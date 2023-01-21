Why Don't Clouds Fall Out of the Sky?

They’re made of water, they aren’t boiling. Shouldn’t they come down and become fog?

Pictured: what I expect clouds to do. Just come crashing down! Photo by Photo by Ashley Bean on Unsplash on Unsplash

Sometimes, things in nature simply don’t seem to make sense. Clouds, for instance, are one of those. How do they stay in the air?

Clouds are made of water, but if I take a bucketful of water and throw it up in the air, it comes splashing back down and makes my spouse upset that I’m getting us wet. The only way that I’ve gotten water to go up is by boiling it… but clouds aren’t hot! They’re cold.

How in the world do they stay up there? And, for that matter, why are clouds white? Water isn’t white, it’s blue — just look at the ocean. How come the ocean is blue but clouds are white, if they’re both made of water? Is it the salt doing something? (Can’t be — salt is white, too! Questions upon questions.)

We all know that clouds are made of water, and that they’re white (or gray, in the case of storm clouds). But do you know why? Could you explain that to a small child?

I have a small child, and I don’t know why — so I think it’s time to do a bit of atmospheric learning.

How come clouds stay up in the air?

Title question first. How do clouds stay in the air and not come floating down to ground level?

The answer comes down to size — specifically, the size of the water droplets that make up the clouds. Once you get something small enough and light enough, its air resistance overcomes its mass and it will fall much, much more slowly.

One great example, from a Scientific American article on this same topic (I’m glad to see I’m not the first person to ask these questions) is to think about tiny motes of dust that hang in the air . Ever look in a dusty room where no one has walked and disturbed the dust, but there are still particles floating in air, seen when a shaft of light pierces the gloom?

Those dust particles are technically still pulled on by gravity, but they’re light enough so that even tiny little air currents, like those generated by you simply walking around, are enough to toss them up into the air. And, once in the air, they take a long time to settle down.

Additionally, the tiny water droplets that make up clouds often freeze and turn into ice crystals. Those ice crystals grow in irregular shapes, not just a round sphere like a water droplet. The irregular shape means that there’s even more surface area per unit of mass.

You could take a sheet of paper and scrunch it up into a ball. It falls pretty well. But if you smooth it out, it will waft to the ground, falling more slowly. Same mass, more surface area.

Clouds also form in areas with updrafts, gusts of wind that blow upwards from the surface caused by lower pressure in the upper atmosphere versus the lower atmosphere (the air rises, moving into the lower-pressure area). That upward air movement helps keep the tiny droplets or ice crystals airborne.

Finally, there’s the question of density of the cloud, overall. A small cloud might have a total water mass of 1 million kilograms, but it’s so spread out that the mass of the air, in between all the water particles, would be 1 billion kilograms! This means that, by mass, clouds are 99.9% air. (The true number is even higher; less than a millionth of the cloud may actually be made of water.)

Summary: clouds stay in the air because:

They are made of droplets so tiny that gravity can’t pull them down strongly, like dust particles floating in air The droplets often freeze, expanding their surface area to fall more slowly Even weak updrafts of air are enough to push the droplets back up into the sky Clouds look solid, but they’re mostly made of air, with the water droplets very spread out

Why are clouds white?

When we think of a cloud, we usually picture something fluffy and white. But isn’t water blue, not white? Why are clouds white, but the ocean or a lake is a deep, vibrant blue?

It all has to do with properties of light: reflection and absorption.

When light hits something, part of the light is reflected, and part is absorbed. The reflected light is how we’re able to see an item — our eyes take in the light being reflected off that object. The absorbed light, on the other hand, goes into the object as heat; this is why something left in the sunlight will grow warmer.

The same thing happens when sunlight hits the tiny droplets of water in the sky that form clouds. Some of the light is absorbed by the water droplet, while some is reflected back off the cloud.

Light from the Sun starts off as white. When that light hits the cloud, a little bit of it is absorbed, but most is just reflected off the cloud, down to our eyes. Thus, we see the white sunlight reflected from the cloud, and we perceive the cloud as white.

“But wait a minute,” I hear you saying. “The ocean is also made of water, and the light reflected off of the ocean is blue. How come the clouds don’t look blue, as well?”

The answer here comes down to the amount of water present. Remember, a cloud is more than 99.9% made of air. The ocean, on the other hand, is more than 99% water.

Water absorbs red light, but only weakly. It takes a lot of water to absorb a significant amount of red light. With enough water, the red light is absorbed, while the blue light is absorbed less and some reflects off. The blue light, reflected off, hits our eyes, and so water looks blue…

…when there’s enough of it. Pour a glass of water from your sink. Doesn’t look blue, does it? There’s not enough water there to absorb significantly more red light than blue light.

So clouds are white because they reflect sunlight weakly, and there isn’t enough sheer water there to absorb a significant amount of red light and turn the remaining light blue.

Summary: clouds are white, while the ocean is blue, because:

Clouds reflect most of the (white) sunlight, so the light that hits our eyes is white. Oceans are blue because water weakly absorbs red light. Clouds aren’t blue because there’s not enough water there to absorb a significant fraction of the red light.

In summary: clouds float like dust motes

There’s been a lot of cool facts, but most children are not going to sit patiently and listen to all of this science. It’s so frustrating, but small children simply aren’t well suited to absorbing an hour-long lecture on the incredible science of clouds.

So instead, just remember:

Clouds are made of water, but it’s tiny, tiny particles of water, so tiny that the slightest updraft of air is enough to keep them high in the sky.

Just like how dust floats in the air, tiny water (or ice) droplets can stay in the upper atmosphere.

Clouds are mostly air; they’re huge in volume, but greater than 99.9% of that is air, not water.

Clouds reflect (white) sunlight, so they look white. There just isn’t enough water in them to absorb enough light to turn the remaining light blue.

Hooray! Now, the next time a small child asks you about clouds, you can remember these answers and satisfy their curiosity, inspiring them to become a future scientist (or weatherman, perhaps?)!

Are there other perplexing questions you’ve always wondered about clouds?

--

Want to subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.