of these zinnia plants, the researchers extracted plant cells. These plant cells were treated with a hormone cocktail to encourage them to grow in a liquid medium.

After a couple of days, the cells were added to a nutrient-filled gel, and then extruded with a needle into specific two-dimensional patterns on a Petri dish. The Petri dishes were sealed and incubated in the dark for two months (the reasoning for the darkness was not given, but it’s likely to ensure that the plant cells only used the available nutrients instead of attempting to synthesize their own).

After two months, the dishes were opened and the prints were extracted and examined.

The goal of this experiment is to see lignification — that is, the production of a material called lignin. Lignin is a class of polymer produced by plants that provides rigidity and stability. Lignins are what give wood its strength (although it’s a negative when making paper, since it yellows over time; newspaper contains significant amounts of lignin, which is why old newspapers turn yellow).

The researchers did see lignification, which varied based on the levels of hormones added to the gel. Their grown plant material had a storage modulus (measurement of stiffness) that was similar to some soft woods. The more hormones added to the gel, the more the cells grew, but the less stiff they became. By calibrating the hormone levels, the researchers could choose the flexibility of the end product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWdfk_0kdg2ERd00
Look, a tree grown from artificial 3D printed cells!Photo bySource: Beckwith et al (2022)

The result — a material that is somewhat similar to wood, created from cells from a small plant and grown into custom shapes!

So are we good? Can we now just grow and 3D print whatever wooden structures we want?

Well, not really. There are a lot of challenges still to overcome.

Where the lab-made plant material falls short

Looking at the picture from the authors’ paper above, showing the 3D printed structure, you can probably see that we’re not quite at the stage of replacing the lumber industry just yet.

Some of the challenges that we still have to solve include:

  1. How thick can we make the structure? In the paper, the researchers were able to grow cells in the gel matrix up to 2.5 millimeters thick. (That’s a quarter of a centimeter, or a tenth of an inch.) That’s pretty thin. They did show that they can grow these cells even with up to 9 millimeters of cell-free gel on top, suggesting that maybe this can be made up to a centimeter thick.
  2. Can we print in more than two dimensions? All the products in the paper are two-dimensional. The gel solution grows solid at room temperature after it’s extruded from the syringe (it’s pushed out at 52 degrees Celsius to keep it flowing), but it may not be solid enough to maintain a 3D structure.
  3. Can we match hardness values of natural wood? The densest printed products were only about 400 MPa in storage modulus (stiffness), while hardwoods are closer to 1,200 MPa. The lab-made product will be softer and more flexible/springy than most natural wood.
  4. Can we scale up? The largest lab-made structures are only a couple of inches long. This process may not scale to producing 8-foot lumber boards.
  5. Could this process work in a different plant species? Zinnia plants don’t naturally produce any wood-like structures. The hormone cocktail would likely need to be modified if the process was tried again with a wood-producing plant, like pine or oak.
  6. How much hormone products are needed to grow these? The hormone cocktail may be more expensive and less environmentally friendly to produce than just growing natural trees.

In fact, that last question may be the real sticker.

Much of the lumber that we produce these days is grown in timber forests that are planted with fast-growing trees and carefully monitored. After loggers cut down the trees, the lumber company that owns the land re-plants fresh trees.

To grow, trees pull carbon out of the air, using it as the building block to make themselves larger. When we cut down a tree and use that lumber for something stable, like building a house or a table, we’re keeping the carbon locked away, or sequestered. (That’s right — your wooden chairs are helping to keep carbon out of the atmosphere! Don’t burn them!)

On the other hand, obtaining the chemical products needed to grow cultured plant cells into lab-made wood may be a more intensive process that could result in additional carbon release. At the macro scale, lab-grown wood may be worse for the planet than traditional logging.

Lab-made wood may help combat deforestation, adding an alternative to continuing to expand the lumber forests further and further (and cutting down old-growth forests that cannot easily be regrown or replaced). But it doesn’t sound likely to replace traditional lumber any time soon — and we shouldn’t be in such a rush to eliminate this industry that pulls significant amounts of carbon out of the atmosphere.

Sum it up: lab wood is cool but not viable (yet)

It’s awesome that we’re able to show the promise of combining 3D printing, nutrient-laden gels, and extracted plant cells. The ability to grow plant cells into custom structures is fascinating, and it offers a lot of promise if we can work out how to tune the hormone cocktails to produce the structural qualities that we want.

But despite hyped-up headlines, this approach isn’t going to make the timber industry go away any time soon. So far, we’ve only been able to grow soft, wood-like structures in two dimensions, in a Petri dish (which is usually about 4 inches across). And we’ve got a lot of challenges still to solve before this begins producing any useful wood at scale.

Lab-grown wood has a long way to go, still, and we’ll also need to determine whether it’s worth replacing the carbon-sequestering approach of timber growth with lab-made products.

Still, wood made in a lab, printed on a 3D printer. A cool demonstration of our ability to culture cells!

--

Subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news: Click here.

Earn money by writing for NewsBreak: Try it up here for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Technology# Nature# Environment# Research

Comments / 2

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
8K followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

Why Your Grandma May Recommend Brown Apples for Diarrhea

The FDA says it’s out, but they may be missing the microbial payoff. · In summary, anti-diarrheal apples are probably a myth. ∘ Are there any other food-related myths you’ve heard about?

Read full story

We Should Be More Scared of Herbal Teas

“It’s not dangerous, it’s all-natural! Delicious, natural nightshade!”. There’s always a tendency to assume that natural things are better. Food? Better to be natural, no weird genetics or chemicals applied. Furniture? All wood, all natural. Clothes? Don’t give me synthetics with microplastics, we should all be wearing natural fibers.

Read full story
489 comments

How Our New Discovery of Snake Sex Organs May Change the World

These discoveries aren’t useless; they may rewrite how we see animal mating. Big news for the ophidiophilia community (the lovers of snakes): it looks like snakes are more similar to humans than we previously thought, at least when it comes to love making.

Read full story

Why Don't Clouds Fall Out of the Sky?

They’re made of water, they aren’t boiling. Shouldn’t they come down and become fog?. Sometimes, things in nature simply don’t seem to make sense. Clouds, for instance, are one of those. How do they stay in the air?

Read full story
1 comments

Why Don't Penguins Get Frostbite?

They’re standing on ice, all day, in bare feet. How do those things not freeze?. Penguins are incredible examples of how animals can adapt to some of the harshest conditions on Earth. Living in the frigid waters of Antarctica, they manage to thrive in a place where most humans would die within hours.

Read full story
1 comments

How the New Vaccine — For Bees — Works

Yes, we’re vaccinating bees, but it won’t solve all our pollination problems. For a tiny insect, bees are vitally important to many aspects of our daily life, even if you don’t enjoy a bit of honey in your tea.

Read full story
2 comments

Understanding the Latest Data on Vaccine Triggered Heart Issues

Don’t panic. This is new data on vaccine risks — but it’s important to keep in perspective. There’s been an alarming amount of science skepticism in recent years. When vaccines rolled out for COVID-19, we should have been celebrating that we had a solution to a disease that killed more than 6.7 million peopleinthe last 3 years.

Read full story
1330 comments

Clinics Once Offered This Pregnancy Hormone for Weight Loss

The FDA said no, and the American Medical Association has a policy against it. Pregnancy is a crazy time when it comes to changes in the body. Growing a whole new human is a massive undertaking, and there are waves of triggered hormones at various stages in order to cue up the right developments.

Read full story

3 Scientific Reasons Why Babies Don't Blink

Go on, try to have a staring contest with the next baby you see. · Put it all together: physical, mental, and chemical reasons why babies win staring contests. Babies are pretty useless, but they’re also fascinating. They exhibit a whole bunch of weird behaviors. Having recently acquired one for my house, I have noticed many strange actions coming from this tiniest, lovable family member.

Read full story
3 comments

Warning: Your Table Sugar May Not Be Vegan

Sorry, vegans, no cake for you — it’s made with animal… charcoal??. Pictured: probably not vegan, because it contains sugar. Also, marshmallows aren’t vegan either. Double whammy.Photo byPhoto by quokkabottles on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Why Does a Study Say Overweight People Live Longer?

Do a few extra pounds really add a few extra years of life? Or is something rotten?. God, I could go for five or six of those right now. For my health, of course.Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
230 comments

Here's the Science of How Abortion Pills Work

The science behind the pill that’s become the most controversial bit of telemedicine. If the COVID vaccine was a pill instead of a shot, would it be more acceptable?Photo byPhoto by danilo.alvesd on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Here's Where Your Taste Buds Really Are (It's Not Just Your Tongue)

Are different tastes in different areas? Can you see a taste bud?. Gosh, I hope she’s been eating jam or something.Photo byPhoto by Alex Guillaume on UnsplashonUnsplash. Long ago, when I was a kid, I learned that we only picked up four main flavors from our tongue — sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. All the other nuances of flavor came from smell, not taste, which explained why things tasted so bland when I had a stuffed-up nose from a cold.

Read full story

Why Do Metal Playground Slides Get So Hot?

They’ll burn your butt off — but why are they hotter than the rest of the playground?. That thing’s like sitting on a griddle.Photo byPhoto by zhang lixin on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
3 comments

Twitter Is Now Allowing Misinformation — And Risking Its Own Banning

Get ready for more COVID lies, as Europe readies the ban-hammer. This bird is not a doctor; don’t trust it on COVID information.Photo byPhoto by Alexander Shatov on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
6 comments

Humans Driving Evolution: Did Cobras Evolve in Response to Us?

“Aargh, rock throwers! Time to turn my offense into defense!”. Pictured: somebody concerned about these hairless apes wandering around.Photo byPhoto by sippakorn yamkasikorn on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

How the Wrong Kitty Litter Caused a Nuclear Leak

Crazy but true — in some cases, the right brand matters that much. “Hah! That sign can’t stop me, ’cause I can’t read!” Cats, probably.Photo byPhoto by Kilian Karger on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Can You Guess the Leading Cause of Death for Pregnant Women?

The statistic the CDC doesn’t include in its reports. The leading cause of death for pregnant women, seen in this photograph.Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Pregnancy is a scary time. The body is changing; it’s literally producing another tiny human being. There can be a lot of stress, as new changes induce concerns and fears.

Read full story
286 comments

Ads Are the Addicting Cigarettes for Online Platforms

This is the web future that’s coming for you. Even here, you can’t escape the ads forever.Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash. Here’s a hot take that will surely get me looooots of flack on the internet: advertisements suck.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy