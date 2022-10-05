Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows

I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat.

Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.

I also had a few magnets that were rods with rounded edges, cylinders about two and a half inches long. These were medium strength; not dangerous enough to threaten fingers, but they came together with a satisfying “clack.”

“What are those?” my partner asked, eyeing them curiously.

I remembered the answer from my childhood. “Oh, these? They’re cow magnets,” I said.

I may have blithely assumed that everyone knew about these magnets. I looked up when she didn’t respond, only to find her staring at me. “Cow magnet?” she repeated. “What in the world is a cow magnet?”

It’s not a magnet that attracts cows, despite the name. Instead, it’s a magnet that is fed to cows, with the intention that it will never leave the animal. Instead, it is meant to reside in its stomach — forever.

Helping avoid “hardware disease”

Cows eat grass, hay, and other plants. But unlike humans who have fingers to pick through their food and tease out the bits that they want to eat, cows only have their lips. They tend to take big bites — a cow can’t afford to eat daintily when it needs to eat around 26 pounds per day of plant matter!

Sometimes, those bites might contain other materials besides grass and hay. Cows don’t fully chew their food; one of the advantages to the multiple stomachs is that food breakdown occurs as it travels from one stomach to another. This means that cows may also end up inadvertently swallowing:

Eating insects may be advantageous to cattle, and while stones and dirt aren’t great, they are often able to be passed without issue.

But metal is a different story. With sharp points and edges, metal pieces can cut up or puncture a cow’s insides.

A cow’s stomachs are different sizes; the first stomach, called the rumen, is the largest. It’s kind of a holding chamber, where fermentation of the consumed grass/hay takes place, further breaking down the material and creating trillions of tasty bacteria that feed on the digested plant matter .

After plant matter has been broken down into a slurry of tiny bits and tons of happily chomping bacteria, it shifts into the reticulum, the second stomach located close to the cow’s heart (although it’s technically not a separate compartment from the rumen). The reticulum has a honeycomb-like structure, designed to capture heavy, dense objects eaten by the cow.

That’s fine for rounded stones or bits of dirt. But this is where sharp objects, like pieces of metal, can cause damage.

The reticulum contracts, squeezing to push food deeper into the next two stomachs of the cow. But those contractions can cause the sharp objects to pierce through. And since the reticulum is right near the animal’s heart, those metal objects sometimes pierce all the way to the cow’s heart.

By the way, for anyone curious about the other cow stomachs:

The omasum has lots of “leaves” of material and reabsorbs water.

has lots of “leaves” of material and reabsorbs water. The abomasum is lined with glands that secrete enzymes and stomach acid to further break down the plant material and bacteria; it’s the ruminant stomach closest to our own stomach.

There’s a term commonly used for when metal objects cut through the reticulum to lead to leakage, inflammation, and potential heart issues: hardware disease.

Stopping disease with an intentional bezoar

While there are treatment options for hardware disease, including surgery, limiting movement, and using a magnet to draw out the pieces of metal, most cattle ranchers instead choose to focus on prevention. Better to keep the cow from having issues in the first place!

One way to do this is to screen the cow’s food sources; use metal detectors on feed and the areas where cattle are kept. This isn’t guaranteed to catch all metal sources on its own, however, so ranchers will add an additional preventative component: magnets.

Specifically, each calf is intentionally fed a magnet. That magnet settles into the rumen, the first and largest stomach of the cow, and remains there for the animal’s entire life.

As the animal eats pieces of metal, they stick to the magnet, kept safely away from escaping the stomach and forming a lump that is known as a bezoar. (Technically, it’s a pseudobezoar, since it’s created intentionally instead of forming naturally.) The magnet remains in the animal until it goes to slaughter, when it’s removed during butchering.

These magnets catch a lot! Some come out with hundreds of nails, pieces of wire, washers, screws, and other pieces stuck to the magnet.

In summary: a permanent magnet to keep cattle from tearing up their insides

Cows are not picky eaters. Because their digestive tract handles much of the breakdown of their food, they don’t need to do a lot of chewing; they swallow big bites. This is effective, but it also can lead to them swallowing dangerous non-food items, like sharp pieces of metal.

The most effective solution is to proactively feed calves a magnet, which becomes a permanent feature in their first stomach, the rumen (sometimes moving to the second stomach, the reticulum). The magnet is too big to move further into their digestive tract, is rounded so it won’t cause damage, and keeps sharp metal pieces from escaping the stomach and getting into the cow’s insides or heart.

These days, farmers also do more screening of the food that is provided to the cattle. Still, a magnet is cheap and provides great insurance against potential hardware disease.

Cow magnets! Thank goodness we can screen our own food for chunks of metal so we don’t need human magnets in our own stomachs!

