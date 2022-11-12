This Is Why Songbirds Cover Themselves in Ants

Sam Westreich, PhD

Itching? Parasites? Food preparation?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsIyv_0j8ebxrR00
Cardinals are more photogenic when not covered in insects.Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

No creature in nature exists in a vacuum. We humans like to believe that we are the masters of making use of nature, including other creatures, for our own benefit, but it’s not the case.

There are many symbiotic interactions between different animals. Birds eat the ticks off of rhinos and wildebeest. Clownfish live in the shelter of sea anemones, and drop bits of their meals for the anemone to eat. Honeybees drink the nectar from flowers, and carry the pollen from flower to flower as they do so.

But do you know about the interaction between songbirds and ants?

It’s a behavior called anting, and it’s been observed in more than 200 species of birds — mainly songbirds. The bird either actively places ants onto its body, or passively crouches on an anthill and encourages the ants to crawl over its body.

But what’s the benefit? What do the ants do for the birds?

Unfortunately, like many situations in nature, we don’t know for certain, but we have several hypotheses. Let’s learn what these ants may offer the birds that put them to some sort of use!

Nothing scratches an itch like an ant

Whatever the reason for the ants, most hypotheses suspect it has something to do with their ability to secrete formic acid. This strong acid, with a pH between 2–3, is secreted by ants as a defense against predators; they’ll spray it from their abdomens when threatened, up to a meter away. It kills bacteria and repels predators, as it causes irritation and burning sensations when it lands on exposed skin or the eyes/nose/mouth.

(In comparison, Red Bull has a pH of about 3.3, Pepsi has a pH of about 2.5, and battery acid has a pH of about 1.0.)

One theory of why birds put ants on their bodies is that they want the ants to secrete that formic acid. It’s been observed that birds do this anting behavior most commonly in late summer and early fall, when the birds are molting — they get a rush of new feathers growing in, often to change their appearance to better blend in with their surroundings as the seasons change.

Having feathers grow in is likely an itchy prospect. The formic acid may help to soothe the irritated skin, scratching their itches.

Cleansing with an acid bath

As mentioned, these ants will secrete formic acid when disturbed, as a defense mechanism. Another hypothesis suggests that birds may seek out this acid — not to irritate themselves, but to irritate parasites or bacteria that may be dwelling on their skin.

Birds get a lot of parasites burrowing under their feathers and causing pain and irritation. These are usually lice or mites (lice are six-legged insects, while mites are eight-legged arachnids, relatives of spiders). The mites will eat keratin, the scaly material that is also on the bird’s skin, beak, and feet. Lice tend to eat shed skin bits and feather debris. Both are frustrating for the host.

Formic acid is an insecticide, and has been shown to kill mites (it’s often used to help kill parasitic mites that invade bee colonies). Birds may engage in anting behavior to cleanse themselves of parasites.

In support of this idea, birds have also been found anting with other compounds that act as pesticides, including marigold flowers, mothballs, citrus skins, and even cigarette butts!

Gonna eat some tasty Dixie ants

Our third hypothesis is a bit less kind to the ants. Birds often eat ants; they’re a great protein source. If you’re considering giving up meat for environmental reasons, switching to insect meal is friendlier than other farming methods but doesn’t sacrifice protein content.

Of course, birds don’t want to eat an ant that’s full of formic acid. Nasty, burny stuff. Anting may be a learned method by which the bird can induce ants to empty out their store of formic acid, leaving the ant as a tasty, de-venomed snack.

Some experiments validate this hypothesis. One, looking at how hand-raised blue jays acted when presented with ants, showed that the anting behavior is present even in blue jays that had never seen ants before in their life.

More interesting: if the ants had no formic acid, the blue jays simply gulped them down. If the ants did have acid, on the other hand, they were rubbed on the bird first to discharge their acid, and then eaten afterward.

One challenge for birds is that the formic acid is stored right next to an ant’s crop, a pouch that stores food before digestion and is a big portion of the ant’s overall nutritional value as a food source. How do you empty out the acid, without removing the nutritious crop?

Anting may be the answer.

We still don’t know for certain

Like many scientific questions, we have several strong hypotheses, each with supporting data. Which one is the most correct, however? Sadly, we might never know for certain, or it may turn out that multiple hypotheses are simultaneously correct (or one may be correct for some bird species but different for others).

The most likely answer is that birds perform anting to take advantage of all these benefits. Scratch an itch, clean off nasty parasites — and maybe, as an added bonus, get a tasty meal in the process!

Anting is an interesting interaction between different species in nature. It’s probably not true symbiosis, as the ants don’t seem to get anything out of it; they’re wasting their acid trying to defend against an inferred predator. It is more likely a commensal relationship, where one party receives a benefit (the bird) and the other doesn’t really get anything (the ant).

We like to claim that humans are the only tool users, but how many of us have considered using ants to clean ourselves of parasites? Perhaps we need to consider that we are less distinct from other creatures than we want to believe.

Can you think of other examples of commensal relationships, where one side gains a benefit and the other side remains neutral?

--

Interested in subscribing to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.

Interested in writing for NewsBreak? Sign up here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Nature# Animals# Birds# Environment

Comments / 0

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
2469 followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

The Hidden Power of the Appendix

It’s not useless — it’s a reservoir. Is he really a doctor? Will an apple scare him away?Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash. The only thing that most of us know about our appendix is that it’s useless, and it may kill us. We’ve seen it in sitcoms and heard about it with friends-of-friends; someone had a burst appendix and had to be rushed to the hospital for lifesaving surgery.

Read full story

Debunking One of the Biggest Concussion Myths

Brain bruise treatment has come a long way. How do we make sure this man doesn’t die of a bruised brain?Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash. Concussions are very scary, in part because it’s direct damage to the thing that holds our thoughts and personality. It means that you’ve been whacked hard enough to bruise your brain.

Read full story

Fluoride in Toothpaste Also Changes the Bacteria In Your Mouth

This bacterial benefit may be even bigger than the tooth toughening. Lady, there’s such a thing as too much multitasking. Brush, then trays!Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact Check: Is Mascara Made from Human Babies?

In general, don’t trust random memes on the internet. But here’s the kernel of truth. Oh man, this is a weird one. A part of me cannot believe I’m going to even touch this… but I’m a scientist interested in the intersection between biology, technology, and our daily lives, and this claim certainly fits in that space.

Read full story
8 comments

Why TikTok Hates Seed Oils, and Should You?

A new dietary trend on the internet — is it fact or bullshit?. Could this oil be responsible for murdering your entire family? Better read on to find out.Photo by Roberta Sorge on Unsplash.

Read full story

Viruses Are the Dark Matter of Biology - and a Future Billion Dollar Industry

Future Nobel prizes — and life-saving drugs — are certainly hidden in this undiscovered world. Like a cat under a blanket, viruses are amazing and hidden in plain sight.Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

The Alaskan Snow Crab May Be the Newest Extinct Species

Say goodbye to all-you-can-eat snow crabs in restaurants. So long, buddy. Our kids will see sculptures of you in museums.Photo by Moujib Aghrout on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, I never really developed much of a taste for crab. (I did occasionally sample some fake “krab” on the sad attempts at Midwestern sushi, and thought that was normal for an embarrassingly long time.)

Read full story
102 comments

Bug Zappers Are a Terrible, Useless, Destructive Invention

They work, all right — but probably not on the bugs you want to see dead. Look him in the cute widdle face and tell him that you want him dead.Photo by Henry Lai on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest region of the United States, we didn’t just have to coat ourselves in sunscreen — we also needed bug spray.

Read full story
1 comments

Does Being Cold Make You Get a Cold?

Shiver in the cold, get sick? Science says no… but sometimes yes?. Is this bundled-up woman at a lower chance of getting a cold?Photo by freestocks on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, winter brought an assortment of ailments: scratchy noses, dry throats, water and dirt getting everywhere in the house from melting bits of snow, and common sneezes. It felt like I caught a cold almost every year.

Read full story

Babies Seduce Parents With Odor, Study Finds

Results of studying the smell of kids — and when the attraction wears off. “Yes, mother. Take a deep breath, and fall further under my spell…” -Baby, if it could actually speak.Photo by Ana Tablas on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

There's a Microscopic Battle Inside Your Cheese

New research sheds light into the constant life-or-death war happening in your dairy products. Oh, the battlefield! Oh, the trauma!Photo by Alexander Maasch on Unsplash. Cheese: it’s delicious, it is a vital component in many foods (and many Tiktok-inspired food abominations), and there’s even some argument that it may be addictive (or, at least, it lights up the same areas of the brain that are triggered by addictive substances).

Read full story
6 comments

Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows

I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.

Read full story

Why Tumbleweeds Tumble, and the Dangers They Pose

There’s a biological reason; it’s not just for ambiance in cowboy Westerns. I walk a lonely road, the only one that I have ever known…Photo by Luismi Sánchez on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Biotech Is Trying to Resurrect Extinct Species. Here's Why - and the Challenges We Face.

There’s more reasons to create Jurassic Park than for the tourists. Trust me, we’re not trying to restore a wooly mammoth for the ivory.Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash.

Read full story
43 comments

Bacteria Can “Learn” New Skills, Even Without Inheriting Them

What this means for antibiotic resistance and the rise of superbugs. Just consider this guy to be a bacterium, with knowledge raining down on him. Use your imagination!Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash.

Read full story

How Food Preservatives Can Disrupt Our Gut Microbiome

These additives could contribute to throwing our guts out of whack — or even making us sick. "Yes, it's preserved... but is it good for me?"Photo by Micah Tindell on Unsplash.

Read full story

Why Can't Babies Drink Water?

Another piece of evidence that shows humans actually aren’t very good at reproducing. Milk: good for baby. Water, not so much.Photo by Lucy Wolski. Babies are adorable. As a new parent, I can confidently say that, despite the explosive pooping, the random bouts of crying, and the inability to help with filing their tax forms, they are incredibly cute, especially in tiny footie pajamas.

Read full story
222 comments

New Research Shows Simply Adding More Fiber Isn't the Answer to Better Gut Wellness

A new study dives into the benefits — and limitations — of gut supplements. Is this man making pickles for taste, or is he after prebiotics for his gut microbiome?Micah Tindell on Unsplash.

Read full story
10 comments

The Social Security Website Has Hours. This is By Design.

A website that is only open during business hours? Here’s the likely reason for this craziness. “11:30 PM on a Saturday? You can’t need to access Social Security, no old person is awake this late!”Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy