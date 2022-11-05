Fluoride in Toothpaste Also Changes the Bacteria In Your Mouth

Sam Westreich, PhD

This bacterial benefit may be even bigger than the tooth toughening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRVdt_0izTTagK00
Lady, there’s such a thing as too much multitasking. Brush, then trays!Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

This article is going to start off with some bad news for germaphobes: your mouth is full of bacteria. Just teeming with ’em. Even if you literally just spat out your mouthful of burning mouthwash, there’s still lots of bacteria in there, and they’re rapidly breeding to replenish their numbers.

We refer to this collection of bacteria as our oral microbiome, and it’s something that we need to learn to live with. We can temporarily kill them off, but they come back in minutes to hours.

(In fact, this opens up a fascinating discussion about whether mouthwash is a good or bad thing. After all, it doesn’t distinguish between good vs bad bacteria in our mouth. Is it better to kill off the bad bacteria, even though we’re doing collateral damage? Or is it a mistake to use mouthwash, as it gives bad bacteria a chance to outcompete their better-for-us competitors? The science is still out — but that’s another article.)

We each have our own unique oral microbiome, and it’s affected by many different factors, including:

  • What we eat and drink
  • Inflammatory conditions
  • Consumption of alcohol or tobacco

And now, we can add another entry to that list: fluoride in our toothpaste.

Don’t panic and throw out the fluoride, or swear to start drinking bottled water! This effect of fluoride on our oral microbiome may be a good thing.

In fact, it may help explain why regular fluoride exposure is so useful at protecting our teeth.

How fluoride strengthens teeth

First, let’s quickly talk about the reason we add fluoride to our toothpaste (and, in many US locations, our drinking water).

In short, fluoride strengthens teeth by bonding with the existing tooth enamel and strengthens it by making it more resistant against acid.

Specifically, our tooth enamel is made of hydroxyapatite, a hard-wearing mineral that contains a matrix of positive calcium ions and negative phosphate ions. Acid strips the calcium out of this compound, weakening our teeth whenever we are exposed to acid, either from the foods we eat, the drinks we consume, or as a byproduct of bacteria living on the surface of the tooth.

Fluoride bonds to the calcium ions on the surface of the tooth enamel, and holds onto them more firmly than the negative phosphate ions. This helps prevent the calcium ions being washed away by acid exposure.

Fluoride only penetrates a few atoms’ worth into the enamel, however, which means that its protective effect is lost over time. Physical abrasion of the teeth, like them knocking together when we chew, is enough to shed the fluoride-enhanced layers, so we need to keep adding it regularly.

This is why fluoride-containing toothpaste is so great. With this toothpaste, you re-apply the fluoride each time you brush, ensuring that the protective calcium-binding outer layer stays intact on the teeth.

That’s the chemical explanation of why fluoride is good for our mouths. Now, what about the biological view?

Fluoride toothpaste alters the oral microbiome

A just-published paper from the FISABIO Institute (a nonprofit scientific and healthcare entity in Valencia, Spain) ran a longitudinal (over time) study looking at the impact of regular brushing with a toothpaste that contained fluoride and arginine (a pH buffer that helps neutralize acid).

The study was fairly small, with only about 40 individuals completing the full study (18 people who had active dental caries/cavities, 20 people who were cavity-free). Samples were collected both before, during, and after a six-month period of using the fluoride-enhanced toothpaste.

The researchers observed changes in both microbe abundance (which bacteria were present) and activity (what those bacteria were doing). I’m not going to list all the bacterial genera that changed, but you can find them listed in the results section of the original paper if you want to look them up.

Instead, let’s focus on the functional results. There was a decrease in a number of acid-generating (bad) species that were present. There was also a decrease in a subset of species known for sugar-fermenting species (decrease = good thing) and a decrease in subsets that specifically create acid as part of their carbon consumption (decrease = good thing). The levels of some pathogenic bacteria known to infiltrate the gums also were reduced when fluoride-containing toothpaste was used.

Overall, along with strengthening the enamel of teeth, the addition of regular (twice-daily) fluoride also seemed to help promote a better microbiome in the mouth!

Still only a small part of a balanced oral microbiome

With this good news, fluoride seems like the panacea for improving your mouth and preventing cavities. Is it?

Well, no. Sad news, but the overall goal is to minimize the amount of acid that hits your enamel, dissolving and carrying away the calcium. Fluoride helps reduce the dissolving rate, but it’s also better to reduce the amount of acid that is present in the environment.

Fluoride seems to also help decrease the levels of acid-producing bacteria in the biofilms (bacterial coatings that develop on our teeth, that we want to regularly clean away with manual scrubbing, i.e. brushing). But it doesn’t fully eliminate all bacteria, only changes the composition of the microbiome. There will still be some acid-producing bacteria present.

Fluoride-containing toothpaste also won’t prevent acid damage from food or drink. One of the biggest culprits is sugary drinks; not only are they acidic, but the sugar also becomes a food source for many bacteria that are known acid producers. Carbohydrates are another bad food, especially refined carbohydrates (think: white bread), since these readily break down into sugar in the mouth.

In summary: fluoride-containing toothpaste boosts tooth strength and shifts microbiome

We’ve known about the benefits of regular fluoride for our teeth for a while, how it strengthens teeth by tightly binding the calcium in enamel to prevent it from being dissolved as easily when exposed to acid. But now, we also have evidence demonstrating how it shifts the oral microbiome, the diverse collection of bacteria in the mouth, to provide additional tooth-retaining benefits.

Just like for tooth-strengthening benefits, however, any fluoride-driven shifts in the gut microbiome will only persist as long as the chemical is present. In other words, if you aren’t regularly using fluoride-enhanced toothpaste, you won’t retain any microbiome shifts.

The best way to keep a healthy mouth is with a comprehensive strategy — strengthen teeth with fluoride, reduce acid exposure by avoiding acidic foods and drinks, choose foods that don’t proliferate acid-creating bacteria, and scrub away the films of bacteria that naturally form on teeth with regular brushing.

Whether in water or toothpaste, don’t fear the fluoride!

