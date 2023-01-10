Clinics Once Offered This Pregnancy Hormone for Weight Loss

Sam Westreich, PhD

The FDA said no, and the American Medical Association has a policy against it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyDLG_0k91mzX600
“I’m so happy for you, honey! Now you can finally drop those last 30 pounds!”Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash

Pregnancy is a crazy time when it comes to changes in the body. Growing a whole new human is a massive undertaking, and there are waves of triggered hormones at various stages in order to cue up the right developments.

Researchers have studied those hormones, and then they naturally take the next step of asking: what else could those hormones do?

Some of those questions have paid off. Female birth control uses hormones to prevent pregnancy. Abortion pills also use a hormone-based approach.

But there have been some stranger attempted applications of human pregnancy-linked hormones, as well. And one hormone that’s seen plenty of use (and abuse) is human chorionic gonadotropin, or HCG.

It’s used by bodybuilders as a counterpart to steroids. And, for a while, it was offered at weight loss clinics and on late-night infomercials… until it eventually landed some of its promoters in jail.

Today, let’s take a quick look at what HCG is, what it normally does, and what it may — or may not — do to the waistline of someone who isn’t carrying around a developing fetus.

What is human chorionic gonadotropin?

Human chorionic gonadotropin (gosh, what a mouthful; I’m going to call it HCG from here on) is a hormone that’s produced by cells that surround a growing embryo and eventually form the placenta.

In early pregnancy, it’s HCG that signals to the ovary that “hey, there’s a fetus here! Don’t run your monthly cleaning cycle!”. This encourages the corpus luteum (the remains of the follicle in the ovary that released the now-fertilized egg) to stick around and release progesterone. Progesterone, in turn, signals for the uterus to thicken and support the growing fetus.

In other words, the flow looks something like this:

  1. HCG is released by cells that will become the placenta.
  2. The HCG tells the ovary to make progesterone.
  3. The progesterone makes the uterus thicken and grow blood vessels.

Some pregnancy tests look for elevated HCG levels as an early detection method.

Interestingly, there’s a different hormone but with a very similar structure, called luteinizing hormone, that is produced by the pituitary gland in both men and women. Luteinizing hormone triggers ovulation and the production of estrogen precursors in women, and the release of testosterone from the testes in men.

(While we’re on the complex topic of estrogen and hormones, ever wondered about whether some foods give you too much estrogen?)

This leads to our first off-market use for GCH, by the way; it turns out that some people care a lot about encouraging the release of naturally produced testosterone.

Bodybuilders.

When you take high levels of steroids, your body stops making its own testosterone. This causes problems when the steroids stop; the body won’t turn the testosterone production back on. Some bodybuilders take GCH along with steroids to keep their body’s natural testosterone production running (and also prevent their testicles from shrinking from lack of activity).

For this reason, a number of sports consider HCG to be an illegal substance, and test their athletes for it. Baseball, football, and MMA fighters have been banned when tests showed high HCG levels.

I hear you, I hear you. “All of this is interesting,” you say, “but how could HCG be linked to weight loss?”

To answer, we’re going back more than 70 years, to the 1950s.

The 1954 book that pushed HCG for weight loss

Back in 1954, a British endocrinologist (someone who studies hormones) named Albert T. W. Simeons published a book called Pounds and Inches, describing his studies on pregnant Indian women and overweight boys with pituitary problems. He treated both of these groups with HCG and observed weight loss. He concluded that HCG must help burn excess fat, in order to protect the developing fetus.

And he didn’t just publish the book. For more than 20 years, Simeons recommended low-dose daily HCG injections, along with a very low-calorie diet (500 calories or less, compared to the average recommendation from the FDA of 2,000 calories) for weight loss.

But was HCG actually doing anything?

Other researchers didn’t think so. By 1976, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepped in and insisted that Simeons include a disclaimer, stating that there was no conclusive evidence showing that HCG increased weight loss or that it helped decrease the hunger pangs associated with being on an extremely low-calorie diet.

This isn’t to say that people didn’t lose weight — but they almost certainly lost weight only because they were on an extremely low-calorie diet, not because of any effect of the HCG injections.

And the final nail in the coffin for HCG as a weight-loss aid came in 1995, when researchers from the Netherlands published a meta-analysis looking at all studies on weight-loss and HCG.

(A meta-analysis is a paper that looks at all available published literature on a subject, scoring each study on quality and results, attempting to provide an overall conclusion.)

The researchers found that:

  1. Most of the studies on HCG for weight loss were uncontrolled, meaning that the subjects receiving HCG weren’t compared to individuals receiving a placebo injection.
  2. The methodological scores for most studies were pretty low, indicating poor quality experiments (not enough individuals, too many people dropping out of the study, not enough description of the details of the intervention method, researchers weren’t blinded and knew which people received which treatment).
  3. Out of 24 studies, only 12 of them scored above 50/100 for methodology. Of those 12 studies, only one of them showed any benefit to HCG.

The conclusion of the meta-analysis is pretty stark:

We conclude that there is no scientific evidence that HCG is effective in the treatment of obesity; it does not bring about weight-loss of fat-redistribution, nor does it reduce hunger or induce a feeling of well-being.

That’s pretty damning.

And this would have been the end of HCG, but there’s an interesting footnote, when it had a resurgence… that eventually led to jail time.

Kevin Trudeau and the “HCG Diet”

Kevin Trudeau is, to put it plainly, a con man. He started work as a used-car salesman, and then soon afterwards was arrested for depositing worthless checks, impersonating a physician, and spent 2 years in jail in the early ’90s for credit card fraud.

But his encounter with HCG came later, in the 2000s. He began self-publishing a series of books with lots of health-related quackery; the first book, in 2004, was called Natural Cures “They” Don’t Want You to Know About, which is a pretty sketchy title.

A sequel, in 2007, called The Weight Loss Cure “They” Don’t Want You to Know About (sensing a theme with these titles?) focused on HCG. That book is still available for sale on Amazon (I’m not going to link it), with a surprising 3.5 star rating. Many of the top reviews include long rants about how the government is out to get you, stealing your money, and intentionally making its citizens sick. (“The hCG diet as created my [sic] dr. simeons was proven to be the most effective weight loss treatment, and was supressed [sic] by the government, and he is revealing it and promoting it”).

Despite claiming that the diet was “easy to follow,” the book pretty literally adapted Dr. Simeon’s protocol from the 1960s, including daily injections of HCG. This is made more challenging by the fact that HCG is only given out with a prescription and is not readily available over-the-counter.

Trudeau was already in trouble with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from 2004. He’d made claims that a calcium supplement could cure serious diseases, including cancer. In response, Trudeau was banned from using infomercials to sell any product, service, or program.

The HCG diet? Against that ban. And a year later, in 2008, Trudeau was forced to pay a penalty of more than $37 million, the amount paid by consumers who watched the infomercials.

Trudeau didn’t immediately go to jail, but in 2014, when he continued to flout bans and refused to pay the fines levied against him, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In summary: HCG is vital for pregnancy, but won’t help you shed non-baby-reated pounds

Human chorionic gonadotropin, or HCG, is a vital hormone in women during early pregnancy; without it, the cascade isn’t kicked off to support the growth in the uterus needed to feed the fetus.

But we’ve also found other uses for HCG beyond what biology originally evolved; it closely mimics luteinizing hormone (LH), and is thus used by some bodybuilders or athletes who are willing to cheat with steroids to obtain their physique or prowess. HCG helps to stop the body from ceasing testosterone production, as it does when flooded with anabolic steroids.

HCG was even explored for weight loss, although that link has been thoroughly disproven. Besides, are you really going to inject daily hormones for the rest of your life to maintain your weight? Seems like a lot of painful effort!

--

Want to subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.

Want to earn money by writing for NewsBreak? Sign up here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Medicine# Weight loss# Pregnancy# Health

Comments / 0

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
5K followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

Understanding the Latest Data on Vaccine Triggered Heart Issues

Don’t panic. This is new data on vaccine risks — but it’s important to keep in perspective. There’s been an alarming amount of science skepticism in recent years. When vaccines rolled out for COVID-19, we should have been celebrating that we had a solution to a disease that killed more than 6.7 million peopleinthe last 3 years.

Read full story
1145 comments

3 Scientific Reasons Why Babies Don't Blink

Go on, try to have a staring contest with the next baby you see. · Put it all together: physical, mental, and chemical reasons why babies win staring contests. Babies are pretty useless, but they’re also fascinating. They exhibit a whole bunch of weird behaviors. Having recently acquired one for my house, I have noticed many strange actions coming from this tiniest, lovable family member.

Read full story
3 comments

Warning: Your Table Sugar May Not Be Vegan

Sorry, vegans, no cake for you — it’s made with animal… charcoal??. Pictured: probably not vegan, because it contains sugar. Also, marshmallows aren’t vegan either. Double whammy.Photo byPhoto by quokkabottles on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Why Does a Study Say Overweight People Live Longer?

Do a few extra pounds really add a few extra years of life? Or is something rotten?. God, I could go for five or six of those right now. For my health, of course.Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
195 comments

Here's the Science of How Abortion Pills Work

The science behind the pill that’s become the most controversial bit of telemedicine. If the COVID vaccine was a pill instead of a shot, would it be more acceptable?Photo byPhoto by danilo.alvesd on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Here's Where Your Taste Buds Really Are (It's Not Just Your Tongue)

Are different tastes in different areas? Can you see a taste bud?. Gosh, I hope she’s been eating jam or something.Photo byPhoto by Alex Guillaume on UnsplashonUnsplash. Long ago, when I was a kid, I learned that we only picked up four main flavors from our tongue — sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. All the other nuances of flavor came from smell, not taste, which explained why things tasted so bland when I had a stuffed-up nose from a cold.

Read full story

Why Do Metal Playground Slides Get So Hot?

They’ll burn your butt off — but why are they hotter than the rest of the playground?. That thing’s like sitting on a griddle.Photo byPhoto by zhang lixin on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
3 comments

Twitter Is Now Allowing Misinformation — And Risking Its Own Banning

Get ready for more COVID lies, as Europe readies the ban-hammer. This bird is not a doctor; don’t trust it on COVID information.Photo byPhoto by Alexander Shatov on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
5 comments

Humans Driving Evolution: Did Cobras Evolve in Response to Us?

“Aargh, rock throwers! Time to turn my offense into defense!”. Pictured: somebody concerned about these hairless apes wandering around.Photo byPhoto by sippakorn yamkasikorn on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

How the Wrong Kitty Litter Caused a Nuclear Leak

Crazy but true — in some cases, the right brand matters that much. “Hah! That sign can’t stop me, ’cause I can’t read!” Cats, probably.Photo byPhoto by Kilian Karger on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Can You Guess the Leading Cause of Death for Pregnant Women?

The statistic the CDC doesn’t include in its reports. The leading cause of death for pregnant women, seen in this photograph.Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Pregnancy is a scary time. The body is changing; it’s literally producing another tiny human being. There can be a lot of stress, as new changes induce concerns and fears.

Read full story
286 comments

Ads Are the Addicting Cigarettes for Online Platforms

This is the web future that’s coming for you. Even here, you can’t escape the ads forever.Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash. Here’s a hot take that will surely get me looooots of flack on the internet: advertisements suck.

Read full story

The Biggest Reason Why Lab-Grown Meat Won't Match Real Steaks

Why can’t we 3D print a steak, like in the Jetsons?Photo by Rob Wingate on Unsplash. It’s a dream of science fiction that harkens back to the Jetsons, or The Fifth Element; some sort of machine that produces food from nothing. And not just food — meat, tasty and delicious steaks, chicken, and pork, all without ever needing to go through the nasty business of raising and butchering an animal.

Read full story
1 comments

The Hidden Power of the Appendix

It’s not useless — it’s a reservoir. Is he really a doctor? Will an apple scare him away?Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash. The only thing that most of us know about our appendix is that it’s useless, and it may kill us. We’ve seen it in sitcoms and heard about it with friends-of-friends; someone had a burst appendix and had to be rushed to the hospital for lifesaving surgery.

Read full story
2 comments

This Is Why Songbirds Cover Themselves in Ants

Cardinals are more photogenic when not covered in insects.Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash. No creature in nature exists in a vacuum. We humans like to believe that we are the masters of making use of nature, including other creatures, for our own benefit, but it’s not the case.

Read full story

Debunking One of the Biggest Concussion Myths

Brain bruise treatment has come a long way. How do we make sure this man doesn’t die of a bruised brain?Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash. Concussions are very scary, in part because it’s direct damage to the thing that holds our thoughts and personality. It means that you’ve been whacked hard enough to bruise your brain.

Read full story

Fluoride in Toothpaste Also Changes the Bacteria In Your Mouth

This bacterial benefit may be even bigger than the tooth toughening. Lady, there’s such a thing as too much multitasking. Brush, then trays!Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact Check: Is Mascara Made from Human Babies?

In general, don’t trust random memes on the internet. But here’s the kernel of truth. Oh man, this is a weird one. A part of me cannot believe I’m going to even touch this… but I’m a scientist interested in the intersection between biology, technology, and our daily lives, and this claim certainly fits in that space.

Read full story
8 comments

Why TikTok Hates Seed Oils, and Should You?

A new dietary trend on the internet — is it fact or bullshit?. Could this oil be responsible for murdering your entire family? Better read on to find out.Photo by Roberta Sorge on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy