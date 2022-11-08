Debunking One of the Biggest Concussion Myths

Brain bruise treatment has come a long way.

How do we make sure this man doesn’t die of a bruised brain? Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

Concussions are very scary, in part because it’s direct damage to the thing that holds our thoughts and personality. It means that you’ve been whacked hard enough to bruise your brain.

Being pedantic, it’s not a bruise, but it is whenever you take a hit — hard enough or sharp enough — to make your brain move around inside your skull, smacking its soft, fleshy self against the hard bone. It’s labeled as a type of traumatic brain injury, a category of injuries that’s just as scary as it sounds.

Concussions have been in the news recently, as the U.S. National Football League (NFL) comes under fire for not adhering to concussion protocols for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Or, perhaps they didn’t have strict protocols at all, and there was pressure from on high to clear a concussed man to return to the field, far too early.

But let’s put sports aside and look at the biology.

What happens, exactly, when we get concussed? What’s the difference between a concussion and a light bop on the head?

If there’s a possible concussion, what should — and shouldn’t — we do? How are they treated?

Strap on your helmet and let’s dive in — carefully, while making sure to not bruise our brains.

Concussions are labeled as “mild” because you usually don’t die

First, the cause of a concussion is pretty much any hit that makes your brain rock (and not in the good way, with guitars and drum sets).

Your brain is suspended inside your skull in liquid, called cerebrospinal fluid. This fluid helps with a number of functions:

It removes waste products from the neurons and surrounding cells

It keeps the brain buoyant and maintains a constant pressure, to help us adapt to blood pressure changes

It acts as a cushion, protecting the brain from bumping the walls of the skull

That last one is important, in this case. Most of the time, when we move our head, our brain is cushioned. It takes a strong hit to make the brain whack against the bone of our inner skull.

Imagine that you put a soft, foam children’s toy inside a glass Mason jar. You fill the jar up with water, so the toy floats in the middle. The water cushions the toy from bumping the sides of the jar when you give it a light shake; you need to really whip the jar around or stop it suddenly in order for the toy to smack into the jar’s side.

That’s our brain. When we take a big hit, our brain smacks against the skull walls. This causes a concussion if the cells are damaged.

One important note: most concussions don’t result in any loss of consciousness, and can still be severe even if the person remains awake . A common myth is that a concussion is only serious if the person blacks out; this is not true. More than 90% of concussions do not involve any loss of consciousness.

Inside the brain, our neurons normally maintain a nice balance of different ions, which they use for sending signals around. Injured neurons, however, dump out their potassium and take in calcium instead, leading to an energy crisis and interfering with normal cell-to-cell communication. It’s like if a bunch of chips on a circuit board temporarily overloaded and shut off; some sections are depleted while other sections simply can’t operate without receiving the right instructions.

Thankfully, unlike many computers, our brain is able to reset… over time. Most sufferers will recover within days to weeks.

Sometimes, however, the symptoms — headaches, sensitivity, balance issues, emotional issues, sleep issues — can stick around much longer. This is known as post-concussion syndrome and grows more common as someone experiences multiple concussions.

What to do — and not do — after a concussion

If you ask an average person how they should handle a possibly concussed person, the answer is usually something like “get them to a hospital to have a brain scan, and don’t let them sleep!”.

The first half of this is true, but the second half is false.

If you suspect you or someone else has suffered a concussion, it’s important to get checked out at a hospital. The doctors can’t do much about the concussion itself, but they do need to check to see if any blood vessels that feed into the name were ruptured. If so, you can suffer a brain bleed that increases pressure on the brain inside the skull. This bleed is called a subdural hematoma and can be fatal if not treated.

But what about sleeping? Isn’t it true that you could die if you fall asleep with a concussion?

The answer here is no. In the past, the recommendation to not let someone sleep with a concussion was so that doctors could monitor them for signs of that subdural hematoma. They were watching for symptoms like headaches, worsened memory/concentration, tinnitus, neck pain, light sensitivity, and other symptoms.

But these days, there’s an easier method than watching for symptoms — a cranial topography, or CT, scan.

And if someone doesn’t have a subdural hematoma, rest is actually one of the best recovery components from a concussion. There’s not much in the way of medicine, aside from perhaps some meds to reduce headaches or nausea.

Rest, avoid activities that require physical or mental strain, no alcohol or drugs, and stay off the electronics.

It’s okay to sleep with a concussion — as long as there aren’t other worsening symptoms

Our brains are relatively fragile. Inside their bath of fluid in the skull, they’re pretty well protected from the outside world. A sharp jolt, however, can smack or twist the brain around, hitting it against the skull, and causing damage to the neurons.

Our brain is amazing, and can usually heal from concussions on its own, but it still remains vulnerable to repeated concussions, and we need to stay alert for any possible brain bleeds due to the trauma, as these can be fatal. The concussion itself, however, induces some nasty side effects but isn’t likely to lead to a coma or death.

Now that we have better medical technology to check out concussion victims for possible subdural hematomas, we don’t need to keep the person awake. In fact, it’s best to let them sleep if they’re not showing severe symptoms, so they can recover.

Overall, it’s best to avoid concussions outright. Wear that helmet!

