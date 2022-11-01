Fact Check: Is Mascara Made from Human Babies?

Sam Westreich, PhD

In general, don’t trust random memes on the internet. But here’s the kernel of truth.

Source: reddit.com

Oh man, this is a weird one. A part of me cannot believe I’m going to even touch this… but I’m a scientist interested in the intersection between biology, technology, and our daily lives, and this claim certainly fits in that space.

According to the meme, pictured above and stumbled across when I was far too deep into Reddit browsing, mascara — a darkening agent used in cosmetics to thicken, extend, and accentuate the eyelashes — is made from the foreskins of circumcised babies.

This already sounds like a wild, far-fetched claim that would be put out by conspiracy theorists looking to push an outlandish agenda.

…but is it? There are some crazy stories about how we use peculiar substances in nature for unexpected purposes. Consider how horseshoe crab blood is valued at $60k per gallon, due to its uses in testing medical substances for bacterial contamination.

Could it be that we’re also using baby foreskins for the best eyelash extensions?

Let’s see what the actual sources say.

Baby stem cells for that baby’s skin glow

Let’s start by asking the first question: why would makeup companies even want human foreskin in the first place?

Putting aside any Satanic sacrifices to make us look younger in exchange for our souls, the primary idea seems to be around obtaining a specific cell type called a fibroblast. A fibroblast is a type of cell that contributes to our connective tissue, and also produces collagen, a protein that maintains the fullness and youthfulness of our skin. As we age, we lose collagen and elastin, another protein, making our skin less full, stretchy, and taut.

We can get fibroblasts from skin tissue, and grow them pretty much infinitely in a laboratory. And yes, it’s better to use tissue from a baby, as the cells show fewer immune markers that could trigger a reaction in recipients.

Now, before we go any further, I want to call something out: applying topical collagen doesn’t improve your skin. Collagen is a big, bulky protein, and it’s simply too large to be absorbed through the skin. The only thing that collagen creams do is fill in the wrinkles temporarily, like slathering mortar over cracks.

That’s why a company called Vavelta is offering injections of human fibroblasts, a bit like how Botox is injected. There are some studies that do suggest fibroblast injections may help reduce skin deformities and scars, so it’s not total hokum. (Another company mentioned by Oprah, SkinMedica, applies the fibroblasts in a topical cream, which, as mentioned above… probably won’t work.)

So, yes, human-derived fibroblasts do appear to be a part of some beauty regimens! Not mascara, but it seems that some expensive injections or skin creams may contain them. And those human fibroblasts likely came from infant tissue.

Does this mean the meme is mostly true?

Not so fast…

Direct versus derived

For these companies, where do they get human fibroblasts?

They can’t just go around buying up foreskins by the pound. Instead, these companies culture the fibroblasts, growing them in vats. It is true that they did need a starting source. And it turns out that these came from an infant, possibly from the foreskin… once, a long time ago.

One of the great things about cultured stem cells is that we can keep them growing indefinitely in a laboratory. They can reproduce over and over, so you never need to go back to the original source for more (unless all your samples die in a lab accident or something).

All of the embryonic fibroblasts used by SkinMedica, the company has disclosed, were grown from a single foreskin, acquired more than 30 years ago.

(Also, these days, there’s no real reason to even consider going out and trying to collect a foreskin. You can buy purified, already-extracted-and-immortalized human embryonic fibroblasts from many suppliers; here’s a link to get half a million cells for just over $500.)

There are also laws against off-the-cuff “harvesting.” In the UK, for example, the Human Tissue Act of 2004 bans hospitals from selling organs or retaining them without express permission. In the United States, selling of organs has been illegal since 1984, thanks to the National Organ Transplant Act.

In summary: is the meme true?

With what we’ve learned, let’s add up the claims of the meme and whether they are correct.

  • Foreskins are turned into mascara: false. No evidence of these cells being used in mascara.
  • Foreskins are used in beauty products at all: Mostly false, and misleading. A select couple of beauty products contain lab-grown cells that are distant descendants of a foreskin cell.
  • Your foreskin could have been used for this: false. Organ sales like this are illegal.

Overall, this meme scores a false rating.

It does raise interesting questions about derived cells. It’s comparable to HeLa cells, the first immortal human cell line that is still widely used in research. These cells were first taken from a woman, Henrietta Lacks, who did not provide consent and received no payment; she wasn’t even informed that doctors kept a sample of her tumor. Ethically, does the Lacks family deserve the profits made from their ancestor’s cells?

Human fibroblasts added to beauty treatments are grown in labs, but they did once come from a person. Does that person deserve to get paid every time a woman buys an expensive SkinMedica face cream?

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has eventually met with the Lacks family and put restrictions on who can use her genome — but her cells are still for sale.

Would you buy a beauty treatment that used lab-grown stem cells, knowing that many years ago, the ancestor of those cells was derived from a person?

