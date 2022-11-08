Debunking One of the Biggest Concussion Myths

Sam Westreich, PhD

Brain bruise treatment has come a long way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipgs6_0j2EBPBz00
How do we make sure this man doesn’t die of a bruised brain?Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

Concussions are very scary, in part because it’s direct damage to the thing that holds our thoughts and personality. It means that you’ve been whacked hard enough to bruise your brain.

Being pedantic, it’s not a bruise, but it is whenever you take a hit — hard enough or sharp enough — to make your brain move around inside your skull, smacking its soft, fleshy self against the hard bone. It’s labeled as a type of traumatic brain injury, a category of injuries that’s just as scary as it sounds.

Concussions have been in the news recently, as the U.S. National Football League (NFL) comes under fire for not adhering to concussion protocols for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Or, perhaps they didn’t have strict protocols at all, and there was pressure from on high to clear a concussed man to return to the field, far too early.

But let’s put sports aside and look at the biology.

  • What happens, exactly, when we get concussed? What’s the difference between a concussion and a light bop on the head?
  • If there’s a possible concussion, what should — and shouldn’t — we do? How are they treated?

Strap on your helmet and let’s dive in — carefully, while making sure to not bruise our brains.

Concussions are labeled as “mild” because you usually don’t die

First, the cause of a concussion is pretty much any hit that makes your brain rock (and not in the good way, with guitars and drum sets).

Your brain is suspended inside your skull in liquid, called cerebrospinal fluid. This fluid helps with a number of functions:

  • It removes waste products from the neurons and surrounding cells
  • It keeps the brain buoyant and maintains a constant pressure, to help us adapt to blood pressure changes
  • It acts as a cushion, protecting the brain from bumping the walls of the skull

That last one is important, in this case. Most of the time, when we move our head, our brain is cushioned. It takes a strong hit to make the brain whack against the bone of our inner skull.

Imagine that you put a soft, foam children’s toy inside a glass Mason jar. You fill the jar up with water, so the toy floats in the middle. The water cushions the toy from bumping the sides of the jar when you give it a light shake; you need to really whip the jar around or stop it suddenly in order for the toy to smack into the jar’s side.

That’s our brain. When we take a big hit, our brain smacks against the skull walls. This causes a concussion if the cells are damaged.

One important note: most concussions don’t result in any loss of consciousness, and can still be severe even if the person remains awake. A common myth is that a concussion is only serious if the person blacks out; this is not true. More than 90% of concussions do not involve any loss of consciousness.

Inside the brain, our neurons normally maintain a nice balance of different ions, which they use for sending signals around. Injured neurons, however, dump out their potassium and take in calcium instead, leading to an energy crisis and interfering with normal cell-to-cell communication. It’s like if a bunch of chips on a circuit board temporarily overloaded and shut off; some sections are depleted while other sections simply can’t operate without receiving the right instructions.

Thankfully, unlike many computers, our brain is able to reset… over time. Most sufferers will recover within days to weeks.

Sometimes, however, the symptoms — headaches, sensitivity, balance issues, emotional issues, sleep issues — can stick around much longer. This is known as post-concussion syndrome and grows more common as someone experiences multiple concussions.

What to do — and not do — after a concussion

If you ask an average person how they should handle a possibly concussed person, the answer is usually something like “get them to a hospital to have a brain scan, and don’t let them sleep!”.

The first half of this is true, but the second half is false.

If you suspect you or someone else has suffered a concussion, it’s important to get checked out at a hospital. The doctors can’t do much about the concussion itself, but they do need to check to see if any blood vessels that feed into the name were ruptured. If so, you can suffer a brain bleed that increases pressure on the brain inside the skull. This bleed is called a subdural hematoma and can be fatal if not treated.

But what about sleeping? Isn’t it true that you could die if you fall asleep with a concussion?

The answer here is no. In the past, the recommendation to not let someone sleep with a concussion was so that doctors could monitor them for signs of that subdural hematoma. They were watching for symptoms like headaches, worsened memory/concentration, tinnitus, neck pain, light sensitivity, and other symptoms.

But these days, there’s an easier method than watching for symptoms — a cranial topography, or CT, scan.

And if someone doesn’t have a subdural hematoma, rest is actually one of the best recovery components from a concussion. There’s not much in the way of medicine, aside from perhaps some meds to reduce headaches or nausea.

Rest, avoid activities that require physical or mental strain, no alcohol or drugs, and stay off the electronics.

It’s okay to sleep with a concussion — as long as there aren’t other worsening symptoms

Our brains are relatively fragile. Inside their bath of fluid in the skull, they’re pretty well protected from the outside world. A sharp jolt, however, can smack or twist the brain around, hitting it against the skull, and causing damage to the neurons.

Our brain is amazing, and can usually heal from concussions on its own, but it still remains vulnerable to repeated concussions, and we need to stay alert for any possible brain bleeds due to the trauma, as these can be fatal. The concussion itself, however, induces some nasty side effects but isn’t likely to lead to a coma or death.

Now that we have better medical technology to check out concussion victims for possible subdural hematomas, we don’t need to keep the person awake. In fact, it’s best to let them sleep if they’re not showing severe symptoms, so they can recover.

Overall, it’s best to avoid concussions outright. Wear that helmet!

--

Interested in subscribing to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.

Interested in writing for NewsBreak? Sign up here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Health# Football# Sports# Medicine

Comments / 0

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
2449 followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

Fluoride in Toothpaste Also Changes the Bacteria In Your Mouth

This bacterial benefit may be even bigger than the tooth toughening. Lady, there’s such a thing as too much multitasking. Brush, then trays!Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact Check: Is Mascara Made from Human Babies?

In general, don’t trust random memes on the internet. But here’s the kernel of truth. Oh man, this is a weird one. A part of me cannot believe I’m going to even touch this… but I’m a scientist interested in the intersection between biology, technology, and our daily lives, and this claim certainly fits in that space.

Read full story
8 comments

Why TikTok Hates Seed Oils, and Should You?

A new dietary trend on the internet — is it fact or bullshit?. Could this oil be responsible for murdering your entire family? Better read on to find out.Photo by Roberta Sorge on Unsplash.

Read full story

Viruses Are the Dark Matter of Biology - and a Future Billion Dollar Industry

Future Nobel prizes — and life-saving drugs — are certainly hidden in this undiscovered world. Like a cat under a blanket, viruses are amazing and hidden in plain sight.Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

The Alaskan Snow Crab May Be the Newest Extinct Species

Say goodbye to all-you-can-eat snow crabs in restaurants. So long, buddy. Our kids will see sculptures of you in museums.Photo by Moujib Aghrout on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, I never really developed much of a taste for crab. (I did occasionally sample some fake “krab” on the sad attempts at Midwestern sushi, and thought that was normal for an embarrassingly long time.)

Read full story
102 comments

Bug Zappers Are a Terrible, Useless, Destructive Invention

They work, all right — but probably not on the bugs you want to see dead. Look him in the cute widdle face and tell him that you want him dead.Photo by Henry Lai on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest region of the United States, we didn’t just have to coat ourselves in sunscreen — we also needed bug spray.

Read full story
1 comments

Does Being Cold Make You Get a Cold?

Shiver in the cold, get sick? Science says no… but sometimes yes?. Is this bundled-up woman at a lower chance of getting a cold?Photo by freestocks on Unsplash. Growing up in the Midwest, winter brought an assortment of ailments: scratchy noses, dry throats, water and dirt getting everywhere in the house from melting bits of snow, and common sneezes. It felt like I caught a cold almost every year.

Read full story

Babies Seduce Parents With Odor, Study Finds

Results of studying the smell of kids — and when the attraction wears off. “Yes, mother. Take a deep breath, and fall further under my spell…” -Baby, if it could actually speak.Photo by Ana Tablas on Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

There's a Microscopic Battle Inside Your Cheese

New research sheds light into the constant life-or-death war happening in your dairy products. Oh, the battlefield! Oh, the trauma!Photo by Alexander Maasch on Unsplash. Cheese: it’s delicious, it is a vital component in many foods (and many Tiktok-inspired food abominations), and there’s even some argument that it may be addictive (or, at least, it lights up the same areas of the brain that are triggered by addictive substances).

Read full story
6 comments

Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows

I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.

Read full story

Why Tumbleweeds Tumble, and the Dangers They Pose

There’s a biological reason; it’s not just for ambiance in cowboy Westerns. I walk a lonely road, the only one that I have ever known…Photo by Luismi Sánchez on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Biotech Is Trying to Resurrect Extinct Species. Here's Why - and the Challenges We Face.

There’s more reasons to create Jurassic Park than for the tourists. Trust me, we’re not trying to restore a wooly mammoth for the ivory.Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash.

Read full story
23 comments

Bacteria Can “Learn” New Skills, Even Without Inheriting Them

What this means for antibiotic resistance and the rise of superbugs. Just consider this guy to be a bacterium, with knowledge raining down on him. Use your imagination!Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash.

Read full story

How Food Preservatives Can Disrupt Our Gut Microbiome

These additives could contribute to throwing our guts out of whack — or even making us sick. "Yes, it's preserved... but is it good for me?"Photo by Micah Tindell on Unsplash.

Read full story

Why Can't Babies Drink Water?

Another piece of evidence that shows humans actually aren’t very good at reproducing. Milk: good for baby. Water, not so much.Photo by Lucy Wolski. Babies are adorable. As a new parent, I can confidently say that, despite the explosive pooping, the random bouts of crying, and the inability to help with filing their tax forms, they are incredibly cute, especially in tiny footie pajamas.

Read full story
222 comments

New Research Shows Simply Adding More Fiber Isn't the Answer to Better Gut Wellness

A new study dives into the benefits — and limitations — of gut supplements. Is this man making pickles for taste, or is he after prebiotics for his gut microbiome?Micah Tindell on Unsplash.

Read full story
10 comments

The Social Security Website Has Hours. This is By Design.

A website that is only open during business hours? Here’s the likely reason for this craziness. “11:30 PM on a Saturday? You can’t need to access Social Security, no old person is awake this late!”Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.

Read full story

New Science Suggests That We Inherit Our Parents’ Trauma

For some of us, the struggles of our parents may literally be in our DNA. Oh, great, another thing to freak out first time parents — passing damage onto your kids.Photo by Thought Catalogue/Unsplash.

Read full story

Latest: Older Siblings May Help Reduce Asthma, Improve Microbiomes

Got a younger brother or sister? Maybe you can brag about saving them from asthma. It’s black and white but don’t worry, they’re alive! Healthy, even, thanks to colonizing each other!Photo by Caroline Hernandez/Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy