Why Does a Study Say Overweight People Live Longer?

Sam Westreich, PhD

Do a few extra pounds really add a few extra years of life? Or is something rotten?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BChzY_0jrslCik00
God, I could go for five or six of those right now. For my health, of course.Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash

Here’s a quick quiz for you. Don’t worry, there’s only one question that you need to answer, and it’s totally hypothetical:

You’re a doctor at a hospital. Two patients are in two private rooms in front of you. You can’t see into the rooms, and you don’t know anything about the patients except that the left patient is overweight, and the right patient is not.

Which patient is more likely to die?

Did you guess that the overweight patient is more likely to die? If so, I’ve got some bad news for you; you’re wrong, according to a 2013 meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

How does this make sense? We’ve always heard about how carrying excess weight is unhealthy. Why is an overweight person less likely to die than someone who is not overweight? Is this shoddy science, or is this study proving that everything we know about health and nutrition is wrong, and we should all be snarfing cheeseburgers for every meal?

What the study says

In 2013, researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics looked at 97 different studies, performing an analysis of these studies (called a meta-analysis, since it’s an analysis of existing analyses) that encompassed a total of 2.88 million total individuals.

They separated their findings by BMI range, into normal-weight, overweight, and 3 increasing grades of obesity. They found:

Relative to normal weight, both obesity (all grades) and grades 2 and 3 obesity were associated with significantly higher all-cause mortality. Grade 1 obesity overall was not associated with higher mortality, and overweight was associated with significantly lower all-cause mortality.

In other words, if we consider someone of normal weight (BMI 18–25) to be our baseline:

  • Overweight people (BMI 25–30) were less likely to die than a normal-weight person.
  • Obese people in grade 1 (BMI 30–35) were as likely to die as a normal-weight person.
  • Obese people in grades 2 and 3 (BMI > 35) were more likely to die than a normal-weight person.

Seems like a clear conclusion, doesn’t it? Someone who’s overweight is, based on this analysis, less likely to die than someone who is at a “healthy weight” BMI.

And this statistic has been cited in areas like the “Healthy At Every Size” (HAES) movement, stating things like “on average, overweight people live longer than healthy-weight people”.

But are we missing something?

Correlation vs. causation: this study is missing context

A number of reviews have looked at this paper and, while the statistics are fine, there are challenges to the conclusions. Most critics don’t have an issue with the actual study, but instead argue that it’s interpreted by popular news articles in the wrong way.

Consider this: what medical conditions kill people?

We can probably name a few, off the top of our heads: heart attacks, stroke, cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s, chronic respiratory diseases, and infections/pathogens/bacteria/viruses.

Some of these diseases can kill quickly (heart attack, stroke). But many of them kill slowly, and have a long period of progressive degeneration.

The result of these diseases is that, once people become sick, they are often sick for an extended length of time. They’ll have pain, they’ll often be in and out of the hospital — and they experience significant weight loss.

To put it another way, being overweight doesn’t protect you against getting disease. But when you get a disease, you’ll usually lose significant weight before you die.

Remember, the meta-analysis isn’t arguing that there’s any causation. It is NOT saying that overweight people live longer. It is ONLY saying that, when a person dies, they are most likely obese (died quickly) or at a BMI that is not overweight (died more slowly).

For a metaphor, consider sky diving. Did you know that practically all skydiving deaths occur at ground level? No one dies in midair. Therefore, the only place in skydiving where you should be concerned is the moment you land.

It’s true, but it’s missing important context. Even if you won’t die until you hit the ground, you probably will place a lot of importance on the integrity of your parachute — even though that deploys way up in the air, a long way from where you’re at greatest risk of death.

Excess weight is more likely to cause conditions that result in weight loss (and then death)

With context, we start to see that, despite the weight at the end of the journey (death), there are reasons to also want to control weight at earlier stages in the journey (life).

For example, let’s think back to that list of causes of medical death that we listed earlier. Many of these, such as cancer, blood pressure, type II diabetes, and heart failure, are more likely to occur when someone carries excess weight.

Not only are obese individuals more likely to die sooner than their non-obese counterparts, but they also incur, on average, significantly higher medical expenses. They’re both living shorter lives and living less healthy lives, more likely to require more medical treatment.

Here’s a great figure from a similar 2010 paper that followed 1.46 million adults over 10 years:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSGRu_0jrslCik00
Death rates in men vs. women, separating smoking vs. non-smoking individuals. Note the J-shaped curve.Photo bySource: Gonzales et al. 2010

Note that we can see the same observations we noted above. People who are at a “healthy-weight” BMI (between 22 and 25) are least likely to die. We see higher death rates in people who are either underweight or are overweight.

The underweight individuals are more likely to have an illness that increases their risk of death, while the overweight individuals are at a higher risk of developing a deadly illness.

Additionally, it’s important to note that, even in our original study, obese individuals were at a higher risk of death than normal-weight individuals, and that risk went up as the BMI climbed. Someone who is overweight is at greater risk than someone at a healthy weight, but they are still at a lower risk than another individual who is fully obese.

In summary: many die underweight due to disease, not because they’re less healthy

As always, we need to be careful when we see a fact that is suspicious. Is causation being improperly applied?

That’s what is happening in this case. Yes, it’s true that people are less likely to die when overweight. But being overweight is not protecting them from death; rather, people tend to lose weight when they get a debilitating, deadly disease.

Normal-weight people aren’t dying faster; dying makes people lose weight.

And when it comes to years of healthy, chronic disease free life, aiming for a BMI between 20 and 25 is still the best option.

--

Want to subscribe to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.

Want to earn money by writing for NewsBreak? Sign up here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Medicine# Science# Nutrition# Lifestyle

Comments / 185

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
3973 followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

Here's the Science of How Abortion Pills Work

The science behind the pill that’s become the most controversial bit of telemedicine. If the COVID vaccine was a pill instead of a shot, would it be more acceptable?Photo byPhoto by danilo.alvesd on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

Here's Where Your Taste Buds Really Are (It's Not Just Your Tongue)

Are different tastes in different areas? Can you see a taste bud?. Gosh, I hope she’s been eating jam or something.Photo byPhoto by Alex Guillaume on UnsplashonUnsplash. Long ago, when I was a kid, I learned that we only picked up four main flavors from our tongue — sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. All the other nuances of flavor came from smell, not taste, which explained why things tasted so bland when I had a stuffed-up nose from a cold.

Read full story

Why Do Metal Playground Slides Get So Hot?

They’ll burn your butt off — but why are they hotter than the rest of the playground?. That thing’s like sitting on a griddle.Photo byPhoto by zhang lixin on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
3 comments

Twitter Is Now Allowing Misinformation — And Risking Its Own Banning

Get ready for more COVID lies, as Europe readies the ban-hammer. This bird is not a doctor; don’t trust it on COVID information.Photo byPhoto by Alexander Shatov on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
4 comments

Humans Driving Evolution: Did Cobras Evolve in Response to Us?

“Aargh, rock throwers! Time to turn my offense into defense!”. Pictured: somebody concerned about these hairless apes wandering around.Photo byPhoto by sippakorn yamkasikorn on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story

How the Wrong Kitty Litter Caused a Nuclear Leak

Crazy but true — in some cases, the right brand matters that much. “Hah! That sign can’t stop me, ’cause I can’t read!” Cats, probably.Photo byPhoto by Kilian Karger on UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Can You Guess the Leading Cause of Death for Pregnant Women?

The statistic the CDC doesn’t include in its reports. The leading cause of death for pregnant women, seen in this photograph.Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Pregnancy is a scary time. The body is changing; it’s literally producing another tiny human being. There can be a lot of stress, as new changes induce concerns and fears.

Read full story
283 comments

Ads Are the Addicting Cigarettes for Online Platforms

This is the web future that’s coming for you. Even here, you can’t escape the ads forever.Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash. Here’s a hot take that will surely get me looooots of flack on the internet: advertisements suck.

Read full story

The Biggest Reason Why Lab-Grown Meat Won't Match Real Steaks

Why can’t we 3D print a steak, like in the Jetsons?Photo by Rob Wingate on Unsplash. It’s a dream of science fiction that harkens back to the Jetsons, or The Fifth Element; some sort of machine that produces food from nothing. And not just food — meat, tasty and delicious steaks, chicken, and pork, all without ever needing to go through the nasty business of raising and butchering an animal.

Read full story
1 comments

The Hidden Power of the Appendix

It’s not useless — it’s a reservoir. Is he really a doctor? Will an apple scare him away?Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash. The only thing that most of us know about our appendix is that it’s useless, and it may kill us. We’ve seen it in sitcoms and heard about it with friends-of-friends; someone had a burst appendix and had to be rushed to the hospital for lifesaving surgery.

Read full story
2 comments

This Is Why Songbirds Cover Themselves in Ants

Cardinals are more photogenic when not covered in insects.Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash. No creature in nature exists in a vacuum. We humans like to believe that we are the masters of making use of nature, including other creatures, for our own benefit, but it’s not the case.

Read full story

Debunking One of the Biggest Concussion Myths

Brain bruise treatment has come a long way. How do we make sure this man doesn’t die of a bruised brain?Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash. Concussions are very scary, in part because it’s direct damage to the thing that holds our thoughts and personality. It means that you’ve been whacked hard enough to bruise your brain.

Read full story

Fluoride in Toothpaste Also Changes the Bacteria In Your Mouth

This bacterial benefit may be even bigger than the tooth toughening. Lady, there’s such a thing as too much multitasking. Brush, then trays!Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact Check: Is Mascara Made from Human Babies?

In general, don’t trust random memes on the internet. But here’s the kernel of truth. Oh man, this is a weird one. A part of me cannot believe I’m going to even touch this… but I’m a scientist interested in the intersection between biology, technology, and our daily lives, and this claim certainly fits in that space.

Read full story
8 comments

Why TikTok Hates Seed Oils, and Should You?

A new dietary trend on the internet — is it fact or bullshit?. Could this oil be responsible for murdering your entire family? Better read on to find out.Photo by Roberta Sorge on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Viruses Are the Dark Matter of Biology - and a Future Billion Dollar Industry

Future Nobel prizes — and life-saving drugs — are certainly hidden in this undiscovered world. Like a cat under a blanket, viruses are amazing and hidden in plain sight.Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

The Alaskan Snow Crab May Be the Newest Extinct Species

Say goodbye to all-you-can-eat snow crabs in restaurants. So long, buddy. Our kids will see sculptures of you in museums.Photo by Moujib Aghrout on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, I never really developed much of a taste for crab. (I did occasionally sample some fake “krab” on the sad attempts at Midwestern sushi, and thought that was normal for an embarrassingly long time.)

Read full story
102 comments

Bug Zappers Are a Terrible, Useless, Destructive Invention

They work, all right — but probably not on the bugs you want to see dead. Look him in the cute widdle face and tell him that you want him dead.Photo by Henry Lai on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest region of the United States, we didn’t just have to coat ourselves in sunscreen — we also needed bug spray.

Read full story
1 comments

Does Being Cold Make You Get a Cold?

Shiver in the cold, get sick? Science says no… but sometimes yes?. Is this bundled-up woman at a lower chance of getting a cold?Photo by freestocks on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, winter brought an assortment of ailments: scratchy noses, dry throats, water and dirt getting everywhere in the house from melting bits of snow, and common sneezes. It felt like I caught a cold almost every year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy