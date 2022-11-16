The Hidden Power of the Appendix

Sam Westreich, PhD

It’s not useless — it’s a reservoir.

The only thing that most of us know about our appendix is that it’s useless, and it may kill us. We’ve seen it in sitcoms and heard about it with friends-of-friends; someone had a burst appendix and had to be rushed to the hospital for lifesaving surgery.

If you go by what’s popular, the appendix seems like a pretty stupid idea, overall. An organ that has no benefit for us and could kill us at any point if it decides to burst? What’s the point of that?

But in the last decade or two, our opinion of the appendix has changed. No longer is it denigrated as a “vestigial organ.”

No, the appendix has an invaluable purpose for us.

It’s a reservoir.

A reservoir of what? What does it hold? Does this mean it’s a bad thing if you’re walking around without one?

Let’s give a quick overview of what the appendix is and what we now believe that it does for us.

Like if our large intestine had a cute little tail

Quick, look down at your body. Point to your appendix! Hurry, hurry! Where is it?

Are you pointing to your right side, at roughly the same height as your upper hip bone? Slightly lower than your belly button?

If so, you’re correct! Underneath skin and those gorgeous six-pack abs that you’re flexing, the appendix is a little dead-ended tube that extends off of our intestine. It’s technically part of our large intestine, but it’s at the junction where our small and large intestines meet.

On average, the little appendix tube is around 3.5 inches long (9 cm), but length varies from person to person. It can be as short as 2 inches, and as long as nearly 14 inches! It’s pretty narrow, only about a quarter of an inch in diameter. It usually either lies parallel to our large intestine, or points down into the pelvis.

The appendix is a one-ended tube, often described as a “pouch”. Its only opening feeds into the large intestine, right where it starts.

For a long time, we’ve considered it to be a useless remnant of earlier times, calling it vestigial. The main evidence for this belief? The fact that we could take it out in surgery, and nothing really happened to the patient. Remove someone’s heart, and they’d keel over. Take out their appendix? They seemed fine.

But that all changed in 2007.

A tiny panic room for bacteria to use

In 2007, researchers at Duke University published a paper observing the distribution of bacteria in the large intestine, specifically focusing on the bacteria’s ability to form “biofilms”, coatings of living bacteria that lined the inside of our intestinal tract.

In this paper, they observed that the appendix forms an ideal safe house for these bacteria. If there was to be an adverse event that wiped out many bacteria in the gut, they suggested, the appendix would be largely passed by, and the biofilm that persists in the appendix could then spread back to fill the rest of the bowel afterward.

See, we normally have a diverse collection of bacteria living in our intestines; we call it the gut microbiome. It’s vital for our health; it protects us from getting invaded by pathogens, it helps create certain molecules that we take in as nutrients, and it serves as a great training ground for our immune system.

But the microbiome can be disrupted. When we get Salmonella food poisoning, for example, the invading pathogen floods the intestine with additional stomach acid, altering the environment and killing off many of the normal bacteria that were happily surviving before.

We recover from the Salmonella, but this leaves a barren expanse. It’s a bit like if you had a lawn that was overtaken by weeds. You can kill off the weeds, but you’ll need a flamethrower, and that leaves bare lawn — it kills both weeds and grass alike.

Wouldn’t it be great if you had a reservoir of grass seed that could easily, quickly repopulate your suddenly barren lawn post-weed-removal?

That may be the function of the appendix.

Additionally, as I mentioned above, our immune system is constantly checking in with the gut microbiome, helping it calibrate to tell which bacteria are “normal” and which ones are “invaders” for which to sound the alarm. The appendix may play a role here, too; there’s a high level of interaction between parts of our immune system and the walls of the appendix.

Does this mean people who had their appendix removed are in trouble?

Long before we suspected that the appendix might help us by providing a backup reservoir for our gut microbiome, we knew that it could cause trouble if it got inflamed. This condition, most commonly caused by a blockage in the appendix, leads to what we call appendicitis.

We’ve known about appendicitis since 1886, and it’s a risk; if the appendix ruptures or breaks, it releases those bacteria out of our intestine and into our abdominal cavity, where we don’t want them to be. Appendicitis may be treated with antibiotics, but a rupture requires immediate surgery.

Does this pose a threat to people who have lost their appendix?

Nothing immediate, but they may be at a slight disadvantage, yes.

Pretty much everyone who has their appendix removed will go on to live happy and normal lives, for the most part. It’s not like losing a kidney, where it requires lifelong behavioral changes. But some studies have suggested that people without their appendix may be at a slightly higher risk of bacterial invasions in their gut, and may need slightly longer to recover.

That reservoir isn’t vital to ensuring that you recover to a healthy gut microbiome after an intestinal bug, but it seems to help protect you slightly and speed up the recovery process.

In summary: appendix is a valuable home to bacteria we want to keep safe

Give some love to your appendix, if you happen to still have yours! It’s not a vestigial organ; it has a real use for us.

Our appendix helps preserve a healthy gut microbiome sample, so that even if we get a bacterial disease that wipes out our native gut populations, the healthy bugs can re-colonize our large intestine when they emerge from the safe house of the appendix. It also provides a great spot for our immune system to sample and taste the bacteria in our gut microbiome, allowing our immune system to better recognize friend from foe.

Losing your appendix isn’t going to cripple you, but it may make you slightly more vulnerable to gut infections, and slightly increase recovery time. Plus, no one wants unnecessary surgery. If possible, doctors will treat appendicitis patients with antibiotics to keep it intact.

It’s great that your gut microbes have a home! Now, keep them happy with a balanced diet.

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

