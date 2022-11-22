Ads Are the Addicting Cigarettes for Online Platforms

This is the web future that’s coming for you.

Here’s a hot take that will surely get me looooots of flack on the internet: advertisements suck.

Okay, sarcasm aside, we can likely agree that ads are not a fun experience. From television commercials, to pop-up ads, to spam emails, to sponsored posts on your favorite social media site, they seem to be everywhere.

And that’s going to get worse, because ads are like cigarettes. Namely:

Most don’t turn to them when things are going well, only when they’re going badly;

They often start out small until they eventually take over;

They are often indicative of a larger underlying problem that isn’t easily fixed;

They have hidden costs that aren’t always immediately visible;

They lead to a decline in health.

I think that the first bullet point in this list is most telling.

Just look at a few places where ads were previously not seen, but are now being introduced:

Netflix. Netflix is rolling out a new tier of streaming, which will be cheaper ($7/month, versus the current $10–20), but will place ads before and during your content. Netflix claims that there will only be about 4 minutes of ads per hour , but there’s no guarantee that ad counts/length won’t be increased later on (see the above bullet point about them starting small and eventually taking over).

Uber. Uber is going to start showing ads in its app, which it will target to users based on their destination . Going to the bar? Get ads for Budweiser and Smirnoff. Going to rehab? Well, maybe still Budweiser and Smirnoff. Uber already runs ads in its Uber Eats platform, but it is now bringing them to the ride-sharing app as well.

Kroger. Lots of grocery stores offer a digital app, which helps them harvest your data to figure out what you’re buying, and where you’ll splurge on brand name versus generic. But that’s also another audience, which means people to advertise to . Kroger even lets advertisers target its userbase on third party sites through tracking cookies.

Other streaming services. Remember when streaming was marketed as the way to avoid ads? Subscribe to a streaming service, pay a set fee per month, and don’t get interrupted when watching shows. But showing ads is still an enticing fishhook for the media companies, so we still see ad-supported tiers on Hulu, Peacock, and many more.

Tiktok. Of course, the social media sites have been showing ads since the beginning. But now, sites like Tiktok are expanding the areas where they’ll show ads, such as with their Pulse program, which allows advertisers to put ads next to top videos in the platform and in a user’s “For You” feed, which previously didn’t contain sponsored content (ads).

Leave a comment if you’ve seen ads start appearing on another site or app that previously didn’t have them.

In a digital world where IPO isn’t a happy ending, ads are the Dark Side

Talk to the founder of a website or app, and they’ll usually present a plan like this:

Create an enticing product. Grow a user base and community. Offer the product deeply discounted or free to encourage growth. IPO or get acquired to cash out. Success! Retire to a tropical island with your wealth!

The problem comes after the IPO, or for whoever acquires the company.

Users don’t equal dollars. Having a huge user base doesn’t guarantee profits; it usually increases losses, since there’s often a loss for each user. Remember MoviePass? They lost money with each movie seen by each user, and their plan was to somehow flip to magical profitability once the user base was big enough.

“We lose money on every sale, but we’ll make it up in volume!”

So what is a company to do? Imagine that you’re almost at step 3, but now investors and Wall Street are insisting that you try and generate something that they call “profit,” whatever that is. You’ve got a million users, a few million dollars in the bank, and each user is costing you money.

You could start charging the users, if the service is currently free, maybe with implemented tiers. Medium is charging users to read articles that are members-only.

You could increase prices. Netflix has had several price hikes over the years.

You could harvest user data and sell the data. Loyalty programs at most stores are giving you deals and savings, but making money by collecting data on your spending habits.

It turns out that most people are not eager to hand over money, especially for a service that they’re currently receiving for free.

But there’s always the Sith, beckoning from the shadowy corner, smelling of the devil’s sulfur — or is that the scent of cigarettes? Advertising, they whisper to you. Advertising won’t cost your users a penny. Get other companies to hand you big bags full of cash, just to put a bit of sponsored content on the page. Turn your user base from a cost into a sellable product.

And so it starts. And continues, because ads are the cow that you can always milk more. The more sponsored content you show to your captive audience, the more money you can earn in revenue.

There’s always pressure from the investors to increase revenue. Grow that bottom line, push towards profitability. The more money you take in, the more you can grow, after all. And a larger user base means that you can maybe eventually turn down the ads, once you have enough people looking (no, this never happens).

Just a little more. Sure, there’s a level at which point users are going to actively leave your site, but you can keep the ad rates just below that boiling point.

(If you have a Facebook account, go to the site and scroll, watching for sponsored posts. You will probably get one sponsored post every 4–5 regular stories. I would bet any amount of money you want to wager that there has been extensive testing at the company to determine the maximum number of ads that can be shown before users are too fed up with the rates.)

Eventually, you receive a pat on the back. You have reached maximum profit extraction from the real product you’ve produced.

No, not your app or website.

Your product is your users, and you’re selling them to advertisers.

Two ways that I think this might end

I’m not a technologist, in that I don’t make grand predictions of the future. (We’ll all have personal AI by 2100! We’ll bring back mammoths and they’ll be delicious ! No one will do anything about global warming and it will become yet another issue the rich pay to avoid while the poor suffer through!)

But when it comes to advertising on platforms online, I foresee that there will be an eventual stratification, until people fall into one of three categories:

The rich. These are the people who are wealthy enough, or irresponsible enough, to pay for the premium version of services. These are the people who pay $20/month for ad-free Netflix and think nothing of it. The suffering. These are the masses, the majority of people who suffer through ads. They’re going to put up with the ads, complain online when ad counts increase, but what are they going to do? Where would they go? The crafty. These are the tech-savvy, the ones who run adblockers or figure out that some country in Europe that’s more civilized than the rest of us has laws against ads and will use a VPN to piggyback on that legal advantage. They’re spending, still, but spending time instead of money to avoid the ads.

These groups won’t be fully distinct, of course. I, personally, pay for Netflix and am not planning to drop down to the ad-supported tier, but I also suffer through commercials on the couple Hulu Originals I follow.

They also won’t last forever. Someone may be willing to pay $20/month for Netflix, but what happens when Netflix hikes the price of remaining ad free to $40/month? Will that person fork over more money, or submit to the ignominy of ads?

And eventually, another service will come along. “Like Netflix, but without all the ads,” it will promise. “Like Facebook, but without the same level of data mining.”

We’ll all switch over to the new, wonderful, ad-free service. We’ll shout its praises…

…until its executives realize that they need to start earning more revenue, and they catch that whiff of digital nicotine.

